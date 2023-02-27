President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced.

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Thursday, the normative act that modifies and supplements Law no. 165/2016 regarding the safety of offshore oil operations.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the meeting of the European Council, during which he will also raise the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen.

On Wednesday, while addressing Romania's failed attempt to join the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis stated that "the guilty are not to be found in Bucharest, nor in Romania."

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated, regarding the coming into force of the EU ban on Russian seaborne crude oil, that this will also have consequences in Romania, but that the Government will find a solution to this problem as well, told Agerpres.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace.