PSD candidate wins elections for Costinesti with 12 more votes than PNL

PSD candidate wins elections for Costinesti with 12 more votes than PNLPublicat:
The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Dumitru Jeanu, won a new mandate for the Costinesti Town Hall, with a difference of 12 votes compared to the counter-candidate from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Gheorghe Mechenici, in the elections held on July 7.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
