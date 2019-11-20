President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO wouldn't help anyone

President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO wouldn't help anyonePublicat:
European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "wouldn't help anyone."
"Creating a parallelism with NATO would not help anyone. Here is the first point that would become a vulnerability: in case something goes wrong, who is in charge? NATO or Europe? And already things would start getting into a complicated area. My opinion is this: much improved European defence, highly fortified defence industry, modernization. But everything should remain in perfect complementarity with NATO, and not in a parallelism…
