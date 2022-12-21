Portugal ‘stands by Romania’ in Schengen falloutPublicat:
Portugal strongly backs Romania’s entry into the visa-free Schengen Area, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart, President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along with Bulgaria, was denied entry into the Schengen club by Austria and the Netherlands on 8 December, despite the European Commission […] The post Portugal ‘stands by Romania’ in Schengen fallout appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives at Olt 1st Training Battalion in Caracal
13:46, 20.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, on Tuesday, his counterpart from the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Romania, at the "Olt" 1st Training Battalion in Caracal, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Croatia to join Schengen but EU ministers block Bulgaria and Romania
18:50, 08.12.2022 - Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…
Reuters: Romania și Bulgaria vor fi lasate pe dinafara cel puțin șase luni
10:35, 08.12.2022 - Opoziția condusa de Austria va impiedica Bulgaria și Romania sa obțina joi aprobarea de a se alatura zonei Schengen, dar se așteapta ca cele 26 de țari membre sa admita Croația, transmite agenția Reuters, care citeaza surse diplomatice europene. Intrucat toate țarile membre trebuie sa fie de acord pentru…
Romania: Austria’s objections on Schengen bid are factually incorrect
10:25, 07.12.2022 - The Romanian Government has rejected the objections raised by Austria related to the country’s Schengen bid, objections broadly concerning alleged illegal migrant flows crossing Romania’s borders and reaching Austria, according to Romania-Insider. On Thursday, EU Interior Ministers are set to vote…
Bulgaria threatens Netherlands and Austria with countermeasures for Schengen
12:11, 06.12.2022 - Bulgaria is threatening countermeasures if the Netherlands and Austria veto its Schengen accession, Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Monday, adding that “common sense may prevail” in the remaining days until the crucial vote is taken, according to Euractiv. Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia are…
Enel confirms Romania exit plan
11:30, 23.11.2022 - Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…
EU Commission lifts CVM monitoring on Romania
10:45, 23.11.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…
Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis
11:40, 04.10.2022 - Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo…