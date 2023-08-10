Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 11 aug - 17 aug 2023.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Vineri,4 August 14:30 Rally Road Racers - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG 15:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 16:30 Barbie - Aventuri, Come ...

- Vineri,28 Iulie 12:30 Rally Road Racers - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG 13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG 14:30 Little Eggs: An Afric ...

- Vineri,21 Iulie 13:00 Rally Road Racers - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG 13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 15:00 Rally Road Racer ...

- Vineri,7 Iulie 13:00 Rally Road Racers - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG 13:30 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 15:00 Rally Road Racers - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Premiera, AG 15:30 Elementar (dub) 3D - Animatie,…

- Vineri,30 Iunie 13:00 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel - Animatie, Normal, AG 13:20 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken - Actiune, Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AG 13:40 Elem ...

- Vineri,23 Iunie 12:30 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel - Animatie, Premiera, AG 13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG 13:30 Mica sirena (dub) 3 ...

- Vineri,16 Iunie 13:00 Elementar (dub) 3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AG 13:30 Mica sirena (dub) 3D - Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 14:30 El ...

- Vineri,9 Iunie 14:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG 14:30 Mica sirena (dub) 3D - Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Omul-Paianjen: Prin lumea paianjenului (dub) - Actiune,…