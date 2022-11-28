Prime Minister Ciuca, Serbian counterpart Brnabic discuss projects in the field of energy and transport connectivity

Stiri Recomandate

Și-a tăiat venele în penitenciar: Promo LEX cere eliberarea imediată a bărbatului, condamnat la Tiraspol, după ce a criticat atacul asupra Ucrainei

Asociația Promo-LEX a venit cu un apel public, prin care cere autorităților constituționale și… [citeste mai departe]

A murit unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți medici din Timișoara, profesorul Emanoil Popa

Prof. dr. Emanoil Popa, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți medici stomatologi din Timișoara, a încetat din viață. Fost conducător al Clinicii de Chirurgie oro-maxilo-facială Timişoara, Decan al Facultătii de Stomatologie şi Rector al Universităţii… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal într-un cuplu din Alba Iulia. Gelos, un bărbat și-a bătut iubita

La data de 27 noiembrie 2022, în jurul orei 17,30, Poliția Municipiului Alba Iulia a fost sesizată, prin 112, cu privire la faptul că într-o familie din Alba Iulia are loc un scandal. Din primele cercetări efectuate de polițiștii deplasați la fața… [citeste mai departe]

Deva: Cum vor circula autobuzele locale în zilele de 30 noiembrie și 1 Decembrie

Programul de circulație al autobuzelor în municipiul Deva – în zilele de 30 noiembrie și 1 Decembrie 2022 Societatea de Transport Public Local Deva SRL anunță modificări în programul transportului public local de pe raza municipiului Deva… [citeste mai departe]

Emanuel Ungureanu (USR) intervine în scandalul Bădălău: Nu jubilați însă, Bădălău este din Giurgiu, acolo a fost achitat de curând un alt pesedist!

Fostul senator PSD Niculae Bădălău a fost reţinut, duminică seară, de DNA, după ce a… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenței a autorizat preluarea companiei Fidelis Research și a filiale salei locale de către Tissue Solutions

Consiliul Concurenței a autorizat, din punctul de vedere al securității naționale, tranzacția prin care Tissue Solutions Limited preia compania Fidelis… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul Bolt Market, la finele primului an: 40.000 de clienți și planuri de creștere pentru 2023

Bolt Market încheie primul an de activitate în România cu peste 40.000 de clienţi care au folosit serviciul, o reţea solidă de furnizori şi o acoperire optimă a oraşelor Bucureşti şi Cluj-Napoca. Majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a semnat: bază de date cu oamenii care joacă jocuri de noroc

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, legea pentru modificarea şi completarea Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 77/2009 privind organizarea şi exploatarea jocurilor de noroc, transmite Administraţia Prezidenţială. Actul normativ iniţiat… [citeste mai departe]

Rocsana Josanu trimisă la Direcția de Cultură Constanța până pe 8 ianuarie

După mai multe ieșiri în public pe probleme de patrimoniu și aflată într-un conflict instituțional clar cu Complexul Muzeal Neamț și instituția tutelară a acestuia, Consiliul Județean Neamț, Rocsana Josanu a fost ”promovată”  prin detașare… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal, Liga Zimbrilor: Rezultate excelente pentru juniorii turdeni și în acest sezon

Juniorii turdeni au un nou sezon excelent, după ce anul trecut au reușit să câștige titlul național la juniori III. La toate categoriile de vârstă (masculin și feminin), turdenii sunt favoriți la calificarea în faza următoare… [citeste mai departe]


Prime Minister Ciuca, Serbian counterpart Brnabic discuss projects in the field of energy and transport connectivity

Publicat:
had, on Monday, at the , a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, two officials addressing issues related to the need to revive bilateral dialogue and increase the level of ambition in terms of sectoral cooperation, informs the Executive, in a press release.

