Prime Minister discusses investment grant selection criteria with representatives of business environment

Un cercetător ucrainean din Antarctica s-a trezit fără orașul unde trebuia să se întoarcă

Ucraineanul Yan Bakhmat, 25 de ani, mai are puțin până ce misiunea sa de un an la singura bază de cercetare a Ucrainei din Antarctica se încheie. Deși se află la mii de kilometri distanță de casa sa din Harkov,… [citeste mai departe]

După Kamala, Blinken: SUA mai au de dat vaccinuri!

”Kamala ne-a pupat pe portofel” titram ”lovitura” de ieri. Atunci când dezvăluiam că una dintre mizele financiare ale scurtei descinderi de doar câteva ore a vicepreședintelui SUA la București a fost ”să scape” de zecile de milioane de doze booster cu care un anumit producător american de vaccinuri… [citeste mai departe]

Ne mai putem vaccina împotriva infecției COVID-19 doar la medicii de familie

Misiunea Comitetului Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea se va încheia în următoarele săptămâni. De acum înainte, ne mai putem imuniza anti-COVID-19, doar la cabinetele medicilor de familie.   Președintele Comitetului național… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarh Daniel le-a transmis preoților să rostească rugăciuni speciale pentru pace

La Ectenia mare, se pot adăuga și aceste cereri speciale:Pentru ca să dezrădăcineze ura, învrăjbirea și dorința de stăpânire din inimile celor ce asupresc pe cei nevinovați, să aducă între ei dragostea nefățarnică, înțelegerea… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu: „Uniunea Europeană are nevoie de o revizuire a cadrului bugetar 2021-2027 și de mai multă flexibilitate privind fondurile europene pentru a face față efectelor crizei din Ucraina”

Europarlamentarul… [citeste mai departe]

Salvați Copiii… Turn de artroscopie 4K, donat Spitalului “Grigore Alexandrescu” 

Copiii nu mai trebuie să renunțe cu anii la sport și alte activități care presupun efort fizic Un aparat ultraperformant permite tratarea afecțiunilor articulare la cele mai înalte standarde de calitate Intervențiile sunt minim… [citeste mai departe]

Căldura generată de un centru de date al companiei Microsoft din Finlanda va fi utilizată la încălzirea locuinţelor din regiunea capitalei Helsinki

Compania americană Microsoft a anunţat joi crearea unui nou centru de date în capitala Finlandei,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegeți o mașină de spălat

Mașinile de spălat rufe sunt aparate de bucătărie de încredere pe care cei mai mulți dintre noi le dețin. Cu toate acestea, ele pot veni cu o mulțime de caracteristici complicate și noi, de care probabil că nu ați auzit niciodată.Puteți cumpăra modele de buget cu strictul necesar sau puteți să vă uitați la modelele high-end… [citeste mai departe]

Mişcări suspecte de avioane cu oficiali ruşi. Aparatele au plecat spre Siberia

O flotă mare de aeronave de transport VIP, aparținând Departamentului Special de zbor rus, au fost monitorizate pe radar spre mai multe rute din Siberia.Potrivit site -urilor care monitorizează zborurile efectuate de companiile aeriene, o… [citeste mai departe]

Oficialii CAS Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete de medicii de familie să se adreseze Colegiului Medicilor

Oficialii Casei Judeţene de Asigurări de Sănătate Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete… [citeste mai departe]


Prime Minister discusses investment grant selection criteria with representatives of business environment

Publicat:
had a meeting, on Thursday, at the of Government, with representatives of the business environment, the discussions seeing the analysis of selection criteria for companies that want to benefit from future investment grants.

