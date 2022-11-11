Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 11 nov - 17 nov 2022.

Stiri Recomandate

Autorităţile italiene intenţionează să majoreze plafonul pentru plăţile în numerar până la 5.000 de euro

Autorităţile italiene intenţionează să majoreze plafonul pentru plăţile care pot fi efectuate în numerar, de la 1.000 de euro până la 5.000 de euro, potrivit unui proiect de… [citeste mai departe]

Incapacitatea actualei clase politice

Contracararea incapacității actualei clase politice și administrative prin populism nu poate duce nicăieri, ci poate conserva în continuare un modus operandi vechi de peste 30 de ani. Faptul că nu a existat o toleranță zero față de structurile monopoliste extinse ale Securității, însumând sute de mii de persoane,  pe plan intern… [citeste mai departe]

Ediţia din acest an a Galelor ­Teatrului Studenţesc are loc la Vălenii de Munte

Sala de Spectacole a Centrului Cultural ”Nicolae Iorga” din Vălenii de Munte va fi, anul acesta, gazda unei noi ediții a Galelor Teatrului Studențesc. Evenimentul este organizat de Casa de Cultură a Studenților Ploiești, sub egida Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Lorena Ostase a contribuit la calificarea României în grupele principale de la EURO 2022

CALIFICARE… Naționala de handbal feminin a României a câștigat clar meciul cu Macedonia de Nord, scor 31-23 (13-12), și s-a calificat în grupele principale ale Campionatului European din Macedonia de Nord, Slovenia și Muntenegru.… [citeste mai departe]

Black Friday la materiale de constructii! Pana la 30% Reducere!

Profita acum de ofertele de Black Friday de la Noua Tei! In perioada 11 – 18 Noiembrie 2022 beneficiezi de reduceri la tamplarie PVC, beton, fier, pavele, caramida, izolatii si multe altele! imp de 7 zile, Noua Tei Ramnicu Sarat iti aduce reduceri la o multitudine de materiale… [citeste mai departe]

Washington Post: Unii parlamentari republicani cer oprirea completă a ajutorului SUA pentru Ucraina

Unii legislatori de dreapta din Congresul SUA au cerut oprirea completă a ajutorului acordat Ucrainei, informează joi Washington Post, citând surse din Congres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

CE Handbal (f): Ungaria, aproape de surpriză - Rezultatele zilei în Grupa Principală I

Danemarca a avut parte de un meci dificil cu Ungaria, dar a obținut o victorie foarte importantă, scor 29-27, în Grupa Principală I a Campionatului European de handbal feminin. Tot joi, Slovenia a învins Croația. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Trei victime, între care una inconștientă, în urma unui accident rutier la Jelna

Un accident rutier s-a petrecut în urmă cu puțin timp, în Jelna. Din primele informații, se pare că trei victime au fost implicate, iar una este inconștientă. Un accident rutier a fost anunțat astă-seară, în… [citeste mai departe]


Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 11 nov - 17 nov 2022.

Publicat:

Vineri,11 Noiembrie 12:30 Brave - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Normal, AG 13:00 and the - Animatie, Familie, Normal, AG 13:30 Coco - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG ...

