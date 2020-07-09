President Iohannis: Entire general framework for exceptional measures needs to be reviewed, updated

Stiri Recomandate

MAE: 8 români din Franţa, depistaţi pozitiv la testul pentru coronavirus. Ei lucrau la o fermă agricolă

Ambasada României la Paris a fost notificată cu privire la testarea pozitivă pentru infecţia cu Covid-19 a 8 cetăţeni români, lucrători la o fermă agricolă din departamentul Landes al… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătoria Năsăud: Un an închisoare cu suspendare pentru Traian Ogăgâu

Traian Ogâgău a fost condamnat la un an de închisoare, cu suspendare, de judecătorii năsăudeni. Pedeapsa vine în urma unui incident din trafic, în 2016. Decizia nu e finală, putând fi atacată. În noiembrie 2016, primarul orașului Sîngeorz Băi a fost… [citeste mai departe]

La Vama Veche, decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc! Turistilor le este propus un nou mod de a se destinde

bull; Este o decizie unica a agentilor economici care activeaza in zona. Decizie unica pe litoralul romanesc Vama Veche demonstreaza, din nou, ca este cea mai frumoasa comunitate de la malul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia recomandă reluarea tuturor competiţiilor

Ministerul Sportului din Rusia a recomandat joi organizaţiilor sportive reluarea tuturor competiţiilor naţionale şi regionale după întreruperea de aproape patru luni datorată pandemiei de coronavirus, scrie EFE. Ministrul Sportului, Oleg Matîţin, a semnat… [citeste mai departe]

PSD a cedat și face cum și-a dorit Guvernul! Raed Arafat, după discuțiile din Parlament: S-a ajuns la un proiect viabil

Secretarul de stat în MAI Raed Arafat a declarat, joi, la şedinţa Comisiei juridice a Camerei Deputaţilor în care se dezbate proiectul Guvernului privind… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Justiție a UE: YouTube nu poate fi obligată să dezvăluie IP-ul celor care încarcă filme ilegal

Platforma YouTube a Google nu este obligată să predea adrese de e-mail sau de IP ale utilizatorilor care încarcă filme ilegal, a stabilit joi Curtea de Justiţie a Uniunii Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Emil Popescu: Cele mai bune cadouri de la firmele de casă vin în prag de campanie

După săptămâni de muncă ce au durat peste o jumătate de an, iată că Alba Iulia are o rampă de transfer a deșeurilor menajere, aflăm din comunicările domnului Paul Voicu. E, într-adevăr, o mare realizare, una care ar fi meritat, probabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Final isteric de campionat

În urmă cu două luni nici cei mai optimiști fani olteni nu o luau în calcul pe Universitatea Craiova într-o eventuală implicare la lupta pentru titlul de campioană. Nici foste legende ale Universității nu... [citeste mai departe]

FCSB. Gigi Becali și-a ales noul favorit: „E Sergio Ramos, îi prelungesc contractul!”

FCSB are un play-off mult sub așteptări, însă dubla victorie cu Dinamo din Cupa României i-a ridicat serios moralul lui Gigi Becali, finanțatorul roș-albaștrilor. La nici 24 de ore după succesul contra marii rivale, scor… [citeste mai departe]

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever

Kinga Sebestyen: Kangoo Jumps in Bulgaria is stronger than ever Hello, Kinga! You have made Kangoo Jumps a phenomenon, not only in Romania, but in Bulgaria as well. How do you find Bulgaria in terms of appetite for this type of sport? Bulgaria is like my second home. I really… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis: Entire general framework for exceptional measures needs to be reviewed, updated

Publicat:
emphasized in his briefing sent to Parliament on the establishment of the state of emergency in the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that the "entire" general framework for exceptional measures needs to be reviewed, updated and correlated with social realities, maintaining a balance between the flexibility of solutions capable of responding to increasingly diverse challenges of today's society and their concreteness and clarity.

This framework should provide the Executive with concrete tools that allow a "prompt" intervention, "for the benefit of…

