President Klaus Iohannis, at informal meeting of European Council in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday

- President Klaus Iohannis will be welcoming visiting Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the two officials will discuss European current affairs, with the main…

- President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday the festivities in southeastern Constanta organised on the occasion of the Romanian Navy Day, the Presidential Administration informs. The ceremonies will kick off at 10 am on the promenade in front of the Constanta Fleet Command. According…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomed Austria's Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl, with whom he discussed the consolidation and diversification of the bilateral cooperation on all levels, in the perspective of Austria and Romania successively holding…

- The meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, that took place on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, ended after approximately 40 minutes. One day prior to the meeting, the Presidential Administration informed that the President invited the Premier…

- Government spokesman Nelu Barbu has confirmed that there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, informs Agerpres."I cannot tell you the hour. I can confirm that tomorrow there will be a meeting between Romania's Prime Minister and Romania's…

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed visiting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, to discuss bilateral co-operation, European and security affairs. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis…

- The meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), chaired by President Klaus Iohannis started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Among the attendees to the CSAT meeting there are Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, Interior Minister…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…