President Iohannis: Military aggression unleashed by Russian Federation is affecting European security

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be at Mihail Kogalniceanu-based 57th Air Base on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

- Romania "fully" supports Ukraine's, but also the Republic of Moldova's and Georgia's accession to the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a discussion with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday on the situation in Ukraine, and thanked him for Belgium's decision to deploy 300 military to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, on Monday about the worrying security situation in Ukraine and the European coordination for helping this country and supporting the refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania will supplement the military and humanitarian support granted to Ukraine, as a response to the invasion of Russian troops, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has convened on Thursday, at the level of the Government, the task force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The President of the Senate, leader of the liberals Florin Citu, strongly condemns the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday Romania's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the right of this country to decide freely on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…