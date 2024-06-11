President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governments

Stiri Recomandate

Bani pentru partide: 22 de milioane de lei de la AEP (în iunie)

Bani pentru partide: 22 de milioane de lei de la AEP (în iunie)

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (AEP) a anunțat recent că, în luna iunie, a virat în conturile partidelor politice din România subvenții în valoare totală de 22.131.414,18 lei. Această sumă substanțială reflectă atât importanța menținerii unui sistem politic funcțional,… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul susține că infrastructura energetică este un obiectiv militar. Raționalizări de electricitate în întreaga Ucraină

Kremlinul susține că infrastructura energetică este un obiectiv militar. Raționalizări de electricitate în întreaga Ucraină

Kremlinul susține că atacurile efectuate de armata rusă asupra instalațiilor electrice ale Ucrainei sunt justificate din punct de vedere militar.… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce ies petele galbene de transpirație de pe haine. Amestecul puternic care le face ca noi

Cu ce ies petele galbene de transpirație de pe haine. Amestecul puternic care le face ca noi

Vara este sezonul în care purtăm cel mai des haine albe, ușoare și vaporoase.  Dar transpiratia combinata cu deodorantul sau umiditatea din dulap sunt, de obicei, cauza petelor galbene de pe haine, pete care ies destul… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri electorale 2024: La Harsova, judetul Constanta, vor fi renumarate voturile

Alegeri electorale 2024: La Harsova, judetul Constanta, vor fi renumarate voturile

Conform Biroului Electoral Judetean BEJ , datorita faptului ca au existat suspiciuni in procesul electoral legate de rezultatul votului, in localitatea Harsova, judetul Constanta, s a hotarat renumararea voturilor. Reamintim faptul ca nu… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Novac a ratat calificarea în finala de aruncare a suliței

Alexandru Novac a ratat calificarea în finala de aruncare a suliței

Alex Novac, la fel ca și Bianca Ghelber. Cei doi sportivi pregătiți de Mihaela Melinte au ratat calificarea în finala probelor la care au participat la actuala ediție a Campionatului European de atletism de la Roma. După ce duminică, Bianca Ghelber nu a reușit decât… [citeste mai departe]

Deși veniturile seniorilor au crescut, România încă alocă mai puțini bani din PIB pentru pensii față de restul UE

Deși veniturile seniorilor au crescut, România încă alocă mai puțini bani din PIB pentru pensii față de restul UE

O sumă de aproximativ 1.882 miliarde de euro a fost cheltuită, în anul 2021, pentru plata pensiilor în ţările membre ale Uniunii Europene, sau 12,9% din Produsul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi iubiți, găsiţi morți într-o casă din Brăila. Cu o zi înainte, femeia a sunat la 112 strigând că e în pericol, dar nu a fost găsită

Doi iubiți, găsiţi morți într-o casă din Brăila. Cu o zi înainte, femeia a sunat la 112 strigând că e în pericol, dar nu a fost găsită

O femeie şi un bărbat, concubini, au fost găsiţi decedaţi, luni, cu urme de violenţă, într-un imobil din localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Denise Rifai, dezvăluiri despre relația pe care o are cu Dumnezeu: „E cea mai mare binecuvântare şi…”

Denise Rifai, dezvăluiri despre relația pe care o are cu Dumnezeu: „E cea mai mare binecuvântare şi…”

Denise Rifai (38 de ani), una dintre cele mai apreciate prezentatoare de televiziune din România, a vorbit, într-un interviu recent, despre momentele dificile cu care s-a confruntat… [citeste mai departe]

JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot

JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot

Jocurile cu jackpot, fie ele fizice sau online, au o atracție deosebită asupra jucătorilor din întreaga lume. The post JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri electorale 2024: Situatie incredibila la Costinesti. Doi cetateni ucraineni ar fi votat fara sa aiba dreptul

Alegeri electorale 2024: Situatie incredibila la Costinesti. Doi cetateni ucraineni ar fi votat fara sa aiba dreptul

Situatia alegerilor electorale de la Costinesti, judetul Constanta, la functia de primar ia o intorsatura incredibila. Dupa ce au fost renumarate voturile in urma contestatiilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governments

Publicat:
President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governments

AGERPRES special correspondent reports: said on Tuesday that there have always been changes in the governments of NATO states, but security policy has been and will remain stable, in the context of the political situation in France and the score obtained by conservative and extremist parties in the elections.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis: Black Sea area, vital for entire Euro-Atlantic security, this is where the war is

19:05, 11.06.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: The Black Sea area is vital for the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space, the region where the war is taking place, and the Republic of Moldova is the NATO partner most affected by this conflict, President Iohannis said on Tuesday at the…

President Iohannis, Bosnia and Herzegovina's FM emphasize collaboration in field of security

19:31, 05.06.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the minister of Foreign Affairs of the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, on the occasion of his official visit to Bucharest, the Presidential Administration reports.

President Iohannis: We have justified hope Visa Waiver issue will be solved in a fairly near future

10:45, 08.05.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania can have the "justified hope" that, "in a fairly near future", it will be included in the US Visa Waiver Program."There are a lot of technical discussions here.

President Iohannis discusses NATO candidacy with President Biden, dialogue set to continue

10:45, 08.05.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that during his meeting at the White House with president Joe Biden, he also addressed the issue of his candidacy for the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance.

President Iohannis: President Biden and I discussed how to enhance the strategic partnership

10:45, 08.05.2024 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that at his White House meeting the same day he discussed with US President Joe Biden deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, mentioning that he thanked Biden for the substantial contribution of the US to ensuring the security…

President Iohannis, at Seoul dinner: It is the beginnig of a new chapter

14:15, 23.04.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, at a dinner hosted in his honour by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, said that this marked "the beginning of a new chapter" in the bilateral relation between the two countries.

President Iohannis, South Korean counterpart discuss strategic areas

10:41, 23.04.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed Tuesday by his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol at the Presidential Palace.The Romanian head of state is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea from Monday to Wednesday.

President Iohannis: NATO relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through

12:55, 29.03.2024 - NATO is the most important and strongest political and security organisation in history, and its relevance is so much greater in the extremely difficult context we are going through, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday for the celebration of 20 years since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: