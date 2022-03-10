President Iohannis to discuss NATO posture on Eastern flank, Battle Group with US Vice President Harris

Stiri Recomandate

DefMin Dincu, EconMin Spataru discuss revitalising Romanias defence industry

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu and Economy Minister Florin Spataru on Thursday discussed joint support solutions for Romania's national defence industry, looking into the prospects offered by the implementation of essential army acquisition programmes… [citeste mai departe]

Banii, marea problemă din fotbalul românesc: „N-am avut niciodată banii la zi. La nicio echipă”

Dani Coman a jucat în România la FC Argeș, Rocar, Rapid, FC Brașov, FC Vaslui și Astra, dar de fiecare dată s-a lovit de problemele financiare ale cluburilor, de întârzierile salariale, dar și de… [citeste mai departe]

More than 390 Ukrainians received in Husi mobile camp in last 24 hours

A number of 394 Ukrainians arrived at the mobile camp in Husi in the last 24 hours, most of them in transit for short periods of time, said the representatives of the Vaslui Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii într-un dosar privind emiterea a 1.000 de certificate COVID false

Poliţiştii de Secţia de Transporturi Timişoara au executat miercuri patru percheziţii domiciliare care au vizat doi bărbaţi şi o femeie. Aceştia sunt suspectaţi că ar fi emis certificate COVID false pentru aproximativ 1.000 de persoane. Miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Intalnire intre ministrii Apararii si Economiei. Ce s-a discutat

Ministrul apararii nationale, Vasile Dincu, s a intalnit joi, 10 martie, la sediul MApN, cu ministrul economiei, Florin Marian Spataru. Agenda discutiilor dintre delegatiile conduse de cei doi ministri a fost dedicata explorarii solutiilor comune de sprijin pentru industria… [citeste mai departe]

Posturi de televiziune din Ucraina, retransmise de canalele TVR. Este foarte important gestul

Consiliul National al Audiovizualului CNA a aprobat, joi, 10 martie, o adresa a Televiziunii publice referitoare la introducerea in grila canalelor TVR 3, TVR International, TVR Cluj si TVR Iasi a unui program special… [citeste mai departe]

Diferența dintre supă și ciorbă

Care este diferența dintre supă și ciorbă? Dacă îți place supa sau ciorba, atunci știi că ele nu sunt la fel. Însă nu există doar un element care le diferențiază și având în vedere câte feluri de a găti există, mulți ar putea avea opinii diferite. În esență, sunt câteva lucruri care diferențiază ciorba de supă și invers. În funcție… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Alba a mințit că nu știa că soțul ei și-a violat propria fiică. Tatăl condamnat pentru viol, mama trimisă în judecată

O femeie din Alba a mințit că nu știa că soțul ei și-a violat propria fiică. Tatăl condamnat pentru viol, mama trimisă… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri de securitate în București, înaintea sosirii vicepreședintelui SUA, Kamala Harris. Numărul 2 al Statelor Unite va discuta cu preşedintele K. Iohannis noi măsuri de apărare a ţării și a întregii regiuni

Vicepreședintele… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt femeile pe care Bianca Drăgușanu le desființează după ce i-au cumpărat un săpun: ‘Au venit neinvitate’ EXCLUSIV

Deși multe dintre indiciile inițiale oferite de fosta asistentă tv duceau la Vica Blochina ca fiind autoarea, Bianca Drăgușanu spune că… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis to discuss NATO posture on Eastern flank, Battle Group with US Vice President Harris

Publicat:
on Thursday stated that he will discuss with the US Vice President, , on the NATO posture on the Eastern flank, the allied to be hosted by Romania and the US soldiers who came to Romania.

