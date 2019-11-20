President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO wouldn't help anyone European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "wouldn't help anyone." "Creating a parallelism with NATO would not help anyone. Here is the first point that would become a vulnerability: in case something goes wrong, who is in charge? NATO or Europe? And already things would start getting into a complicated area. My opinion is this: much improved European defence, highly fortified defence industry, modernization. But everything should remain in perfect complementarity with NATO, and not in a parallelism… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "won't help anyone." During the debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society taking place at the Auditorium of the Central University Library,…

- President Klaus Iohannis praised Ana Birchall on Tuesday for "opposing" the Dancila Government and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leadership, during her mandate as Justice Minister. "Mrs. Minister Birchall, I thank you for the work you've done during your mandate, even if it was a short one,…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu "in appreciation…

- Romania can make significant progress through better use of European funds for agriculture, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the opening of the INDAGRA International Trade Fair in Bucharest. "I believe that Romania can make significant progress through better use of European funds for…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: President Klaus Iohannis participates on Tuesday, in New York, in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu. The topic of the current session of the General…

- President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the two discussing about the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the regional, European and security agenda, the Presidential Administration…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said a company trying to externalize its profits "is not moral," but such excesses can be seen in cases when the state doesn't practice a "wise" policy, which will create a stable and predictable framework. "This is not moral - and, definitely, for many it is quite…

- President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the European Union, according to the Presidential Administration."Regarding bilateral relations, President…