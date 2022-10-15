PSD's Ciolacu, German Labor Minister Heil discuss strong European social agenda

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven showed his support for PSD's proposal to set up an energy working group within the Party of the European Socialists (PES), where solutions can be identified applicable…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu participates, October 13-15, in Berlin, in the Congress of European Socialists (PES Congress), where a resolution on firm support to Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be voted on, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

- The government can cap, in crisis situations, the price of a product that is sold by a private entity, if there is "a profiteering area" related to that product, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, at the Parliament Palace, at the end of the PSD National Political…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stressed on Thursday the importance of the decision to increase the minimum wage and pensions made by the governing coalition, adding that the level of these increases should be established as soon as possible. Fii la curent cu cele…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Buzau that with the investments that are currently underway, Romania has the chance of more easily weathering economic crises. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu denied on Friday that there is any intention of a government reshuffle, noting that the evaluation of the ministers ended last month without any change proposals being made by the prime minister. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that it is not possible to continue for a long period of time with the emergency ordinance on energy prices and separate measures must be taken for each field. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…