PSD leader Ciolacu calling on all political forces to care about people's lives instead of percentages

Bărbat împuşcat MORTAL la un protest în SUA. Suspectul acuzat de OMOR lucrează la o televiziune - VIDEO

Bărbat împuşcat MORTAL la un protest în SUA. Suspectul acuzat de OMOR lucrează la o televiziune - VIDEO

"Pentru postul KUSA a devenit o practică de mai multe luni să angajeze bodyguarzi de la firme private de securitate pentru a proteja echipele de televiziune care relatează în timpul protestelor",… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE – Instanţa a respins propunerea de arestare preventivă a fostului şef al Oficiului de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor. Laurenţiu Baranga, plasat în arest la domiciliu

UPDATE – Instanţa a respins propunerea de arestare preventivă a fostului şef al Oficiului de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor. Laurenţiu Baranga, plasat în arest la domiciliu

UPDATE - Biroul… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de patru ani, cea mai tânără victimă a coronavirusului în România

Un copil de patru ani, cea mai tânără victimă a coronavirusului în România

Un copil în vârstă de patru ani este cea mai tânără victimă după infectarea cu coronavirus în România, scrie digi24.ro.Grupul de Comunicare Strategică din țara vecină a anunțat duminică un deces la grupa de vârstă 0-9 ani. [citeste mai departe]

Franţa a înregistrat cel mai mare record de noi infectări cu COVID-19 de la începutul pandemiei

Franţa a înregistrat cel mai mare record de noi infectări cu COVID-19 de la începutul pandemiei

Cifrele arată un număr ridicat de infectări pe parcursul ultimelor 3 zile, peste 20.000, culminând cu recordul din ultimele 24 de ore. Rata de pozitivare a crescut şi ea în Franţa, ajungând la 11%, în creștere… [citeste mai departe]

Dubla măsură a PNL. Au acuzat corupția PSD, dar în Parlamentul European au votat împotriva rezoluției privind statul de drept din Bulgaria

Dubla măsură a PNL. Au acuzat corupția PSD, dar în Parlamentul European au votat împotriva rezoluției privind statul de drept din Bulgaria

12 europarlamentari români, majoritatea din Partidul Național Liberal (PNL), au votat împotriva rezoluției… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj, victorie în amicalul disputat cu UTA! Debut pentru noile achiziții ale lui Dan Petrescu

CFR Cluj, victorie în amicalul disputat cu UTA! Debut pentru noile achiziții ale lui Dan Petrescu

CFR Cluj s-a impus cu 2-0 în fața celor de UTA într-un meci amical disputat pe terenul campioanei României. Golurile ardelenilor au fost reușite în a doua parte, autorii fiind Adrian Păun (minutul 46) și… [citeste mai departe]

Noi reguli pentru asimptomatici, anunţate de Nelu Tătaru din cauza aglomerării spitalelor

Noi reguli pentru asimptomatici, anunţate de Nelu Tătaru din cauza aglomerării spitalelor

Asimptomaticii care nu au comorbidităţi vor fi evaluaţi la domiciliu şi programaţi pentru investigaţii medicale, a anunţat duminică, la Iaşi, ministrul Sănătăţii, Nelu Tătaru. The post Noi reguli pentru asimptomatici,… [citeste mai departe]

6 medalii pentru România la Campionatele Europene de Canotaj, dintre care 4 de aur!

6 medalii pentru România la Campionatele Europene de Canotaj, dintre care 4 de aur!

6 medalii pentru România la Campionatele Europene de Canotaj, dintre care 4 de aur! Prima medalie de aur pentru țara noastră a fost obținută în proba de dublu rame feminin (W2-) de echipajul format din Adriana Ailincăi și Iuliana Buhuș,… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate Loto 6 din 49. Numerele Loto extrase azi, 11 octombrie 2020

Rezultate Loto 6 din 49. Numerele Loto extrase azi, 11 octombrie 2020

Acum au loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc. Numerele LOTO extrase sunt afișate pe libertatea.ro în timp real.Rezultatele Loto 6/49 de azi, 11 octombrie 2020:Loto 6/49:Loto 5/40:Joker: 22 45 37 23 7Noroc:Noroc Plus:Super… [citeste mai departe]

Patru medalii de AUR pentru România la Campionatele Europene de canotaj de la Poznan

Patru medalii de AUR pentru România la Campionatele Europene de canotaj de la Poznan

Aur – echipajul de dublu rame feminin (Adriana Ailincăi, Iuliana Buhuş), dublu rame masculin (Ciprian Tudosă, Marius Cozmiuc), dublu vîsle feminine (Simona Radiş, Ancuţa Bodnar), opt plus unu feminin (Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana… [citeste mai departe]


PSD leader Ciolacu calling on all political forces to care about people's lives instead of percentages

Publicat:
PSD leader Ciolacu calling on all political forces to care about people's lives instead of percentages

Romania must prepare itself to avoid a medical catastrophe, national chairman of the (PSD) said on Sunday, adding that it was time for all political forces to shake hands to weather well the present time. "Romania must prepare itself with all its might to avoid a medical catastrophe! Strengthening the medical system and especially the ICU departments, procuring essential medicines, streamlining the public health directorates, rethinking test protocols, preparing virtual classes properly, distributing masks to vulnerable people are just some of the most…

