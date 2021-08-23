PSD's Ciolacu: Categorically will submit censure motion at parliamentary session start

PSD's Ciolacu: Categorically will submit censure motion at parliamentary session startPublicat:
The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated that the Social Democrats will submit a motion of censure against the government at the beginning of the parliamentary session, mentioning that it will probably be submitted after the party congresses of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), agerpres reports. "I will discuss (...) with my colleagues (...) I wouldn't come with the motion to overlap the political fight inside the PNL, but we will submit it when it has most chances to pass. Categorically…
