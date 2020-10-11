PSD leader Ciolacu calling on all political forces to care about people's lives instead of percentages

PSD leader Ciolacu calling on all political forces to care about people's lives instead of percentagesPublicat:
Romania must prepare itself to avoid a medical catastrophe, national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday, adding that it was time for all political forces to shake hands to weather well the present time. "Romania must prepare itself with all its might to avoid a medical catastrophe! Strengthening the medical system and especially the ICU departments, procuring essential medicines, streamlining the public health directorates, rethinking test protocols, preparing virtual classes properly, distributing masks to vulnerable people are just some of the most…
PSD's Ciolacu: Romania needs a strong left-wing party with vision, modern, adapted to new requirements
14:50, 28.09.2020 - The PSD (Social Democratic Party) succeeded in a short time and through a reconstruction program to go from a score of 20 pct to over 30 pct, social democrats president Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday. "The results of yesterday (Sunday, ed. n.)'s vote show us that the PSD is on the right track. The…
LocalElections2020/Ciolacu: PNL, sanctioned by Bucharesters for pandemic chaos
21:40, 27.09.2020 - The National Liberal party (PNL) was sanctioned by Bucharesters for the pandemic chaos, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Sunday evening, at the closing of the polls. "I thank the thousands of Romanians who voted today with PSD, the people of Bucharest who…
Ponta: We hope to be in good health in December for parliamentary elections
13:50, 27.09.2020 - Leader of Pro Romania Victor Ponta voiced hope on Sunday that in December when the parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place, the people will be healthy while adding that "as things stand, the elections are more important than health.""I am glad that people are coming to the polls.…
Ciolacu: Period of humiliation towards doctors, teachers, children, parents, grandparents ends today in Romania
11:36, 27.09.2020 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu voiced on Sunday, at the exit from the polls, the hope that "the period of humiliation towards doctors, teachers, children, parents and grandparents" ends today in Romania."For four years, both the municipality and the county…
PSD's Ciolacu: People, determined to go vote, it's safe if rules observed
09:00, 23.09.2020 - The number of the Romanians that will go to vote for the local elections will be "significant", on Tuesday night said the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, at the private broadcaster Antena3.He added that he expects the figures regarding the COVID-19 cases to be "rigged"…
PSD's Ciolacu: Those who held Orban Gov't alive are responsible for infections `disaster`
16:20, 01.09.2020 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday that all the "tricksters" that kept the Orban Government 'alive' are 'responsible', together with the National Liberal Party (PNL), for the "disaster" that regards COVID-19 infections. "A new negative record - 60 dead…
LocalElections2020/ Nine candidates race for mayor of Bucharest Sector 4
10:55, 25.08.2020 - Nine candidates have entered the race for the position of mayor of Bucharest Sector 4, taking place on 27 September.The electoral competition sees hopefuls from several walks of life on party lists, and also an independent, as follows: physicians, sitting mayors, political scientists, lawyers,…
New team of honest people and regaining PSD's prestige - part of Ciolacu's political program
18:10, 07.08.2020 - Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu presented on Friday the main points of the political program that he will propose, together with his team, to his party colleagues in the elections for the new leadership."A new team of honest people, with political experience…