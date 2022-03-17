Prime Minister discusses investment grant selection criteria with representatives of business environment

Prime Minister discusses investment grant selection criteria with representatives of business environmentPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with representatives of the business environment, the discussions seeing the analysis of selection criteria for companies that want to benefit from future investment grants.
