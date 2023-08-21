President Radev deemed a risk for Bulgaria’s EU future

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

- Russia‘s embassy in Republic of Moldova has announced it will temporarily stop providing appointments for consular matters in what Moldovan officials say is a situation linked to the order by the country’s authorities to reduce staff, according to Reuters. A statement issued by the embassy late on Saturday…

- Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

- Bulgaria and Romania’s access to the Schengen may be a talking point during the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) meeting in October, the Spanish ambassador to Romania said during a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Schengen area must function “respecting its original spirit, i.e.…

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- Europe’s defence industries have called on EU institutions to clarify the sector’s status in line with the bloc’s sustainable finance legislation in order to open doors for more public and private investment, according to Euractiv. Defence companies based in the EU have criticised the bloc’s taxonomy…

- Romania quickly followed Republic of Moldova in condemning possible Russian threats to a bridge connecting Republic of Moldova and Romania announced by Kherson’s self-proclaimed pro-Russian governor, according to Euractiv. In a video recording, the Russian representative in Kherson, Vladimir Salido,…

- The European Commission has asked Bulgaria to suspend the current scheme of state subsidies for the private sector to reduce the budget deficit and implement measures to reduce electricity consumption, according to Euractiv. As part of the 2023 European Semester Spring Package, the Commission guided…