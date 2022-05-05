President Iohannis to meet Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda on Friday

President Iohannis to meet Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda on FridayPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis will receive his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, during the latter's official visit to Romania.
