President Iohannis: CSAT meeting to be convened next week for situation in Black Sea area

Orange Romanias Q1 turnover up 2.5 pct to 264 ml euros

Mobile operator Orange Romania's Q1 turnover amounted to 264 million euros, up 2.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The constantly high need for connectivity among Orange customers in the first quarter of this year was the… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii din clasele terminale NU vor mai învăța fizic, la școală, cu efectivele înjumătățite

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunțat că va propune, în contextul reluării cursurilor după vacanţa de Paşte, renunțarea la acea regulă care prevede înjumătățirea efectivelor pentru clasele terminale.… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu on Earth Day: Only natural processes are to be allowed in Danube Delta and National Parks

The government supports the exclusive allowance of natural processes in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and in Romania's other 13 National Parks, Prime Minister Florin Citu affirms in a message sent on Earth… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis convoaca CSAT pentru tensiunile Rusia-Ucraina: „Suntem extrem de îngrijorați”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a anunțat joi că va convoca săptămâna viitoare o ședință a CSAT pe tema situației tensionate din Ucraina. „Suntem foarte îngrijorați”, a spus președintele, care însă i-a asigurat… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Elevii au sustinut astazi proba la alegere din cadrul simularii judetene a examenului de bacalaureat

La aceasta proba, prezenta a fost de aproximativ 57 . Astazi, 22 aprilie 2021, s a desfasurat Proba Ed Proba la alegere a profilului din cadrul simularii judetene a examenului de… [citeste mai departe]

Indonezia: Şase deţinuţi, condamnaţi la pedeapsa capitală în legătură cu o revoltă în închisoare soldată cu morţi

Autorităţile indoneziene au condamnat la pedeapsa capitală şase deţinuţi pentru implicare într-o revoltă mortală în 2018 şi o criză a ostaticilor într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Noua formă a PNRR, respinsă de Comisia Europeană. Veste extrem de proastă pentru sistemul de irigații

Planul Naţional de Relansare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR) trebuie modificat, după ce reprezentanții Comisiei Europene nu s-au arătat de acord cu mai multe aspecte. Cea mai proastă veste vizează sistemul… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Cred că am depășit perioada de maximă presiune asupra secțiilor ATI. Scade numărul persoanelor internate

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis spune că Rpomânia a depășit „perioada de maximă presiune” asupra secţiilor de terapie intensivă, în condițiile în care numărul pacienților… [citeste mai departe]

COVID NU EXISTĂ – Șase preoți amendați de poliție

Nu mai puțin de șase preoți au fost amendați de către polițiștii din Botoșani. Oamenii legii au întrerupt o slujbă religioasă la care luau parte peste 100 de credincioși. Cei șase pșreoți au fost sancționați pentru nerespectarea măsurilor impuse prin lege pentru prevenirea îmbolnăvirilor… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul PACE, Gheorghe Cavcaliuc, este bănuit în dosarul „zelionka”. A fost audiat astăzi de procurori

Președintele PACE s-a prezentat, astăzi, însoțit de avocații săi, în fața procurorilor din raionului Sîngerei, unde a fost audiat și recunoscut în calitate de bănuit pentru două capete… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis: CSAT meeting to be convened next week for situation in Black Sea area

Publicat:
announced that a meeting of the for (CSAT) will be convened next week to discuss the situation in the area.

"I will call a CSAT meeting next week dedicated specifically to this tense area and the troop build-up on Ukraine's eastern border," the head of the state said on Thursday.

President Iohannis: I expect HealthMin to show responsibility, get involved, act efficiently and constantly communicate

22:15, 21.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that he expected a lot of responsibility and involvement from the new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, but also to explain to the Romanians the current situation regarding the measures taken against the pandemic. In a press statement at the Cotroceni…

PM Citu: Presence of USR PLUS ministers at government meeting, important step in unblocking the situation

18:45, 15.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the presence of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) ministers at the Government meeting was an "important" step in unblocking the political situation in Romania. "In today's Government meeting, I thanked my…

Iohannis: EU, in difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic

08:45, 26.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis attended the European Council meeting in video conference format on Thursday, in which he made an appeal to European leaders for the defence, consolidation and unity of the European Union, stressing that it is in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informs…

MApN: Romanian military, on search and rescue mission in Black Sea, after ship sinking

21:20, 11.03.2021 - The Maritime Coordination Center under the coordination of the Romanian Naval Authority sent, on Thursday, to the General Staff of the Naval Forces an intervention request for the search and rescue of a missing person in the Black Sea, following the sinking of the ship "Volgo Balt 179," with the…

President Iohannis: Justice Minister to urgently explain how 'August 10' case ended up being closed

15:55, 04.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday asked Minister of Justice Stelian Ion to "urgently" explain to the public how the "August 10" case file ended up being closed, according to AGERPRES. "I call on the Minister of Justice to urgently explain to the public how the case file concerning the events…

President Iohannis to attend virtual European Council meeting

14:50, 24.02.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday and Friday in an extraordinary meeting of the European Council via videoconference, according to the Presidential Administration, as reported by AGERPRES. Featuring on the agenda of the discussions are the coordination of the European Union…

2021 budget proposals for national security institutions, on CSAT meeting's agenda, on Friday

15:25, 18.02.2021 - A meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) will take place on Friday at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration announced, according to AGERPRES. According to the cited source, the meeting, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place at 13:00 hrs, and…

President Iohannis to meet leaders of coalition government (sources)

17:46, 26.01.2021 - On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis has a meeting with the leaders of the coalition government, according to some political sources. The meeting takes place at Vila Lac. President Klaus Iohannis also met with coalition leaders on January 6.At that time, political sources told AGERPRES…


