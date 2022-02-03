President Iohannis, French Foreign Minister discuss situation on EU's eastern border, in Black Sea region

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that France wants to expand the Schengen area under its current presidency of the Council of the European Union, Agerpres reports. "I would like to remind you of our position, which you know very well. It is important…

- One of the greatest challenges is to re-establish a relation of stability and predictability with Russia, said, on Wednesday, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, from the rostrum of the Parliament in Bucharest, at the solemn session dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Romania…

- On Wednesday, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene in a solemn sitting, which will be attended by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who will deliver a speech, Agerpres reports. France took over the rotating presidency of the Council…

- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay an official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Tuesday, Agerpres reports. On Wednesday, the French official will participate in the solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary since Romania joined the European…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, the Ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Laurence Auer, in the context of France holding for six months the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, reiterating during discussions Romania's commitment…

- Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate Thursday through Friday in the informal (Gymich) informal meeting of Foreign Ministers from EU member states, which will take place in Brest, France, organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union. According…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a telephone consultation session on Thursday with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the President of the United States, as well as senior officials from the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) - foreign ministers and national security advisers, the Ministry…

- President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday in the Summit for Democracy, organized by the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, in videoconference format, according to the Presidential Administration, agerpres reports. Also, the head of state will have, on Thursday evening,…