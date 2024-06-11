President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governments

President Iohannis says security policy remains stable, regardless of changes in states governmentsPublicat:
AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that there have always been changes in the governments of NATO states, but security policy has been and will remain stable, in the context of the political situation in France and the score obtained by conservative and extremist parties in the European Parliament elections.
