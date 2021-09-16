President Klaus Iohannis to attend, September 21-23, UN General Assembly

Stiri Recomandate

Tailent își consolidează echipa de top management cu doi executivi cu experiență internațională amplă pentru a susține inițiativele de globalizare și a accelera expansiunea

Tailent, compania românească de tehnologie… [citeste mai departe]

Accident de muncă mortal. Muncitorul lucra chiar într-un cimitir

În data de 16 septembrie 2021, ora 13:17, Poliția Municipiului Brad, a fost sesizată prin intermediul SNUAU 112, cu privire la faptul că, în incinta cimitirului din municipiul Brad, a avut loc un accident de muncă, soldat cu decesul unei persoane. Polițiștii ajunși la… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Actriţa rusă care va decola spre Staţia Spaţială Internaţională: E prea târziu ca să-mi mai fie frică

Actriţa rusă Iulia Peresild a afirmat joi că ''este prea târziu ca sa-i mai fie frică'' cu două săptămâni înainte de a decola spre Staţia Spaţială Internaţională (ISS),… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de Pneumo de la Stejeriş se mută!

Conducerea Spitalului Clinic de Pneumoftiziologie Braşov pregăteşte terenul pentru mutarea instituţiei din actualul sediu, situat la Stejeriş, în clădirea fostului spital Mârzescu. Astfel, sunt în desfăşurare procedurile de achiziţie a lucrărilor de reparaţii şi igienizări, precum şi activităţile de amenajare a… [citeste mai departe]

Contravaloarea plăcuțelor de înmatriculare se poate achita online, prin www.ghiseul.ro

Persoanele care trebuie să achite contravaloarea plăcilor de înmatriculare o pot face de astăzi, online, prin intermediul platformei www.ghiseul.ro – anunţă Direcţia Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor.… [citeste mai departe]

Viața în Afganistan, după o lună de când talibanii au preluat puterea

Talibanii au preluat controlul asupra Afganistanului pe 15 septembrie, iar, după prima lună, urmările regimului impus de ei se vede în mai multe domenii, relatează BBC . Publicația The Economist scrie că situația din țară poate fi comparată cu autostrada… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Cele mai frumoase momente de la căsătoria Simonei Halep. O persoană importantă a lipsit, însă, de la eveniment

Simona Halep a postat pe contul oficial de Instagram imagini cu cele mai frumoase momente de la căsătoria cu Toni Iuruc. În fotografii, sportiva zâmbește… [citeste mai departe]

BIG DAY 2021-Maraton ornitologic Agigea 01 – 03 octombrie

Societatea Ornitologică Română împreună cu Stațiunea Biologică Marină  „Prof. Dr. Ioan Borcea” Agigea, organizează cea de-a treia ediție, a maratonului  ornitologic, la Agigea. Acest eveniment de birdwatching european este organizat cu ocazia Eurobirdwatch. Deoarece se dorește creșterea… [citeste mai departe]

Alte zece decese, provocate de Covid. Cea mai tânără victimă - o femeie de 32 de ani din Florești

Zece persoane au decedat de Covid-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, anunță Ministerul Sănătății. Fiecare persoană, decesul căreia a survenit din cauza complicațiilor coronavirusului suferea și de alte comorbidități.… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrână spulberată pe trecerea de pietoni

O femeie de 77 de ani a ajuns astăzi în stare gravă la spital după ce a fost lovită de o mașină pe o trecere de pietoni din localitatea Poșta Câlnău. Din primele date de la fața locului a reieșit că în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe direcția Râmnicu Sărat – Buzău de către … [citeste mai departe]


President Klaus Iohannis to attend, September 21-23, UN General Assembly

Publicat:
President Klaus Iohannis to attend, September 21-23, UN General Assembly

will lead, between September 21-23, the Romanian delegation at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place in , according to the .

In this year's session of the UN General Assembly, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the works of the event will take place with the physical presence of heads of state or government of UN member-states.

"The participation of the President of Romania in this session will constitute an important opportunity…

