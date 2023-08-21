President Radev deemed a risk for Bulgaria’s EU futurePublicat:
Bulgaria’s two largest parties accused President Rumen Radev of being a risk to Bulgaria’s future in the European Union on Saturday, citing his constant political attacks on the government, his influence in society and the pro-Russian line the country has taken during his administration, according to Euractiv. The We Continue the Change party, which has […] The post President Radev deemed a risk for Bulgaria’s EU future appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
