POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Geodynamics Institute is established
The Institute of Geodynamics "Sabba S. Stefanescu" (I.G.) was established in 1990 by Government Decision No. 364/03.04.1990, being under the supervision of the Romanian Academy. The Institute was officially called the Geodynamics Center under the Romanian Academy.
According to the official website of the Institute (www.geodin.ro), it continues a tradition started within the Geophysical Research Center of the Romanian Academy on the occasion of the total solar eclipse, on February 15, 1961, when it can be considered that experimental geodynamics was introduced in our country.
