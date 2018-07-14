President Iohannis on July 14: Romania, France relation saw a remarkable boost in recent years

President Iohannis on July 14: Romania, France relation saw a remarkable boost in recent yearsPublicat:
We have witnessed a "remarkable boost" in our relation with France in the recent years, and Romania's strategic partnership with this country will be further strengthened, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, on the occasion of the reception of July 14, the National Day of France, in Bucharest.
"For the past ten years our countries have been in a strategic partnership (...) which we will continue to strengthen and make it more concrete," said the head of the state, who also reminded on the same occasion that he welcomed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace both Francois Hollande,…
