This how to be healthier doing Kangoo Jumps! Sign up for KAPO ONLINE program!

This how to be healthier doing Kangoo Jumps! Sign up for KAPO ONLINE program! Last year, Kinga Sebestyen launched KAPO – Health on Boots program , teaming up with three of the most appreciated doctors in Oradea, Romania – Olivia Burta, Alin Iova… [citeste mai departe]