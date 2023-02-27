President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Doar patru ore e durata medie de viață a soldaților, în „mașina de tocat carne” din Bahmut. Un fost pușcaș marin american a luptat acolo cu rușii

Doar patru ore e durata medie de viață a soldaților, în „mașina de tocat carne” din Bahmut. Un fost pușcaș marin american a luptat acolo cu rușii

Troy Offenbecker, un fost pușcaș marin american, a povestit pentru ABC News cum atacă… [citeste mai departe]

Câţi bani câştigă un cerşetor de la colţul bisericii. Suma e uriaşă, avertismentul preoţilor

Câţi bani câştigă un cerşetor de la colţul bisericii. Suma e uriaşă, avertismentul preoţilor

Existau și înainte, există și azi, poate mai mult ca oricând ne lovim de ei pe străzi, în mijloacele de transport în comun, pe scările bisericilor, și ceea ce este paradoxal, este că fac și extrem… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Câmpia Turzii: ÎMPREUNĂ O AJUTĂM PE ARIANA SĂ DUCĂ O VIAȚĂ NORMALĂ

Primăria Câmpia Turzii: ÎMPREUNĂ O AJUTĂM PE ARIANA SĂ DUCĂ O VIAȚĂ NORMALĂ

???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????????????????. ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????! Imaginează-ți că nu poți zâmbi, nu poți să auzi, nu poți să te… [citeste mai departe]

Gong final în procesul accidentului cumplit de la Măgura Ilvei din 2015! Șoferul, condamnat cu suspendare

Gong final în procesul accidentului cumplit de la Măgura Ilvei din 2015! Șoferul, condamnat cu suspendare

În urmă cu aproximativ 8 ani, în 4 martie 2015, un cumplit accident s-a petrecut în Măgura Ilvei, când un autocamion a alunecat pe o pantă extrem de abruptă și a căzut în gol o sută de… [citeste mai departe]

SUPERCOM, BUNĂ DE PLATĂ! A vrut să fenteze o datorie de aproape 400.000 lei către firma de pază a CJ BN, dar a pierdut în instanță

SUPERCOM, BUNĂ DE PLATĂ! A vrut să fenteze o datorie de aproape 400.000 lei către firma de pază a CJ BN, dar a pierdut în instanță

Supercom e bună de plată, după ce a pierdut procesul cu SC Protecție și Pază SRL, firma al cărei acționar unic este Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

In Luxembourg today, President Klaus Iohannis is meeting Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and participating as a keynote speaker in the first edition of the European Investment Bank Group Forum, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Cum trăiesc astăzi refugiații ucraineni primiți de Moldova? (Euronews)

Cum trăiesc astăzi refugiații ucraineni primiți de Moldova? (Euronews)

De la începutul războiului din Ucraina, Moldova și-a deschis granițele pentru sute de mii de refugiați. Mulți dintre ei trăiesc și astăzi aici. Fosta republică sovietică este situată între România și Ucraina și include statul separatist nerecunoscut, susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Medvedev prevestește sfârșitul lumii: Colaps. Apocalipsa!

Medvedev prevestește sfârșitul lumii: Colaps. Apocalipsa!

Dmitri Medvedev, fost preşedinte rus și actual vicepreşedintele Consiliului de Securitate, a afirmat, într-o declaraţie dată publicităţii luni, că furnizarea în continuare de arme Kievului riscă să conducă la o catastrofă nucleară globală, reiterându-şi ameninţarea nuclear în contextul… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință de bilanț la Asociația Naționale Cultul Eroilor „Regina Maria” filiala Suceava

Ședință de bilanț la Asociația Naționale Cultul Eroilor „Regina Maria” filiala Suceava

Vineri, 24 februarie 2023, s-a desfășurat la Centrul Militar Județean Suceava Adunarea Generală a filialei Suceava a Asociației Naționale Cultul Eroilor „Regina Maria”. Activitatea de bilanț pentru anul 2022… [citeste mai departe]

În atenția cetățenilor municipiului Câmpia Turzii: Presiune redusă în furnizarea apei

În atenția cetățenilor municipiului Câmpia Turzii: Presiune redusă în furnizarea apei

Presiune redusă în furnizarea apei, în Câmpia Turzii În perioada 27.02.2023 – 03.03.2023, apa potabilă va fi furnizată cu presiune scăzută în Municipiul Câmpia Turzii. Acest lucru este cauzat de [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

Publicat:
President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

today, is meeting Luxembourg's and participating as a keynote speaker in the first edition of the European Investment Bank Group Forum, told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis is participating, on Thursday and Friday, in special meeting of the European Council

14:25, 08.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis promulgates law on regulation of offshore oil operations

14:56, 12.01.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Thursday, the normative act that modifies and supplements Law no. 165/2016 regarding the safety of offshore oil operations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

President Iohannis, to raise Schengen topic at European Council meeting

09:15, 15.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the meeting of the European Council, during which he will also raise the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

President Iohannis on Schengen: The culprits are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania

15:51, 14.12.2022 - On Wednesday, while addressing Romania's failed attempt to join the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis stated that "the guilty are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

President Iohannis welcomes President of Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis

19:46, 12.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

President Iohannis on EU ban on Russian seaborne crude oil: We will deal with consequences in our case

13:36, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated, regarding the coming into force of the EU ban on Russian seaborne crude oil, that this will also have consequences in Romania, but that the Government will find a solution to this problem as well, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

President Iohannis to visit Greece December 2-3

16:35, 01.12.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

President Iohannis welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Blinken at Cotroceni Palace

12:10, 29.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 15°C
Iasi 0°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 3°C
Timisoara -2°C | 3°C
Constanta 3°C | 15°C
Brasov 1°C | 7°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 februarie 2023
USD 4.6426
EUR 4.917
CHF 4.9674
GBP 5.5786
CAD 3.4209
XAU 272.095
JPY 3.4352
CNY 0.6692
AED 1.264
AUD 3.1494
MDL 0.2465
BGN 2.514

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec