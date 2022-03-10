President Iohannis to discuss NATO posture on Eastern flank, Battle Group with US Vice President Harris

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis attends on Thursday, starting at 18:00, the informal meeting of the European Council that takes place in Versailles, France.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, with whom he discussed the support given to refugees from Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova, faced with a massive influx of Ukrainians

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, on Monday about the worrying security situation in Ukraine and the European coordination for helping this country and supporting the refugees.

On Friday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participated by virtual videoconference in an extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format calling for coherent and unitary enhancement of the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern flank especially in the Black Sea.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

An Ukrainian military aircraft has made an emergency landing in eastern Bacau Airport, Thursday morning.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law.