President Iohannis: There is a proposal for Chief of General Defence Staff to be analyzed by CSAT on Wednesday

Stiri Recomandate

Atenție cu articolele pirotehnice! Amenzi de până la 15.000 de lei! Trei argeșeni au fost răniți de petarde și artificii

Atenție cu articolele pirotehnice! Amenzi de până la 15.000 de lei! Trei argeșeni au fost răniți de petarde și artificii

Polițiștii argeșeni participă la acțiunea ”Foc de artificii”. Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean (IPJ) Argeș participă, și în acest an, la acţiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Ne petrecem 90% din timp în clădiri, cu impact asupra sănătăţii. Copiii riscă să se îmbolnăvească de astm

Ne petrecem 90% din timp în clădiri, cu impact asupra sănătăţii. Copiii riscă să se îmbolnăvească de astm

Specialiştii consideră că nu mai avem luxul să amânăm măsurile legate de eficienţă energetică în România, ţinând cont că ne petrecem 90% din timp în clădiri, cu impact… [citeste mai departe]

Creatorii de „joburi” în zone defavorizate

Creatorii de „joburi” în zone defavorizate

Oameni care până acum câțiva ani nu au lucrat niciodată și nici nu s-ar fi gândit că ar putea deveni angajați-model au fost ajutați să se specializeze în meserii de care este nevoie astăzi. Câteva idei de... [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, despre deficitul bugetar: „Ecuația bugetului pe 2020 este una complicată”

Klaus Iohannis, despre deficitul bugetar: „Ecuația bugetului pe 2020 este una complicată”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marți, la Palatul Cotroceni, că „ecuația bugetului pe 2020 este una complicată”, după ce a discutat pe această temă cu premierul Ludovic Orban și cu ministrul Finanțelor,… [citeste mai departe]

Anamaria Prodan, primul inamic al lui Mirel Rădoi la națională: agentul se teme de jocuri de culise!

Anamaria Prodan, primul inamic al lui Mirel Rădoi la națională: agentul se teme de jocuri de culise!

Anamaria Prodan, unul dintre cei mai influenți impresari din fotbalul românesc,  crede că Mirel Rădoi va face jocuri de culise la naționala de seniori și că nu va convoca niciun jucător reprezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Ivan Patzaichin, decorat de presedintele Iohannis. I-a conferit Ordinul National Steaua Romaniei in grad de Cavaler

Ivan Patzaichin, decorat de presedintele Iohannis. I-a conferit Ordinul National Steaua Romaniei in grad de Cavaler

Presedintele Romaniei, domnul Klaus Iohannis, a semnat decretul de decorare a domnului Ivan Patzaichin. Astfel, in semn de inalta apreciere si recunoastere pentru exceptionala… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier cu victime la Turnu Măgurele/ O persoană a rămas încarcerată

Accident rutier cu victime la Turnu Măgurele/ O persoană a rămas încarcerată

Accident rutier cu victime la Turnu Măgurele/ O persoană a rămas încarcerată in Eveniment / on 26/11/2019 at 14:18 / O persoană a rămas încarcerată în urma unui accident rutier produs, marți, în municipiul Turnu Măgurele, pentru scoaterea… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Republicii Turcia in Romania, vizita la MApN

Ambasadorul Republicii Turcia in Romania, vizita la MApN

Ministrul apararii nationale, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, a primit marti, 26 noiembrie, la sediul MApN, vizita ambasadorului Republicii Turcia in Romania, Fuuml;sun Aramaz. In cadrul intrevederii, cei doi oficiali au discutat despre evolutia cooperarii romano turce in domeniul apararii atat in… [citeste mai departe]

​Cupa Challenge: CSM Bucureşti şi AHC Potaissa Turda şi-au aflat adversarele din optimi

​Cupa Challenge: CSM Bucureşti şi AHC Potaissa Turda şi-au aflat adversarele din optimi

CSM Bucureşti şi AHC Potaissa Turda, ultimele două câştigătoare ale Cupei Challenge la handbal masculin, vor avea adversare puternice în optimile de finală ale competiţiei, potrivit tragerii la sorţi efectuate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

President Iohannis: There is a proposal for Chief of General Defence Staff to be analyzed by CSAT on Wednesday

Publicat:
President Iohannis: There is a proposal for Chief of General Defence Staff to be analyzed by CSAT on Wednesday

stated on Tuesday that a proposal for Chief of the is going to be analyzed by the for (CSAT) at this forum's Wednesday meeting.  Asked if there were any proposals made for Chief of the , Iohannis said: "Yes, there is a proposal and it's going to be analyzed tomorrow." 

"I also want that we make a decision in the CSAT, to continue with a professional and high-performing team," added the President. 

The office of Chief of the has become empty after General…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis, politicians to discuss additional seats for MPs representing overseas Romanians

13:36, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he will have discussions with political leaders, with parties, to increase the number of parliamentarians representing the diaspora.  Asked if changes have to be made so that overseas Romanians are better represented in Parliament, Iohannis said: "Certainly…

President Iohannis: Budget revision is mandatory, there was not enough money left for pensions

13:17, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the budget revision is "mandatory," in the context in which, he said, among other things, "there just wasn't enough money left" for pensions.  "The data are clear, the figures are clear, the conclusions a little bit more complex and, unfortunately,…

PM Orban denies President Iohannis wearing earpiece at news conference

08:57, 14.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that there was fake news about a picture of President Klaus Iohannis wearing an earpiece at a news conference.  "There was no such thing as an earpiece," Orban said on a Digi24 televised show. He added that the approach is characteristic of…

President Iohannis, meetings with ministers on topics related to Gov't agenda, each area of activity (sources)

12:44, 13.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has started a series of consultations with ministers, alongside Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on topics related to the governmental agenda and each area of activity.  According to some political sources, several meetings are scheduled to take place on Wednesday with Transport…

Felix Banila's resignation sent to President Iohannis

17:25, 02.10.2019 - Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Wednesday sent to President Klaus Iohannis the resignation of Felix Banila from chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)."The Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, today, October 2 2019, received Mr Oliver-Felix…

President Iohannis participates in 74th Session of UN General Assembly

19:04, 24.09.2019 - AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: President Klaus Iohannis participates on Tuesday, in New York, in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu. The topic of the current session of the General…

President Iohannis welcomes Polish Premier Morawiecki at Cotroceni Palace

18:06, 18.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed on Wednesday afternoon at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on an official visit to Romania.The two high officials are going to hold private and official talks. The Polish PM was also welcomed on Wednesday…

President Iohannis decorates two former European dignitaries

19:44, 11.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis decorated on Wednesday former Director General of the Legal Service of the European Union Council Hubert Legal and former Director General of the Directorate-General for Energy within the European Commission Dominique Ristori with the National "Order For Merit," in rank of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 noiembrie 2019
Bucuresti 0°C | 10°C
Iasi -3°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 12°C
Timisoara 0°C | 14°C
Constanta 1°C | 11°C
Brasov -1°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.11.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 600.688,80 17.334.317,76
II (5/6) 25 8.009,18 -
III (4/6) 947 211,43 -
IV (3/6) 13.805 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 18.148.926,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 noiembrie 2019
USD 4.3356
EUR 4.7765
CHF 4.3472
GBP 5.5735
CAD 3.2563
XAU 203.213
JPY 3.9784
CNY 0.6158
AED 1.1803
AUD 2.9381
MDL 0.2495
BGN 2.4422

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec