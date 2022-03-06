President Iohannis: Military aggression unleashed by Russian Federation is affecting European security

Stiri Recomandate

Călătoria cu trenul din România spre Ungaria, gratuită pentru refugiații din Ucraina

În urma unui acord între CFR Călători și MAV Start, de sâmbătă seară călătoria refugiaților care pleacă din România spre Ungaria este gratuită, anunță compania de transport feroviar pentru călători din România. [citeste mai departe]

Bayern Munchen a remizat cu formaţia Bayer Leverkusen în etapa a 25-a a ligii germane de fotbal Bundesliga

Bayern Munchen a remizat pe teren propriu, 1-1 (1-1), cu formaţia Bayer Leverkusen, într-un meci disputat sâmbătă în cadrul etapei a 25-a a ligii germane de fotbal Bundesliga. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Incursiune în lumea micilor viețuitoare, într-o expoziție inedită, la Timișoara

Casa Artelor începe anul cultural 2022 cu o expoziție găzduită de Galeria Pygmalion, „Historia Naturalis – A glimpse into the study of insects and birds”, un demers artistic semnat de Laura Duduleanu, artist care și-a susținut licența… [citeste mai departe]

CIL Blaj și Viitorul Sântimbru, două victorii în returul Ligii a 4-a

CIL Blaj și Viitorul Sântimbru, două victorii în returul Ligii a 4-a Primele victorii ale gazdelor în etapa a 17-a a Ligii a 4-a, reușite de CIL Blaj și Viitorul Sântimbru, grupări ce au maximum de puncte în retur. Formația din „Mica Romă” are în debutantul… [citeste mai departe]

Două localități sucevene continuă să fie în scenariul roșu, cu rate de infectare mai mari de 3 la mie

În județul Suceava au mai rămas două localități care sunt în scenariul roșu, având o rată de infectare mai mare de trei cazuri de coronavirus la mia de locuitori. Este vorba despre orașul… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Ucraina, lovitura finală. FMI ne atenționează de ce e mai rău

Cu cât războiul din Ucraina se prelungește, cu atât impactul asupra economiei la nivel internațional va fi devastator, este avertismentul Fondului Monetar Internațional. Dacă în urmă cu doi ani ne plângeam de criza sanitară care a băgat în faliment… [citeste mai departe]

BOR, mesaj contra Patriarhului Kiril al Rusiei: „Un opulent patriarh demisionar din punct de vedere moral”

Vasile Bănescu, cel care este purtătorul de cuvânt al Patriarhiei Române, a publicat un comentariu în care îl acuză pe patriarhul ortodox rus, Kiril, că îl susține pe Vladimir Putin,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 66 de ani din Cugir cercetat de polițiști, după ce a fost surprins conducând fără a avea permis pe raza comunei Vințu de Jos

Ieri, 5 martie 2022, în jurul orei 17.00, polițiștii Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Vințu de Jos au depistat un bărbat de… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Supărat c-a pierdut bani la păcănele, un bistrițean a distrus ușa sălii de jocuri. Polițiștii l-au potolit cu cătușe

Aseară, un bărbat de 44 de ani a început să lovească geamul ușii unei săli de jocuri situată în apropiere de Spitalul Județean de Urgență.… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Aiud reținut de polițiști, după ce și-a amenințat soția cu moartea și și-a lovit fiul care a sărit în apărarea acesteia

Ieri, 5 martie 2022, Poliția Municipiului Aiud a fost sesizată de către o femeie de 43 de ani, din municipiu, cu privire… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
President Iohannis: Military aggression unleashed by Russian Federation is affecting European security

Russia's military aggression against Ukraine fundamentally and dramatically affects European security, and the international community has responded "uniformly and swiftly," said on Sunday.

