President Iohannis, French Foreign Minister discuss situation on EU's eastern border, in Black Sea region

President Iohannis, French Foreign Minister discuss situation on EU's eastern border, in Black Sea region

welcomed on Thursday at the the Minister for Europe and of the , Jean-Yves Le Drian, on an official visit to Bucharest.

According to the , the head of state appreciated the presence of the French official in Romania, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to the , and assured the latter of Romania's support in France's exercising the presidency of the Council of the and in advancing the European agenda, in the current challenging…

Le Drian: Our desire is to expand Schengen; we are in a very favorable disposition for Romania

13:55, 03.02.2022 - French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that France wants to expand the Schengen area under its current presidency of the Council of the European Union, Agerpres reports. "I would like to remind you of our position, which you know very well. It is important…

Jean-Yves Le Drian: The challenge of a generation - re-establishing stability and predictability relation with Russia

20:25, 02.02.2022 - One of the greatest challenges is to re-establish a relation of stability and predictability with Russia, said, on Wednesday, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, from the rostrum of the Parliament in Bucharest, at the solemn session dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Romania…

Solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to EU

08:35, 02.02.2022 - On Wednesday, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene in a solemn sitting, which will be attended by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who will deliver a speech, Agerpres reports. France took over the rotating presidency of the Council…

French ForMin to pay official visit to Romania; to participate in solemn sitting of Parliament

08:35, 02.02.2022 - French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay an official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Tuesday, Agerpres reports. On Wednesday, the French official will participate in the solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary since Romania joined the European…

PM Ciuca reiterates Romania's commitment to advancing European agenda at meeting with French Ambassador Laurence Auer

20:00, 18.01.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, the Ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Laurence Auer, in the context of France holding for six months the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, reiterating during discussions Romania's commitment…

ForMin Aurescu to participate in EU Foreign Ministers' informal meeting

20:50, 12.01.2022 - Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate Thursday through Friday in the informal (Gymich) informal meeting of Foreign Ministers from EU member states, which will take place in Brest, France, organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union. According…

Aurescu - telephone consultation session with the US President's national security adviser and B9 Format officials

22:10, 16.12.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a telephone consultation session on Thursday with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the President of the United States, as well as senior officials from the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) - foreign ministers and national security advisers, the Ministry…

President Iohannis to attend Summit for Democracy; phone call with Biden, in B9 format

12:40, 09.12.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday in the Summit for Democracy, organized by the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, in videoconference format, according to the Presidential Administration, agerpres reports. Also, the head of state will have, on Thursday evening,…


