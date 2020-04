GCS: 62,328 coronavirus tests processed nationwide so far

As many as 62,328 coronavirus tests have been processed nationwide as of this Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports. There have been 500 calls to the single emergency number 112 in the past 24 hours and 1,486 to the 0800.800.358 TELVERDE citizens' support line.The authorities… [citeste mai departe]