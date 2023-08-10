Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 11 aug - 17 aug 2023.

Stiri Recomandate

Legătura neştiută dintre Gheboasă şi Bănel Nicoliţă: Nu m-am gândit niciodată că sunt talentat, că am ceva în plus

Șapte români, arestați în Grecia. Asupra lor au fost găsite cuțite

Presa din Grecia relatează că șapte cetățeni români au fost arestați, joi, la intrarea în această țară, potrivit Antena3.  Cei șapte au fost reținuți de autoritățile polițienești din Serres după controlul vamal efectuat la Promachonas. Citește și: Agent de… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden a declarat stare de dezastru în Hawaii din cauza incendiilor de amploare: „Fiecare bun pe care îl avem le va fi pus la dispozițe”

Președintele american Joe Biden a extins joi ajutorul federal pe care îl oferă statului Hawaii și a promis ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Surpare la Sonda nr. 265 din Tg. Ocna: Autoritățile locale și Salrom investighează situația

În după-amiaza zilei de joi, o surpare neașteptată a terenului a avut loc în apropierea Sondăi nr. 265 din Tg. Ocna, pe strada Aprodu Purice 1-3, cartierul Gura Slănicului. Potrivit declarației Prefectului Lucian… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnirea Fiilor Satului Bodrog

Foștii locuitori ai satului Bodrogu Vechi, precum şi toți cei interesați de mica localitate aparținătoare orașului Pecica, se vor aduna pentru a șaptea oară, de Sfânta Maria, sărbătoarea de suflet a bodroganilor. Întâlnirea Fiilor Satului se va desfășura marţi, 15 august, în ziua Adormirii Maicii Domnului, în organizarea Primăriei… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care o rachetă hipersonică rusească lovește un bloc din Zaporojie. O persoană a murit, iar printre victime sunt și copii

O persoană a murit şi cel puțin 11 au fost rănite joi în urma unui atac rusesc asupra unui imobil din oraşul Zaporojie, din… [citeste mai departe]

Dragoș Damian (Terapia Cluj): Dacă politicienii simt nevoia să dea scutiri, să le dea pentru mămicile care nasc al doilea și al treilea copil

Mediul de afaceri care plătește cu regularitate toate taxele, impozitele și contribuțiile a înțeles de mult… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr care a pierdut la aparate 1.000 de euro a sunat la 112 și a spus că a fost tâlhărit

Marcel Boloş dezvăluie ce a discutat cu angajaţii care au protestat la Ministerul Finanțelor

FOTO - Viitor candidat PSD la primărie: Am fost bătut bestial și avertizat în stil mafiot, de primarul PNL, să nu candidez!

Viitorul candidat PSD la primăria Brădeni (Sibiu), Dan Braga, a acuzat joi într-un comunicat de presă că a fost „bătut bestial” și „avertizat în… [citeste mai departe]


Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 11 aug - 17 aug 2023.

Vineri,11 August 13:00 : - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 13:30 - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG 15:00 T ...

