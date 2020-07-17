President Iohannis, in Brussels: Romania has high chance of obtaining significant funding

Stiri Recomandate

Într-o postare mai mult decât tranșantă, președintele USR Neamț, deputatul Iulian Bulai, face un apel către conducerea PNL pentru stabilirea de candidați comuni pentru alegerile… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri, o avertizare de vreme severă și instabilitate atmosferică pentru mai multe județe din țară. Județul Cluj este vizat de avertizare cod portocaliu. Interval de valabilitate: 18 iulie, ora 09:00 – 19 iulie, ora 22:00. Fenomene vizate: cantități de apă însemnate. Zone afectate:… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie, de 65 de ani, din comuna gorjeană Alimpești, a cerut ieri ajutor poliției, după ce ar fi fost agresată de către fiul său. Din cercetările efectuate de polițiști a reieșit faptul că, un bărbat, de 47 de ani, din comuna Alimpești, pe fondul consumului de alcool, ar… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a transmis noul raport privind evoluția epidemiei de coronavirus pe teritoriul României. Articolul 799 de noi cazuri de Covid-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Agentul de Poliție Andrei Lazăr de la Postul de Poliție Petriș și plutonierul major Andrei Poenariu din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Arad au salvat un septuagenar, căzut în apă, sub un pod din zona localității… [citeste mai departe]

După ce s-au luptat cu preţurile extrem de scăzute şi cu o primăvară secetoasă care a afectat plantele, agricultorii mai au încă un motiv de îngrijorare în plus. Mai multe detalii despre virusul care amenință Europa,… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă a anunţat calendarul pentru alegerile locale programate pentru 27 septembrie. Începând cu 20 iulie, partidele şi candidaţii independenţi pot începe să completeze listele de susţinători ai candidaturilor pentru consilii locale, consilii judeţene, primari, preşedinţi ai consiliilor judeţene,… [citeste mai departe]

În cursul dimineții de astăzi, 17 iulie 2020, au mai fost confirmate încă 17 decese, cauzate de COVID-19, astfel încât numărul total al acestora a ajuns la 1.988. În intervalul 16.07.2020 (10:00) – 17.07.2020 (10:00) au fost înregistrate 17 decese… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ion Chicu va avea, astăzi, o întrevedere cu omologul rus Mihail Mișustin. Părțile vor discuta despre semnarea acordului de creditare în valoare de 200 de mln de euro. Anunțul a fost făcut de Igor Dodon în cadrul emisiunii „Președintele Răspunde”. Ppremierul se află la… [citeste mai departe]

Examenele trichineloscopice se vor efectua în cadrul Circumscripțiilor Sanitare Veterinare și pentru Siguranța Alimentelor Oficiale din județul Satu – Mare, după cum urmează :   Data Program CSVSAO 18.07.2020 900 – 1300 Piața  MARE –  Satu – Mare Piața… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis, in Brussels: Romania has high chance of obtaining significant funding

Publicat:
President Iohannis, in Brussels: Romania has high chance of obtaining significant funding

said on Friday that Romania has a high chance of obtaining significant funding for the coming years from the .

"In total, very (large) amounts are being negotiated today, maybe tomorrow [ed.n. - Saturday], here at the . I am very determined to fight for Romania's interest in such a way as to obtain a consistent result. The whole team that is accompanying me, as well as the whole team from the Representation, and those from the ministries have prepared enough materials. I am relatively optimistic that in the end for Romania the amounts

