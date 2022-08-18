Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153Publicat:
The governing coalition decided to apply a salary increase for budget officers with a quarter of the difference provided by Law 153, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday.
