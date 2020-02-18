President Klaus Iohannis to participate in extraordinary meeting of European Council

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis met with European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean on Friday. Earlier, the head of state discussed with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, about the future multiannual budget of the European Union.Before the meeting, President Iohannis said…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will meet President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels on Friday.According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda of this meeting covers negotiations over the budget of the European Union for 2021-2027. The meeting is part of…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The meeting agenda includes topics regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, climate change, as well as the external relations of the Union. According to a…

- President Klaus Iohannis met on Thursday the ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Bucharest to discuss items on the agenda of the incoming European Summit of December 12-13, international, as well as domestic affairs. In a press statement released on Thursday, the Presidential Administration…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, before meeting EU ambassadors accredited in Bucharest, that he has a lot to tell them, given that the political climate in Romania has greatly improved, and the approaches of the local politicians have returned to a clear European path."I have a traditional…

- President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Thursday with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest, on the occasion of the traditional half-yearly meeting organized by the member state that holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, informed the…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday European Council President-elect Charles Michel, the Presidential Administration informed. According to the quoted source, Charles Michel's visit to Bucharest is part of a tour preparing his takeover of the helm…