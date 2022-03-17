Prime Minister discusses investment grant selection criteria with representatives of business environment

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, visiting Romania, was received on Thursday at Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis will receive the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, as well as the president of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis, at Cotroceni Palace, on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that a transport will leave for Ukraine on Sunday evening, with aid donated on the Government's open platform.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has convened on Thursday, at the level of the Government, the task force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with representatives of the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania, both sides expressing a "main" interest in developing renewable energy systems and attracting new investment in the field of energy.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met today with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), in a bid to establish a cooperation mechanism focused on economic and reform priorities, the government said in a release.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed Italian Ambassador in Bucharest Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, among the topics discussed being the issue of energy and prices from the perspective of the need to balance market share, supplier needs and costs

The government is set to adopt a series of decisions today designed to support the business environment, especially the SME sector, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting on Wednesday.