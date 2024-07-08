PSD candidate wins elections for Costinesti with 12 more votes than PNL

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Biroul Electoral Central a decis astazi, 25 iunie, sa anuleze rezultatele alegerilor locale de la Costinești, care il dadeau caștigator al Primariei Costinești pe candidatul PNL, Gheorghe Mechenici. Un nou tur de scrutin va fi organizat pentru data de 7 iulie, transmite Ziua Constanța.BEC a tranșat…

- Decizia a venit ca urmare a unor nereguli semnificative in procesul de numarare a voturilor, care au dus la imposibilitatea determinarii unui rezultat final valid. Reprezentanții Biroului Electoral au explicat ca, in ciuda eforturilor repetate de a reconcilia numarul voturilor, nu s-a putut ajunge la…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said Thursday that he is "firmly" convinced that on June 9 the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the joint PSD and National Liberal Party (PNL) candidates will win the elections.

- National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula said on Thursday in Timisoara that President Klaus Iohannis, "betrayed" the votes of the Romanians who elected him ten years ago, as he gave the government away to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its leader Marcel Ciolacu and now the…

- Right Force party chairman Ludovic Orban comments on the information regarding the decision of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) to propose separate candidates for Bucharest mayor, saying that there is also good news in "this grotesque spectacle of the coalition…

- At this moment, the candidate of the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) alliance for the Capital City Hall is the physician Catalin Cirstoiu, and a meeting of the coalition on this topic will take place on Monday, said on Saturday the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu.

- Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita said on Thursday that he will accept to run for the office of the Bucharest general mayor on behalf of the Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) coalition if "the party asks him to if current pick Catalin Cirstoiu withdraws from contention.

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, said on Tuesday in eastern Buzau that the Liberals will have a candidate to be proposed for the presidential elections, specifying that he did not hold talks with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) about the possibility of having a common…