PSD's Ciolacu, German Labor Minister Heil discuss strong European social agenda

CE Oltenia va merge mai departe cu o centrală pe gaze alături de ruşii de la Alro şi cu patru proiecte solare alături de OMV Petrom. Cele două investiţii se ridică la peste 1,4 mld. euro, a anunţat vineri compania.

Un recent studiu arată că regimul bogat în nuci, ulei de măsline și leguminoase ar ajuta persoanele suferinde de cancer al pielii să țină această boală sub control și, mai ales, ar potența răspunsul la imunoterapie, transmite Topsante. Se știe că regimul mediteranean – bazat pe ulei de măsline, nuci și leguminoase,…

Patru bărbați au fost reținuți și unul a fost plasat sub control judiciar, fiind cercetați pentru că ar fi vândut droguri în…

Calendar ortodox 15 octombrie 2022. În fiecare an, pe data de 15 octombrie, credincioșii ortodocși prăznuiesc mai multe nume importante din cadrul Bisericii Ortodoxe. Este sărbătoare mare pentru creștini, sâmbătă.…

Cel puţin doi muncitori au fost ucişi şi alţi 20 au fost răniţi într-o explozie produsă într-o mină de cărbune din Amasra, în nord-vestul Turciei, a anunţat vineri ministrul turc al Sănătăţii, relatează AFP.

Echipa Rapid Bucureşti a întrecut vineri, în deplasare, formaţia FC Hermannstadt, scor 2-0, într-un meci al etapei a 14-a din Superligă. Sibienii se află la a treia înfrângere consecutivă, anunță news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Conducerea societății Vitafoam România anunţă publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de actualizare a Autorizaţiei integrate de mediu nr. MS 2 din 26 septembrie 2019 emisă pentru: "Fabrica de spume poliuretanice", activitate încadrată în Anexa…

Europa a înregistrat o scădere de 14% a ratei natalităţii în ianuarie 2021 în comparaţie cu anii precedenţi, o scădere declanşată probabil de primul val al pandemiei Covid-19, sugerează o cercetare. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește…

Prim-vicepreşedintele PNL Rareş Bogdan afirmă, referindu-se la numirile politice…

O fetiţă de doi ani a căzut, vineri seară, de la etajul al treilea al unui imobil din oraşul Bragadiru, judeţul Ilfov, ea fiind transportată la spital. Poliţiştii fac verificări pentru a stabili ce s-a…


PSD's Ciolacu, German Labor Minister Heil discuss strong European social agenda

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu, German Labor Minister Heil discuss strong European social agenda

Chairman of the (PSD) met on Friday, on the sidelines of the in Berlin, with Germany's with whom he discussed EU-wide support for a strong social agenda.

PSD's Ciolacu meets former Swedish PM Lofven

13:50, 14.10.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven showed his support for PSD's proposal to set up an energy working group within the Party of the European Socialists (PES), where solutions can be identified applicable…

PSD's Ciolacu attending PES Congress convention in Berlin

10:50, 13.10.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu participates, October 13-15, in Berlin, in the Congress of European Socialists (PES Congress), where a resolution on firm support to Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be voted on, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

Government can cap, in crisis situations, price of product sold by private entity (PSD's Ciolacu)

00:06, 11.10.2022 - The government can cap, in crisis situations, the price of a product that is sold by a private entity, if there is "a profiteering area" related to that product, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, at the Parliament Palace, at the end of the PSD National Political…

PSD's Ciolacu: Important thing is that in coalition we decided increase in minimum wage and pensions

14:10, 06.10.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stressed on Thursday the importance of the decision to increase the minimum wage and pensions made by the governing coalition, adding that the level of these increases should be established as soon as possible. Fii la curent cu cele…

PSD's Ciolacu: It is inhumane to increase pensions by less than 10pct

08:35, 13.09.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PSD's Ciolacu: Inflation and unemployment - key indicators of recession. Romania has no unemployment!

13:11, 06.09.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Buzau that with the investments that are currently underway, Romania has the chance of more easily weathering economic crises. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

PSD's Ciolacu: When it's time for a reshuffle, no one will keep it a secret

16:01, 12.08.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu denied on Friday that there is any intention of a government reshuffle, noting that the evaluation of the ministers ended last month without any change proposals being made by the prime minister. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

PSD's Ciolacu says emergency ordinance on energy prices should not remain in effect for long

15:20, 09.08.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that it is not possible to continue for a long period of time with the emergency ordinance on energy prices and separate measures must be taken for each field. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


