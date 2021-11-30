PSD's Ciolacu disapproves of compulsory vaccination, as right to life, precedence over all other rights

Stiri Recomandate

Nicușor Dan, numit de tineretul social democrat ”Grinch-ul Capitalei”

Nicușor Dan este ironizat de TSD ”Grinch-ul Capitalei”: ”Primarul care ne-a furat Crăciunul. Unde ați mai văzut taxă de intrare într-un târg de Crăciun?”,  spun tinerii social democrati pe pagina... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Marcel Ciolacu, despre coaliția PSD-PNL: Ca Steaua și Dinamo. PSD e mai mult Steaua

Liderul social-democrat Marcel Ciolacu a comparat marți PSD și PNL cu rivalele din fotbal Steaua și Dinamo. „Ştiţi marile rivale Steaua şi Dinamo? Cam așa e PSD-ul cu PNL-ul. Este adevărat că PSD e mai mult Steaua… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul verde la locul de muncă revine în dezbaterea Parlamentului

Certificatul verde la locul de muncă revine în dezbaterea Parlamentului, a anunțat premierul Nicolae Ciucă. Șeful guvernului a precizat că a discutat cu ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, despre acest subiect. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat că în… [citeste mai departe]

Nicu Popescu: Sper ca în câteva săptămâni UE să se implice în problema ecologiei Nistrului

Problema râului Nistru este un subiect prioritar atât pe agenda bilaterală a Republicii Moldova cu Ucraina, cât şi în interacţiunea diplomatică pe care Ministerul de Externe de la Chişinău o are cu alţi parteneri… [citeste mai departe]

E. Steichen şi C-tin Brâncuşi

Cine era fotograful Edwuard Steichen, prieten al Marelui Constantin Brâncuşi ? Chiar proprietarul lucrării "Pasăre în spaţiu" care a declanşat notoriul proces cu Vama americană, pentru că era considerată de către blamaţii vameşi (blamaţi chiar în Sfânta Scriptură) o simplă bară de metal (adică un obiect produs industrial). În 1957, Dl.… [citeste mai departe]

Crește prețul gazelor naturale, iar rezervele Europei se golesc. S-a depășit pragul de 100 de euro pentru 1 Megawatt-oră

Gazprom și alți exportatori de gaze înregistrează profituri record, iar europenii au facturi la gaz tot mai mari. Prețul de referință al gazelor naturale… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu vrea Marcel Ciolacu trenuri cu hidrogen în România

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că trenurile cu hidrogen nu reprezintă o prioritate pentru România. Întâi, trebuie să rezolvăm problemele din satele românești, spune liderul PSD. Marcel Ciolacu... [citeste mai departe]

CNCAV: 41.562 de persoane vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore

41.562 de doze de vaccin Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca şi Johnson&Johnson au fost administrate în ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 9.531 reprezintă prima doză, 12.891 – doza a doua şi 19.140 – doza a treia, a informat, marţi, Comitetul Naţional de… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 664 cazuri de COVID-19 au fost înregistrate în ţara noastră în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 664 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova.Din numărul total de cazuri, 9 cazuri sunt  asociate cu contact în afara țării: 4-Germania, 3-Marea Britanie, 1-Irlanda, 1-Ucraina. [citeste mai departe]

„O cana de fericire”, la a 8-a editie !

Proiectul „O CANĂ DE FERICIRE” îşi continuă tradiţia îmbelşugată şi anul acesta, ajungând la cea de-a opta ediţie. „Precum la fiecare ediţie, ne propunem ca şi anul acesta să aducem spiritul sărbătorilor mai aproape de comunitatea locală, susţinând în acelaşi timp demersurile caritabile ale Rotaract Club Satu Mare”… [citeste mai departe]


PSD's Ciolacu disapproves of compulsory vaccination, as right to life, precedence over all other rights

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu disapproves of compulsory vaccination, as right to life, precedence over all other rights

Chairman of the (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, , stated on Tuesday that he does not "at all" approve of compulsory vaccination, emphasizing that the right to life "takes precedence" over all other rights.

"I do not force anyone and I do not agree at all with compulsory vaccination. Let me be very clear. I have rights, as do you. You have the right not to be vaccinated, I have the right to be vaccinated. I believe the right to life takes precedence over all other rights. Dr. Rafila [Minister of Health] will come and explain exactly…

