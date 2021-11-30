PSD's Ciolacu disapproves of compulsory vaccination, as right to life, precedence over all other rights

PSD's Ciolacu disapproves of compulsory vaccination, as right to life, precedence over all other rightsPublicat:
Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that he does not "at all" approve of compulsory vaccination, emphasizing that the right to life "takes precedence" over all other rights.
"I do not force anyone and I do not agree at all with compulsory vaccination. Let me be very clear. I have rights, as do you. You have the right not to be vaccinated, I have the right to be vaccinated. I believe the right to life takes precedence over all other rights. Dr. Rafila [Minister of Health] will come and explain exactly…
