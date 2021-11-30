PSD's Ciolacu disapproves of compulsory vaccination, as right to life, precedence over all other rights

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputy Alexandru Rafila cleared by the specialist committees of Parliament, on Wednesday, for the office of Minister of Health. There were 26 votes cast in his favour and 10 against by members of the health committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

- The new speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, says that in his official capacity he will make sure there is an "exact" observance and support in Parliament for the governing agenda, agerpres reports. "As speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, I will make sure that both the social and economic…

- At a plenary sitting on Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies elected Social Democratic Party ( PSD) lawmakers Ana Maria Catauta and Daniel Suciu deputy speakers, 233 to 6 and 3 abstentions. The former deputy speakers Sorin Grindeanu and Alexandru Rafila resigned office; Daniel Suciu stepped down as secretary…

- The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, a request in which the former chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea requested the transfer to a provincial court of the case in which he is tried for trafficking in influence in connection with his presence at the…

- Social Democrat Sorin Grindeanu will take over, as of Tuesday, the interim leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, according to the decision of the Permanent Bureau of the legislative forum

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday evening that the best solution for overcoming the political crisis in Romania is to prepare early elections, ruling out a possible negotiation with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the support of a minority government.…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, after Parliament voted for a motion of censure against the incumbent government, that his 30 years of work in the National Liberal Party (PNL) "has gone to waste." "Do you think I am happy after my 30-year work is going to waste because…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) is meeting in congress, on Saturday, to choose the new chairman of party, between incumbent Ludovic Orban, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, and Prime Minister Florin Citu. In the Liberals reunion, which will take place at Romexpo starting 11:00 hrs, 5,000…