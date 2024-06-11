President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governments

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: The Black Sea area is vital for the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space, the region where the war is taking place, and the Republic of Moldova is the NATO partner most affected by this conflict, President Iohannis said on Tuesday at the…

- President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the minister of Foreign Affairs of the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, on the occasion of his official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration reports.

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania can have the "justified hope" that, "in a fairly near future", it will be included in the US Visa Waiver Program."There are a lot of technical discussions here.

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that during his meeting at the White House with president Joe Biden, he also addressed the issue of his candidacy for the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance.

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that at his White House meeting the same day he discussed with US President Joe Biden deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, mentioning that he thanked Biden for the substantial contribution of the US to ensuring the security…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, at a dinner hosted in his honour by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, said that this marked "the beginning of a new chapter" in the bilateral relation between the two countries.

- AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed Tuesday by his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential Palace.The Romanian head of state is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from Monday to Wednesday.

- NATO is the most important and strongest political and security organisation in history, and its relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday for the celebration of 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic…