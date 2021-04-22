President Iohannis: CSAT meeting to be convened next week for situation in Black Sea area

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that he expected a lot of responsibility and involvement from the new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, but also to explain to the Romanians the current situation regarding the measures taken against the pandemic. In a press statement at the Cotroceni…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the presence of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) ministers at the Government meeting was an "important" step in unblocking the political situation in Romania. "In today's Government meeting, I thanked my…

- President Klaus Iohannis attended the European Council meeting in video conference format on Thursday, in which he made an appeal to European leaders for the defence, consolidation and unity of the European Union, stressing that it is in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informs…

- The Maritime Coordination Center under the coordination of the Romanian Naval Authority sent, on Thursday, to the General Staff of the Naval Forces an intervention request for the search and rescue of a missing person in the Black Sea, following the sinking of the ship "Volgo Balt 179," with the…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday asked Minister of Justice Stelian Ion to "urgently" explain to the public how the "August 10" case file ended up being closed, according to AGERPRES. "I call on the Minister of Justice to urgently explain to the public how the case file concerning the events…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday and Friday in an extraordinary meeting of the European Council via videoconference, according to the Presidential Administration, as reported by AGERPRES. Featuring on the agenda of the discussions are the coordination of the European Union…

- A meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) will take place on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration announced, according to AGERPRES. According to the cited source, the meeting, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place at 13:00 hrs, and…

- On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis has a meeting with the leaders of the coalition government, according to some political sources. The meeting takes place at Vila Lac. President Klaus Iohannis also met with coalition leaders on January 6.At that time, political sources told AGERPRES…