President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO wouldn't help anyone

Stiri Recomandate

Iarna se va prelungi, primăvara va începe mai târziu

Iarna se va prelungi, primăvara va începe mai târziu

Meteorologii au semnale că vom avea o iarnă prelungită, care va face ca primăvara să înceapă mai târziu decât de obicei, potrivit Digi24. Acest lucru este cauzat de schimbările climatice globale, context în care vom trebui să ne obișnuim cu schimbările bruște de vreme. Elena Mateescu, directorul… [citeste mai departe]

Apple anunță un eveniment surpriză pentru luna decembrie

Apple anunță un eveniment surpriză pentru luna decembrie

„Iubit de milioane. Creat de cei mai buni”, se arată în invitația postată pe Twitter. „Alăturați-vă nouă pentru un eveniment special Apple care onorează aplicațiile și jocurile noastre preferate din 2019″. Judecând după invitație, evenimentul de la sfârșitul acestui an… [citeste mai departe]

Noi aparate medicale donate de către preoţii din Protoieria Fălticeni

Noi aparate medicale donate de către preoţii din Protoieria Fălticeni

Preoţii din Protopopiatul Fălticeni organizează lunar acţiuni filantropice de sprijin şi ajutorare pentru persoane din toate categoriile sociale, aflate în situaţii financiare delicate, pentru semenii suferinzi aflaţi pe patul de spital.În fiecare an, în această… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătoarea cehă de tenis Barbora Strycova a renunțat la colaborarea cu antrenorul David Kotyza

Jucătoarea cehă de tenis Barbora Strycova a renunțat la colaborarea cu antrenorul David Kotyza

Jucătoarea cehă de tenis Barbora Strycova (33 de ani) a anunțat, marți, încheierea colaborării cu antrenorul David Kotyza. Site-ul WTA scrie că Strycova intenționează să se retragă din circuit în anul 2020,… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Arşinel, declaraţii cutremurătoare la 2 ani de la moartea Stelei Popescu. Stela, îţi simt enorm lipsa

Alexandru Arşinel, declaraţii cutremurătoare la 2 ani de la moartea Stelei Popescu. Stela, îţi simt enorm lipsa

Alexandru Arşinel (80 de ani) o deplânge pe Regina comediei româneşti, Stela Popescu, care s-a stins din viaţă la 23 noiembrie 2017, cu doar o lună de zile înainte ca ea… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Falcă o UMILEȘTE pe Dăncilă, după dezbaterea de ieri: A părut exact ca acum 30 de ani, ultimul Congres al PCR

Gheorghe Falcă o UMILEȘTE pe Dăncilă, după dezbaterea de ieri: A părut exact ca acum 30 de ani, ultimul Congres al PCR

Europarlamentarul PNL Gheorghe Falcă o atacă dur pe candidata PSD la alegerile prezidențiale, Viorica Dăncilă. După ce ieri Iohannis a discutat în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Perchezitii intr-un hotel. Doua persoane sunt cercetate pentru proxenetism

Perchezitii intr-un hotel. Doua persoane sunt cercetate pentru proxenetism

Aproape 50 de politisti au descins ieri, intr un hotel din Bistrita. Doua persoane au fost retinute pentru 24 de ore, fiind banuite de comiterea infractiunii de proxenetism. Potrivit IPJ Bistrita Nasaud, la data de 19 februarie a.c., politistii Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

(FILM) Mausoleul din Galați

(FILM) Mausoleul din Galați

Situat în municipiul Galați, în Cimitirul „Eternitatea”, mausoleul adăpostește osemintele a 2.625 de eroi români, ruși, francezi; sunt înhumați, în morminte comune și în osuar, militari căzuți în bătăliile Războiului pentru Independență (1877-1878), în Primul și în Al Doilea Război Mondial… Iniţial, s-ar fi dorit ca în oraşul de la malurile Dunării… [citeste mai departe]

Hram la Așezământul „Sf. Ierarh Nectarie” din satul Valea Bourei

Hram la Așezământul „Sf. Ierarh Nectarie” din satul Valea Bourei

 Așezământul „Sf. Ierarh Nectarie" din satul Valea Bourei (Corniș), comuna Dolhești (între Fălticeni și Dolhasca), își va sărbători duminică, 24 noiembrie, hramul în Cinstea „Sf. Ierarh Nectarie". Sfânta Liturghie va fi oficiată de un sobor de episcopi și preoți.… [citeste mai departe]

SELECȚIONER ROMÂNIA // Gică Hagi, asaltat pe aeroport: „Vino la națională! Ești ultima noastră speranță!” » Răspunsul „Regelui”

SELECȚIONER ROMÂNIA // Gică Hagi, asaltat pe aeroport: „Vino la națională! Ești ultima noastră speranță!” » Răspunsul „Regelui”

Suporterii naționalei l-au asaltat ieri pe Gheorghe Hagi (54 de ani) pe aeroportul Barajas din Madrid, unde… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO wouldn't help anyone

Publicat:
President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO wouldn't help anyone

European defence must be improved, stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "wouldn't help anyone."

"Creating a parallelism with NATO would not help anyone. Here is the first point that would become a vulnerability: in case something goes wrong, who is in charge? NATO or Europe? And already things would start getting into a complicated area. My opinion is this: much improved European defence, highly fortified defence industry, modernization. But everything should remain in perfect complementarity with NATO, and not in a parallelism

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO won't help anyone

21:52, 19.11.2019 - European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "won't help anyone." During the debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society taking place at the Auditorium of the Central University Library,…

President Iohannis to former JusMin Birchall: You opposed Gov't 's leadership and I appreciated it

15:40, 05.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis praised Ana Birchall on Tuesday for "opposing" the Dancila Government and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leadership, during her mandate as Justice Minister.  "Mrs. Minister Birchall, I thank you for the work you've done during your mandate, even if it was a short one,…

President Iohannis decorates pop singer Constantinescu posthumously

11:03, 31.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously.  According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu "in appreciation…

President Iohannis says Romania can progress significantly by improving use of European agriculture funds

11:43, 30.10.2019 - Romania can make significant progress through better use of European funds for agriculture, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the opening of the INDAGRA International Trade Fair in Bucharest.  "I believe that Romania can make significant progress through better use of European funds for…

President Iohannis participates in 74th Session of UN General Assembly

19:04, 24.09.2019 - AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: President Klaus Iohannis participates on Tuesday, in New York, in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu. The topic of the current session of the General…

Consolidation of bilateral cooperation, discussed by President Iohannis with Polish PM Morawiecki

21:05, 18.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the two discussing about the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the regional, European and security agenda, the Presidential Administration…

President Iohannis: Companies externalizing profits aren't moral, but economic-financial chaotic bouncing leads to that

06:53, 11.09.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said a company trying to externalize its profits "is not moral," but such excesses can be seen in cases when the state doesn't practice a "wise" policy, which will create a stable and predictable framework. "This is not moral - and, definitely, for many it is quite…

President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation

22:54, 27.08.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the European Union, according to the Presidential Administration."Regarding bilateral relations, President…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 noiembrie 2019
Bucuresti 12°C | 18°C
Iasi 4°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 16°C
Timisoara 8°C | 17°C
Constanta 12°C | 16°C
Brasov 8°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.11.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 934.858,56 16.347.458,16
II (5/6) 20 15.580,97 -
III (4/6) 931 334,71 -
IV (3/6) 15.538 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 17.436.837,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 noiembrie 2019
USD 4.3145
EUR 4.7759
CHF 4.3522
GBP 5.581
CAD 3.2666
XAU 203.303
JPY 3.9646
CNY 0.6143
AED 1.1747
AUD 2.942
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.4419

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec