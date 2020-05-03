POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Geodynamics Institute is established

Stiri Recomandate

Avertismentul doctorului Alexandru Rafila: Nu cumpăraţi REMDESIVIR de pe internet. Medicamentul a fost autorizat în SUA ca tratament pentru Covid-19

Avertismentul doctorului Alexandru Rafila: Nu cumpăraţi REMDESIVIR de pe internet. Medicamentul a fost autorizat în SUA ca tratament pentru Covid-19

Preşedintele Societăţii Române de Microbiologie, Alexandru Rafila, reprezentantul României la OMS,… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus în RM: 240 de pacienți în stare gravă, dintre care 27 sunt conectați la aparatul de respirație asistată

Coronavirus în RM: 240 de pacienți în stare gravă, dintre care 27 sunt conectați la aparatul de respirație asistată

Ministerul Sănătății, Muncii și Protecției Sociale (MSMPS) a prezentat informațiile actualizate privind starea pacienților infectați cu noul coronavirus. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă! Alcoolul sanitar ucigaș. 10 persoane răpuse de spirt. Cum a fost posibil

Alertă! Alcoolul sanitar ucigaș. 10 persoane răpuse de spirt. Cum a fost posibil

    Trebuie spus că, în alcoolul sanitar există o cantitatea destul de mare de alcool etilic, alcool tolerat de corpul uman. În acest caz, în loc de alcool etilic s-a folosit alcool metilic, o substanță otrăvitoare care produce moartea… [citeste mai departe]

Covid-19. Franța extinde perioada stării de urgență până la data de 24 iulie

Covid-19. Franța extinde perioada stării de urgență până la data de 24 iulie

Franța va prelungi perioada stării de urgență sanitară instituită la data de 24 martie pentru a lupta împotriva noului coronavirus cu încă două luni, a anunțat sâmbătă, ministrul Sănătății francez, Olivier Veran, citat de AFP . [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal/Coronavirus: Trei cluburi din Italia îşi redeschid terenul pentru pregătirea jucătorilor

Fotbal/Coronavirus: Trei cluburi din Italia îşi redeschid terenul pentru pregătirea jucătorilor

După cluburile Bologna şi Sassuolo, Parma îşi va deschide la rândul său terenurile de antrenament exterioare jucătorilor care doresc să se întreţină fizic, după ce autorităţile din regiunea Emilia-Romagna… [citeste mai departe]

Cine ar trebui să se lupte, în România, pentru drepturile lucrătorilor agricoli sezonieri români, ca să poată ieşi din condiţia sclaviei moderne?

Cine ar trebui să se lupte, în România, pentru drepturile lucrătorilor agricoli sezonieri români, ca să poată ieşi din condiţia sclaviei moderne?

Carevasăzică, permiteţi să raportez, le-am zis-o, ne-am spălat oficial pe mâini şi pe reputaţie,… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un pacient a murit de COVID-19, în județul Bacău

Încă un pacient a murit de COVID-19, în județul Bacău

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică anunță noi decese în rândul pacienților infectați cu noul coronavirus. Bilanțul ajunge la 780 de morți, pe teritoriul României.  În județul Bacău, au murit până acum 26 de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. Deces... Clic pe titlu pentru a citi tot… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 30 de capre, ucise de un fulger în satul Avdarma

Peste 30 de capre, ucise de un fulger în satul Avdarma

În satul Avdarma din Găgăuzia un fulger a ucis mai multe capre. Incidentul s-a produs vineri pe una dintre pășunile din apropiarea satului. Din fericire, ciobanul care se afla în preajmă nu a avut de suferit Stăpânul animalelor a precizat, că au pierit 36 de animale. [citeste mai departe]

Alte noua decese, cauzate de COVID-19. Bilantul a ajuns la 780

Alte noua decese, cauzate de COVID-19. Bilantul a ajuns la 780

Inca noua persoane au decedat in urma infectarii cu coronavirus. Bilantul a ajuns la 780.Deces 772 Femeie, 93 ani, judet Arad. Beneficiar in Centrul de persoane varstnice. Internata in data de 25.04.2020 in Spitalul Judetean de Urgenta Arad Boli Infectioase. Recoltare pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Geodynamics Institute is established

Publicat:
POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Geodynamics Institute is established

of Geodynamics "Sabba S. Stefanescu" (I.G.) was established in 1990 by . 364/03.04.1990, being under the supervision of the . was officially called the under the .

According to the official website of the Institute (www.geodin.ro), it continues a tradition started within the of the on the occasion of the total solar eclipse, on February 15, 1961, when it can be considered that experimental geodynamics was introduced in our country.

In…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's industrial production, down 2.6pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

10:12, 14.04.2020 - Romania's industrial production was down 2.6%, both when adjusted for working days and seasonality and as gross series, in the first two months of 2020 from the same period of 2019 year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Tuesday. According the same data, in February 2020, industrial…

Industrial producer prices in Romania, up 2.9% in Feb. 2020

10:08, 02.04.2020 - Industrial producer prices (for both domestic and non-domestic markets) in Romania increased by 2.9% in February 2020, y-o-y, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. According to INS, the February 2020 industrial producer prices (for both domestic and…

ACAROM: National car production grows 7.71 pct in February and exceeds 48,000 units

09:56, 17.03.2020 - Over 48,000 cars were produced in Romania in February this year, showing an increase of 7.71 pct, compared to the same period of 2019, reveal the statistics published by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Romania (ACAROM).According to the centralized data, of the total 48,038 cars…

New and used car registrations drop by 5.66 pct, in first two months of 2019 (DRPCIV)

16:23, 11.03.2020 - Over 93.300 new and used cars were registered in the first two months of this year in Romania, a drop of 5.66 pct over the same period of 2019, the statistics of the Directorate for Drivers Licenses and Car Registrations (DRPCIV) show, consulted by AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, of the…

Romanian capital market closes down almost 9 pct first two months of year

09:51, 11.03.2020 - The Romanian capital market registered a 8.6 pct decline in the first two months of the year, after the BET index reached the maximum of the last 12 years, and the BET-TR index reached new historic highs, according to a press release of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At the end of February,…

Coronavirus update: Four positives, 37 quarantined, 9,639 under home monitoring

21:22, 03.03.2020 - In its latest coronavirus update, the Strategic Communication Group reports that four people in Romania have tested positive, 37 are quarantined, and 9,639 are being monitored at home. According to the cited source, 551 samples collected from people who arrived in Romania from coronavirus-stricken…

'Malmkrog', directed by Cristi Puiu, opens the new Encounters section of Berlinale

17:16, 19.02.2020 - The newest feature film directed by Cristi Puiu, "Malmkrog", will open the new Encounters section at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which will take place starting Thursday to March 1.According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the world premiere of the movie will…

Code Red for blizzard in 8 counties, until Thursday morning;Code Orange, Yellow for snow, wind

13:51, 05.02.2020 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued on Wednesday two Code Red advisories of blizzard, valid as of this evening until Thursday morning in eight counties, and other Code Yellow and Code Orange advisories targeting a large part the country.  According to the forecast, between…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 mai 2020
Bucuresti 12°C | 20°C
Iasi 10°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 18°C
Timisoara 8°C | 19°C
Constanta 10°C | 17°C
Brasov 8°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 mai 2020
USD 4.4541
EUR 4.8421
CHF 4.5838
GBP 5.5644
CAD 3.211
XAU 245.787
JPY 4.1753
CNY 0.6318
AED 1.2126
AUD 2.9135
MDL 0.2494
BGN 2.4757

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec