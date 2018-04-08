President Iohannis's Easter message: May you enjoy harmony, understanding next to your beloved!

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Sunday evening told Realitatea Tv private television channel that President Klaus Iohannis can count on his support "provided that he continues with the same approach we got used to so far." When asked if, after his time as Prime Minister ended, he has…

- Romanians want cars, but "things are moving very slowly" in the field of transport infrastructure, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after visiting the Bucharest International Auto Show (SIAB). "For Romania, the automotive area has become very, very important. There are thousands…

- President Klaus Iohannis attended on Wednesday evening, at the Bucharest National Theater, the premiere of the documentary called "Untamed Romania," official sources told AGERPRES. The movie is a documentary about Romania's forests and will be released in theaters in April. The…

- President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Tiberiu Useriu for the latter's performance in winning for a third time in a row the Arctic Ultra marathon. "Congratulations, Tiberiu Useriu, for winning the Arctic Ultra marathon! For the third consecutive time, Romania's flag is topping one of the toughest…

- President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. The annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest will take place at 12:00, according to the head of state agenda.AGERPRES…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he designated Social Democrat Party's (PSD) proposal, Viorica Dancila, for the Prime Minister office."Having weighed all arguments, taking into account the concrete situation in Parliament, I have decided to give PSD one more chance and…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he accepted premier Mihai Tudose's resignation and will convene on Wednesday consultations with the parliamentary political parties for the formation of the new Government. "Premier Mihai Tudose has forwarded his resignation and I accepted…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that there is need of a better clarification of the contribution of public policies in capitalizing on the human potential, mainly in terms of education and cultural development, while showing that "one third of Romanians don't read even a book per year,…