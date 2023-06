PM Ciolacu and Senate President Ciuca, on a working visit to Chisinau

PM Ciolacu and Senate President Ciuca, on a working visit to Chisinau. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Senate President Nicolae Ciuca will be on Wednesday in Chisinau, on a working visit, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Road traffic on Transfagarasan opening Wednesday… [citeste mai departe]