President Klaus Iohannis to participate in extraordinary meeting of European Council

Fonduri europene 2020: Până la 25.000 euro și 10.000 Euro în 2 competiții pentru startup-uri. Se fac înscrieri online

Fonduri europene 2020: Până la 25.000 euro și 10.000 Euro în 2 competiții pentru startup-uri. Se fac înscrieri online

​Antreprenorii români cu startup-uri de tehnologie în domeniul agriculturii și alimentației pot obține noi finanțări europene, de maximum 25.000…

S-au împăcat când nimeni nu se aștepta și s-au despărțit în mare secret. Cel mai controversat cuplu a pus capăt relației. De ce și-au spus "ADIO" Carmen de la Sălciua și Culiță Sterp

S-au împăcat când nimeni nu se aștepta și s-au despărțit în mare secret. Cel mai controversat cuplu a pus capăt relației. De ce și-au spus ”ADIO” Carmen de la Sălciua și Culiță Sterp

O… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul facturi majorate la încălzire în Capitală: Ce se va întâmpla în luna februarie

Scandalul facturi majorate la încălzire în Capitală: Ce se va întâmpla în luna februarie

În urma unor plângeri venite de la cetățeni, care au reclamat că au primit facturi mai mari la încălzire pentru luna ianuarie, șeful statului a convocat o ședință cu reprezentanții Termoelectrica și Moldovagaz.

MCLAREN ARE UN NOU BOLID ÎN F1: Prezentarea monopostului MCL35 a avut loc la Woking

MCLAREN ARE UN NOU BOLID ÎN F1: Prezentarea monopostului MCL35 a avut loc la Woking

Echipa McLaren a dezvăluit noul său monopost MCL35 pentru ediţia din acest an al Campionatului Mondial de automobilism Formula 1! Prezentarea a avut loc la sediul central al lui McLaren, în orăşelul Woking din apropierea Londrei, şi…

CSM Bucureşti şi Potaissa Turda îşi cunosc ADVERSARELE din sferturile Challenge Cup

CSM Bucureşti şi Potaissa Turda îşi cunosc ADVERSARELE din sferturile Challenge Cup

În urma tragerii la sorţi efectuate marţi, CSM Bucureşti va evolua cu echipa rusă HC Victor, în timp ce Potaissa Turda va întâlni formaţia greacă AEK Atena, în sferturile de finală ale Cupei Challenge la handbal...

Monica Anisie: „Condica de prezență şi comisiile metodice, în curs de a fi eliminate din şcoli"

Monica Anisie: „Condica de prezență şi comisiile metodice, în curs de a fi eliminate din şcoli”

Ministrul propus la Educaţie, Monica Anisie a declarat, marţi, în cadrul audierii din comisiile parlamentare, că sunt în curs de elaborare eliminarea condicii de prezenţă şi a comisiilor metodice.…

Fiica lui Cristian Boureanu îmbină viața de studentă cu petrecerile nocturne

Fiica lui Cristian Boureanu îmbină viața de studentă cu petrecerile nocturne

Au trecut ani buni de când Cristian Boureanu și-a bruscat fiica, după ce tânăra a plecat de acasă fără să îl anunțe. Iată că acum Ioana Boureanu este studentă, merge la cursuri, dar nu a renunțat la distracțiile nocturne. Frumoasa blondină…

Un bucureştean este al treilea cel mai longeviv bărbat în viaţă

Un bucureştean este al treilea cel mai longeviv bărbat în viaţă

Un bucureştean pare să fi găsit elixirul tinereţii, ajungând al treilea cel mai în vârstă bărbat de pe Pământ, recunoscut de Guiness Book of Records. Dumitru Comănescu are 111 ani și 3 luni și a fost inginer agronom.

Comandantul jandarmilor din Dej, recompensat de Armata SUA – FOTO

Comandantul jandarmilor din Dej, recompensat de Armata SUA – FOTO

Maiorul Cosmin Covaciu, comandantul Detașamentului de Jandarmi Gherla-Dej, a fost recompensat recent de Armata Statelor Unite ale Americii, "Meritorius Service Medal", aceasta fiind cea mai înaltă distincţie militară americană acordată trupelor aliate. Distincția i-a…

Studiu privind coronavirus: cine sunt cei mai expuși riscurilor de contaminare

Studiu privind coronavirus: cine sunt cei mai expuși riscurilor de contaminare

Centrul de Control şi Prevenire a Bolilor din China a publicat luni un studiu care analizează peste 70.000 de cazuri de infecţii cu COVID-19, incluzând cazurile confirmate, suspecte şi asimptomatice, începând cu data de 11 februarie 2020.Comisia…


President Klaus Iohannis to participate in extraordinary meeting of European Council

Publicat:
President Klaus Iohannis to participate in extraordinary meeting of European Council

is set to attend, starting on Thursday, the extraordinary meeting of the in Brussels, where discussions will focus on the Multiannual Financial Framework of the for 2021-2027, according to a press release of the .

The objective of the extraordinary meeting is to reach an agreement among the on the future budget of the Union, based on the proposal presented on February 14 by the President of the , .

"At the meeting, will underline…

President Klaus Iohannis meets European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean in Brussels

16:38, 07.02.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis met with European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean on Friday. Earlier, the head of state discussed with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, about the future multiannual budget of the European Union.Before the meeting, President Iohannis said…

President Iohannis to meet European Council President Michel in Brussels to discuss EU budget

12:59, 03.02.2020 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will meet President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels on Friday.According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda of this meeting covers negotiations over the budget of the European Union for 2021-2027. The meeting is part of…

President Iohannis to attend meeting of European Council in Brussels

13:37, 11.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The meeting agenda includes topics regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, climate change, as well as the external relations of the Union.  According to a…

President Iohannis meets EU ambassadors to discuss Dec.12-13 European Summit

18:55, 05.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis met on Thursday the ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Bucharest to discuss items on the agenda of the incoming European Summit of December 12-13, international, as well as domestic affairs. In a press statement released on Thursday, the Presidential Administration…

President Iohannis says much to tell ambassadors as domestic political climate improves

15:25, 05.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, before meeting EU ambassadors accredited in Bucharest, that he has a lot to tell them, given that the political climate in Romania has greatly improved, and the approaches of the local politicians have returned to a clear European path."I have a traditional…

President Iohannis is meeting with ambassadors of member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest

09:24, 05.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Thursday with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest, on the occasion of the traditional half-yearly meeting organized by the member state that holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, informed the…

President Iohannis meets EU member states accredited ambassadors to Bucharest

17:53, 04.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Thursday with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest, on which occasion the traditional half-yearly meeting organised by the member states holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Presidential Administration informed…

President Iohannis to meet European Council President-elect Charles Michel at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday

12:03, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday European Council President-elect Charles Michel, the Presidential Administration informed.  According to the quoted source, Charles Michel's visit to Bucharest is part of a tour preparing his takeover of the helm…


