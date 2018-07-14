President Iohannis on July 14: Romania, France relation saw a remarkable boost in recent years

Stiri Recomandate

Trump se întreabă de ce Obama nu a acţionat în legătură cu presupusul amestec electoral al Rusiei

Londra, 14 iul /Agerpres/ - Preşedintele american Donald Trump s-a întrebat, sâmbătă, de ce administraţia lui Barack Obama nu a acţionat în legătură cu acuzaţiile privind presupusul amestec al Rusiei… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un COD GALBEN emis de ANM pentru zona municipiului Dej

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, în urmă cu câteva minute, o avertizare COD GALBEN de vreme severă valabilă pentru municipiul Dej și câteva localități din județ. Avertizarea este valabilă pentru Dej, Câțcău, Vad, Bobâlna, Panticeu, Cornești, Recea-Cristur și… [citeste mai departe]

Tennis: Andreea Rosca, Gabriela Ruse, Miriam Bulgaru - wild cars for BRD Bucharest Open

Romanian tennis players Andreea Amalia Rosca, Elena Gabriela Ruse and Miriam Bianca Bulgaru have been granted the wild cards for the 2018 edition of the women tennis tournament BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), scheduled for July 16-22… [citeste mai departe]

A adormit la volan și a intrat cu mașina în curtea unei case. S-a întâmplat pe DN 7, în județul Arad

“Din primele cercetări efectuate la fața locului s-a stabilit că un tânăr de 34 de ani a condus un autoturism pe DN 7, direcția înspre Deva, iar la km 509+820 metri a pierdut controlul asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Tudorel Toader, reacţie la recomandările Comisiei de la Veneţia cu privire la legile justiţiei

"Simple precizari referitoare la elaborarea legilor justitiei!Ministerul justitiei a elaborat un proiect de lege pentru modificarea celor trei legi ale justitiei. Concomitent, pe un numar de 18 pagini, ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Un sat din Groenlanda amenințat de un ghețar uriaș care a ajuns peste noapte în apropiere

Un sat din Groenlanda este în pericol din cauza unui ghețar uriaș care a ajuns peste noapte foarte aproape de țărm. O treime din localitate a fost evacuată în caz că aisbergul uriaș va lovi țărmul, scrie BBC News.… [citeste mai departe]

PUBLIKA WORLD. Franța, în straie de sărbătoare. De Ziua Naţională, 12 mii de poliţişti au asigurat ordinea publică

Franța a îmbrăcat astăzi straie de sărbătoare. De Ziua Naţională, în marile oraşe au loc parade militare, iar cea mai fastuoasă din ele s-a desfășurat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 17 ani din Timișoara a ucis cu mașina un copil de 3 ani

Un tânăr de 17 ani a provocat un accident cu maşina pe care o furase de la tatăl său, în cartierul Kuncz din Timişoara, lovind mortal un copil de 3 ani şi rănind o fată şi o femeie care se aflau pe stradă. Locuitorii din cartier au sărit să îl bată pe şofer,… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump: Poveştile despre cei 12 ruşi s-au petrecut în timpul Administraţiei Obama

Preşedintele american Donald Trump s-a întrebat, sâmbătă, de ce administraţia lui Barack Obama nu a acţionat în legătură cu acuzaţiile privind presupusul amestec al Rusiei în alegerile prezidenţiale din Statele Unite în… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârşit TRAGIC! Fata din Teleorman dispărută de trei zile, a fost găsită moartă în râul Vedea

Fata de 13 ani care a dispărut în urmă cu trei zile în apele râului Vedea, în apropiere de comuna teleormăneană Smârdioasa, a fost găsită sâmbătă decedată, informează Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis on July 14: Romania, France relation saw a remarkable boost in recent years

Publicat:
We have witnessed a "remarkable boost" in our relation with France in the recent years, and Romania's strategic partnership with this country will be further strengthened, stated on Saturday, on the occasion of the reception of July 14, the of France, in Bucharest.
"For the past ten years our countries have been in a strategic partnership (...) which we will continue to strengthen and make it more concrete," said the head of the state, who also reminded on the same occasion that he welcomed to the both ,…

