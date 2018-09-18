President Klaus Iohannis, at informal meeting of European Council in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday

Stiri Recomandate

Botoșani, locul II pe țară la „Let’s do it”, CURĂȚENIE generală peste tot, ghetourile ocolite de toată lumea – GALERIE FOTO

Sâmbătă 15 septembrie 2018, botoșănenii au oferit din nou un exemplu pozitiv și s-au mobilizat excelent în cadrul campaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătoria Sectorului 1, DECIZIE în cazul Gigină: Ce instanță îl va judeca pe Gabriel Oprea

Dosarul morţii poliţistului Bogdan Gigină a fost trimis de judecătorul de cameră preliminară din Judecătoria Sectorului 1 către Tribunalul Bucureşti, magistratul motivând că această cauză nu ţine de competenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectele de modernizare a Casei de cultură şi achiziționarea de autobuze electrice, aprobate în ședința de îndată a Consiliului local Alexandria

Proiectele de modernizare a Casei de cultură şi achiziționarea de autobuze electrice, aprobate… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Iliescu a fost dus la spital

Ion Iliescu a fost dus la Spitalul Elias! El a fost alături de soția sa, Nina Iliescu. Fostul lider al PSD a reclamat probleme cu tensiune.În vârstă de 86 de ani, Iliescu a primit asigurări că nu e nimic grav, după ce a fost consultat de medici. [citeste mai departe]

Cher, dezvăluiri despre relaţiile avute cu bărbaţi celebri: cum a început aventura cu Tom Cruise şi pe cine consideră „una dintre adevăratele iubiri ale vieţii sale“

Cântăreaţa şi actriţa americană Cher (72 de… [citeste mai departe]

OUG privind organizarea referendumului pentru redefinirea familiei în 6 și 7 octombrie

Ordonanţa de Urgenţă privind organizarea referendumului pentru redefinirea familiei în Constituţie a fost adoptată marţi în şedinţa de Guvern, costul total al organizării ridicându-se la aproape 164 de milioane de lei. Întrebarea… [citeste mai departe]

Pro TV face concedieri! Ce șefi au zburat din trust

Concedieri la PRO TV, chiar la departamentul de producție! Cel mai urmărit post de televiziune din România renunță la doi oameni foarte importanți care se ocupau de departamentul Producție pentru postul din strada Pache Protopopescu. Mişu Predescu, directorul de producţie al Pro TV, a fost scos… [citeste mai departe]

Fetiță de 10 ani, spulberată pe trecerea de pietoni de un TIR

O fetiță de numai 10 ani a murit după ce a fost spulberată de un TIR pe o trecere de pietoni. Accidentul a avut loc în localitatea Loloiasca din județul Prahova. Accident teribil în Prahova. Un TIR înmatriculat în Moldova, care circula din direcţia Ploieşti către Buzău a… [citeste mai departe]

Elis Pavaje a finalizat preluarea fabricii de prefabricate din beton vibropresat Fruhwald, din localitatea Vințu de Jos

Liderul pieței de pavele și borduri din România, Elis Pavaje, a finalizat preluarea fabricii de prefabricate din beton vibropresat Fruhwald, din localitatea Vintu… [citeste mai departe]


President Klaus Iohannis, at informal meeting of European Council in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday

Publicat:
President Klaus Iohannis, at informal meeting of European Council in Salzburg, Wednesday through Thursday

is participating Wednesday through Thursday in the informal meeting of the in Salzburg, topics regarding migration, the EU internal security, as well as the latest developments on the UK's withdrawal process from the Union featuring on the agenda. 
According to a press release of the sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, will advocate for the continuation of discussions regarding the in view of obtaining a consensual solution capable of ensuring balance between the solidarity and the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis to welcome Slovakian PM Tuesday to discuss European current affairs

15:15, 10.09.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will be welcoming visiting Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday.  According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the two officials will discuss European current affairs, with the main…

President Iohannis to attend Romanian Navy Day festivities in Constanta

14:26, 14.08.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday the festivities in southeastern Constanta organised on the occasion of the Romanian Navy Day, the Presidential Administration informs.  The ceremonies will kick off at 10 am on the promenade in front of the Constanta Fleet Command. According…

President Iohannis, Austrian ForMin discuss consolidation of bilateral cooperation

15:42, 18.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomed Austria's Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl, with whom he discussed the consolidation and diversification of the bilateral cooperation on all levels, in the perspective of Austria and Romania successively holding…

Iohannis-Dancila meeting ends after approximately 40 minutes

12:39, 18.07.2018 - The meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, that took place on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, ended after approximately 40 minutes.  One day prior to the meeting, the Presidential Administration informed that the President invited the Premier…

Gov't spokesman says PM Dancila, President Iohannis to meet Wednesday

18:59, 17.07.2018 - Government spokesman Nelu Barbu has confirmed that there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, informs Agerpres."I cannot tell you the hour. I can confirm that tomorrow there will be a meeting between Romania's Prime Minister and Romania's…

President Iohannis, Latvian ForMin Rinkevics discuss stepping up bilateral economic co-operation

19:12, 05.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed visiting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, to discuss bilateral co-operation, European and security affairs. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis…

CSAT meeting has started - establishing Romania's goals for NATO Summit in Brussels on agenda

11:38, 27.06.2018 - The meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), chaired by President Klaus Iohannis started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Among the attendees to the CSAT meeting there are Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, Interior Minister…

President Iohannis - at European Council, to hail progress on military mobility

23:05, 26.06.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…


