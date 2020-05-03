POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Geodynamics Institute is established

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's industrial production was down 2.6%, both when adjusted for working days and seasonality and as gross series, in the first two months of 2020 from the same period of 2019 year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Tuesday. According the same data, in February 2020, industrial…

- Industrial producer prices (for both domestic and non-domestic markets) in Romania increased by 2.9% in February 2020, y-o-y, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. According to INS, the February 2020 industrial producer prices (for both domestic and…

- Over 48,000 cars were produced in Romania in February this year, showing an increase of 7.71 pct, compared to the same period of 2019, reveal the statistics published by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Romania (ACAROM).According to the centralized data, of the total 48,038 cars…

- Over 93.300 new and used cars were registered in the first two months of this year in Romania, a drop of 5.66 pct over the same period of 2019, the statistics of the Directorate for Drivers Licenses and Car Registrations (DRPCIV) show, consulted by AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, of the…

- The Romanian capital market registered a 8.6 pct decline in the first two months of the year, after the BET index reached the maximum of the last 12 years, and the BET-TR index reached new historic highs, according to a press release of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At the end of February,…

- In its latest coronavirus update, the Strategic Communication Group reports that four people in Romania have tested positive, 37 are quarantined, and 9,639 are being monitored at home. According to the cited source, 551 samples collected from people who arrived in Romania from coronavirus-stricken…

- The newest feature film directed by Cristi Puiu, "Malmkrog", will open the new Encounters section at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which will take place starting Thursday to March 1.According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the world premiere of the movie will…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued on Wednesday two Code Red advisories of blizzard, valid as of this evening until Thursday morning in eight counties, and other Code Yellow and Code Orange advisories targeting a large part the country. According to the forecast, between…