PSD's Ciolacu: Categorically will submit censure motion at parliamentary session start

Arafat: Faptul că unii au ales să nu se vaccineze este o asumare şi asta. E o diferenţă între valurile trecute şi acest val

Secretarul de stat din Ministerul Afacerilor Interne Raed Arafat consideră că diferenţa dintre primele trei valuri ale pandemiei de COVID-19… [citeste mai departe]

Hotelierii din România se bazează tot mai mult pe muncitori străini. Patronat: Nu este alternativă de pe piața internă

Hotelierii din România se bazează tot mai mult pe muncitori din afara Uniunii Europene (UE), pentru că nu au multe alternative de angajare pe piaţa internă… [citeste mai departe]

TABLETA DE LUNI – Ionuț CRISTACHE – Câteva povești despre libertate (1)

   Am reușit să văd filmul lui Andrei Zincă, „Și atunci, ce e  libertatea?”; am simțit că trebuie să mă gândesc Post-ul TABLETA DE LUNI – Ionuț CRISTACHE – Câteva povești despre libertate (1) apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Proiect pentru punerea în valoare a Șanțului și Valului Cetății

Primarul Municipiului Târgoviște, Cristian Stan, a vorbit, în premieră, despre un proiect așteptat cu interes și menit să aducă un plus de atractivitate orașului. Este vorba despre reabilitarea și punerea în valoare a unui monument istoric foarte important – Șanțul… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic reluat pe autostrada A2 Bucuresti-Constanta, dupa ce o masina a luat foc

Incendiu la un autoturism pe autostrada A2 Bucuresti Constanta. Circulatia rutiera a fost reluata pe ambele benzi ale sensului de mers catre litoral.Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca circulatia rutiera… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul ține la secret lista demnitarilor care ocupă locuințe de serviciu

Libertatea a solicitat autorităților încă de la începutul anului lista oficialilor care au primit locuințe de la stat. Regia Autonomă Administrația Patrimoniului Protocolului de Stat (RAAPPS) a transmis că acestea sunt date personale, în vreme ce… [citeste mai departe]

VERIFICĂRI – Numit director de școală deși era inculpat într-un dosar de urmărire penală

Verificări la o școală din județ după ce a fost numit director o persoană care are probleme cu legea. Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Maramureș recunoaște senin că „a aflat din presă despre faptul că un cadru… [citeste mai departe]

METEO 23 august. Cer variabil în toată țara

Astăzi se așteaptă cer variabil în toată ţara. La Briceni şi Soroca vor fi 25 de garde, la Bălţi 26, iar la Orhei cu unul mai mult. 28 de grade sunt prognozate la Tiraspol, iar la Leova se aşteaptă 29 de grade. La Comrat şi Cahul maximele vor ajunge la 30 de grade Celsius. [citeste mai departe]

Filiala PNL condusă de Ilie Bolojan și-a anunțat susținerea pentru Ludovic Orban

Ludovic Orban, președintele PNL, a anunțat duminică pe pagina sa de Facebook că este la congresul care va avea loc pe 25 septembrie va fi susținut și de filiala PNL Bihor, condusă de Ilie Bolojan. Filiala din Bihor este una dintre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației: Se ia în calcul ca elevii de peste 12 ani și copiii de creşă şi de grădiniţă să poată merge la școală și la o rată de infectare de peste 6 la mie

Sorin Cîmpeanu, ministrul Educației, a… [citeste mai departe]


PSD's Ciolacu: Categorically will submit censure motion at parliamentary session start

The chairman of the (PSD), , stated that the will submit a motion of censure against the government at the beginning of the parliamentary session, mentioning that it will probably be submitted after the party congresses of the (PNL) and the - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), agerpres reports. "I will discuss (...) with my colleagues (...) I wouldn't come with the motion to overlap the political fight inside the PNL, but we will submit it when it has most chances to pass. Categorically

