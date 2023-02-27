President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meetingPublicat:
In Luxembourg today, President Klaus Iohannis is meeting Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and participating as a keynote speaker in the first edition of the European Investment Bank Group Forum, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis is participating, on Thursday and Friday, in special meeting of the European Council
14:25, 08.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
President Iohannis promulgates law on regulation of offshore oil operations
14:56, 12.01.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Thursday, the normative act that modifies and supplements Law no. 165/2016 regarding the safety of offshore oil operations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…
President Iohannis, to raise Schengen topic at European Council meeting
09:15, 15.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the meeting of the European Council, during which he will also raise the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
President Iohannis on Schengen: The culprits are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania
15:51, 14.12.2022 - On Wednesday, while addressing Romania's failed attempt to join the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis stated that "the guilty are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
President Iohannis welcomes President of Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis
19:46, 12.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
President Iohannis on EU ban on Russian seaborne crude oil: We will deal with consequences in our case
13:36, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated, regarding the coming into force of the EU ban on Russian seaborne crude oil, that this will also have consequences in Romania, but that the Government will find a solution to this problem as well, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
President Iohannis to visit Greece December 2-3
16:35, 01.12.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
President Iohannis welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Blinken at Cotroceni Palace
12:10, 29.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…