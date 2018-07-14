President Iohannis on July 14: Romania, France relation saw a remarkable boost in recent years

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed visiting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, to discuss bilateral co-operation, European and security affairs. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis…

- Finland appreciates the efforts of the President of Romania in support of the rule of law and of the anti-corruption fight, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini said on Wednesday as he met with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Presidential Administration informed…

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Prince Charles, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with whom he discussed the Romanian-British strategic partnership, based on the enhanced cooperation in the economic and security sectors."President Klaus Iohannis evoked the excellent official…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree on the decoration of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, Ramiro Fernandez Bachiller, informs the Presidential Administration. The head of the state bestowed the National Order Faithful Service…

- On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis advised the Government to be more concerned with the European funds absorption. "My warning comes through in the following sense: the Government should be more concerned with this matter, there is money that we can benefit from, money that can be used for…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday will participate in the consultations on foreign policy matters, after being invited by President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, reads a release of the Government sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO "Mr. President, I received your invitation…

- President Klaus Iohannis invites Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, for consultations, in order to clarify aspects concerning the foreign policy, informs the Presidential Administration. "Esteemed Mrs. Prime Minister, considering the opinions expressed…

- The meeting requested by President Klaus Iohannis with Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will take place on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to a release of the Presidential Administration. According to the quoted source, the meeting is scheduled to take place…