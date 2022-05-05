President Iohannis to meet Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda on Friday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday to thank for 200 Dutch soldiers deployed to Romania to join a NATO battlegroup to be established in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who is paying a working visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a bilateral meeting on Friday with Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Thursday with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that the state of alert in Romania will not be extended after March 8. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday evening a message of condolences following the crash of an IAR 330 Puma helicopter in the area of Gura Dobrogei, Constanta County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…