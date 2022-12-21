Portugal ‘stands by Romania’ in Schengen fallout

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, on Tuesday, his counterpart from the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Romania, at the "Olt" 1st Training Battalion in Caracal, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…

- Opoziția condusa de Austria va impiedica Bulgaria și Romania sa obțina joi aprobarea de a se alatura zonei Schengen, dar se așteapta ca cele 26 de țari membre sa admita Croația, transmite agenția Reuters, care citeaza surse diplomatice europene. Intrucat toate țarile membre trebuie sa fie de acord pentru…

- The Romanian Government has rejected the objections raised by Austria related to the country’s Schengen bid, objections broadly concerning alleged illegal migrant flows crossing Romania’s borders and reaching Austria, according to Romania-Insider. On Thursday, EU Interior Ministers are set to vote…

- Bulgaria is threatening countermeasures if the Netherlands and Austria veto its Schengen accession, Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Monday, adding that “common sense may prevail” in the remaining days until the crucial vote is taken, according to Euractiv. Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia are…

- Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…

- The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…

- Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo…