Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153

Budget revision is positive and backed by an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an increase of approximately 30 billion lei in the aggregate budget, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at a government sitting.

The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day.

The Ministry of Health informs that a sixth case of monkeypox was diagnosed in Romania on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the government will approve an anti-gouging emergency ordinance and asked the Energy and Finance Ministries to check how the current fuel prices have been established.

Education is the most beautiful gift we can offer children and represents the foundation of a better future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of Children's Day - June 1st, Agerpres reports.

The flat tax rate must be applied as established and as initially provided for, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, Agerpres reports.