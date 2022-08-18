Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153

Stiri Recomandate

ForMin Aurescu, in Prague: consolidating sectoral cooperation, on the agenda of discussions with Czech counterpart

Consolidating sectoral cooperation between Romania and the Czech Republic, as well as the multidimensional impact of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, were on the… [citeste mai departe]

Video| Simona Halep arată un exerciţiu pe care l-a făcut pentru încălzire, înaintea primului tur la Cincinnati

Simona Halep a prezentat, joi, pe Facebook, un exerciţiu pe care l-a făcut înainte de primul tur al turneului de la Cincinnati, pentru încălzire, conform news.ro. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 19 august 2022. Capricornii au puterea de a lua cele mai bune decizii astăzi pentru a renunța la ceea ce îi împovărează inutil

Horoscop 19 august 2022. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni… [citeste mai departe]

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Kelemen Hunors explanation allows safeguarding of political stability and functioning of the coalition

The explanations given by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor regarding Viktor Orban's speech in Baile… [citeste mai departe]

O bandă de escroci din India care conducea un fals comisariat de poliţie a fost anihilată

O bandă de escroci din India, care conducea de opt luni de zile un fals comisariat de poliţie aflat la 500 de metri distanţă de domiciliul şefului poliţiei municipale, a fost destructurată şi membrii săi arestaţi pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul: Explicaţia lui Kelemen Hunor ne permite să menţinem stabilitatea politică şi funcţionarea coaliţiei

Preşedintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, a declarat, joi, că explicaţiile pe care le-a dat preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, referitoare la discursul lui Viktor Orban de la Băile… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa masculină de gimnastică a României a ratat finala pe echipe, dar s-a calificat la Mondialele de la Liverpool

Echipa masculină de gimnastică a României s-a clasat, joi, pe locul 10 în calificări şi a ratat finala de sâmbătă a probei, dar a obţinut ”biletul” pentru Campionatul… [citeste mai departe]

CNI investește în comună Sălașu de Sus

Compania Națională de Investiții a scos la licitație contractul de proiectare, asistență tehnică proiectant și execuție lucrări pentru obiectivul de investiții: „Reabilitare, modernizare, extindere și dotare așezământ cultural în satul Sălașu de Sus”. 1.965.695 de lei este valoarea lucrărilor care vor fi realizate… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai plimbăreț director de poștă: A fost instalator și a ajuns mare pe linie politică

Pagina de facebook a directorului Poștei Române din Brașov este plină de poze făcute în deplasări, la diverse evenimente, notează transilvania365.ro, care investighează activitatea directorului Poștei. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Rotaractienii turdeni au dat startul proiectului „Rotaract te trimite la școală!”. Cum îi poți ajuta

Pentru că mai este puțin până la începutul noului an școlar, Rotaract Turda demarează un proiect prin care își propune să ajute cât mai mulți elevi să pășească pregătiți în clase. „Rotaract… [citeste mai departe]


Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153

The governing coalition decided to apply a salary increase for budget officers with a quarter of the difference provided by Law 153, declared on Thursday.

