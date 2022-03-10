President Iohannis to discuss NATO posture on Eastern flank, Battle Group with US Vice President Harris

President Iohannis to discuss NATO posture on Eastern flank, Battle Group with US Vice President HarrisPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that he will discuss with the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, on the NATO posture on the Eastern flank, the allied Battle Group to be hosted by Romania and the US soldiers who came to Romania.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis attends informal reunion of European Council in Versailles
08:25, 10.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis attends on Thursday, starting at 18:00, the informal meeting of the European Council that takes place in Versailles, France. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…
President Iohannis, UNHCR head Grandi discuss support for Ukrainians and Republic of Moldova
17:25, 03.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, with whom he discussed the support given to refugees from Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova, faced with a massive influx of Ukrainians…
President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday
18:16, 02.03.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
President Iohannis, on phone with Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen on situation in Ukraine
16:36, 28.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, on Monday about the worrying security situation in Ukraine and the European coordination for helping this country and supporting the refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
At B9 summit, President Iohannis call for coherent improvement of defence, deterrence posture
19:06, 25.02.2022 - On Friday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participated by virtual videoconference in an extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format calling for coherent and unitary enhancement of the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern flank especially in the Black Sea. Fii la curent…
President Iohannis has telephone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart
18:20, 24.02.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…
Sukhoi Su-27 military aircraft from Ukraine makes emergency landing in eastern Bacau
09:01, 24.02.2022 - An Ukrainian military aircraft has made an emergency landing in eastern Bacau Airport, Thursday morning. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…
President Iohannis discusses with EC President about sanctions to be taken against Russia
18:35, 22.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…