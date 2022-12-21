Portugal ‘stands by Romania’ in Schengen fallout

Stiri Recomandate

Video Ultimele imagini cu fetița originară din Republica Moldova dispărută în SUA. Mama minorei a fost arestată

Presa americană a publicat imagini cu Mădălina Cojocari, fetița unei moldovence, dispărută pe data de 23 noiembrie în condiții misterioase. Din imagini se poate observa… [citeste mai departe]

Program prelungit la SCM Dr. Coica pentru fișele medicale pentru preschimbare permis

Începând cu data de 21 dec 2022 și până în 28 februarie 2023 programul serviciului de fișe medicale pentru preschimbare permis la SCM Dr. Coica se prelungește altfel: Luni- vineri 8 – 14 Sâmbăta    8 – 11 [citeste mai departe]

ARBDD cumpara combustibil de la o firma din Buzau

Firma care va livra combustibilul este Almatar Trans SRL, din Buzau, societate care a incheiat luna trecuta un contract similar cu Penitenciarul Poarta Alba.Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii Tulcea a incheiat un contract subsecvent acordului cadru pentru furnizarea combustibilului necesar… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Impozite duble pentru terenuri şi case neîngrijite din Piatra-Neamţ

Primăria municipiului Piatra-Neamţ sancţionează delăsarea unor proprietari de terenuri şi clădiri din oraş, care nu le îngrijesc, prin majorarea impozitului datorat. Astfel de măsuri s-au luat şi în anii anteriori. Prin cinci proiecte ce urmează să… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Pitești. UPU: două zile, peste 300 de pacienți, 34 dintre bolnavi aduși de la alte spitale

„În primele două zile ale acestei săptămâni, 19-20 decembrie, s-au adresat personalului medical din cadrul Unității de Primiri Urgențe (UPU) a Spitalului… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea salariilor și scumpirea energiei plasează România pe poziția a opta în topul celor mai atractive pieţe de producţie din Europa, după Cehia, Polonia sau Ungaria

Creșterea costurilor cu forța de muncă, a celor… [citeste mai departe]

Substanțe încadrate în categoria precursorilor de droguri, printre mărfurile aflate într-un automarfar înmatriculat în Ucraina

Inspectorii vamali din cadrul B.V.F. Halmeu – Direcția Regională Vamală Cluj au descoperit în cadrul efectuării controlului fizic asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Moda le-a adus dosare penale: Patru minori din Alba, suspectați de polițiști că au furat mai multe articole de îmbrăcăminte

Moda le-a adus dosare penale: Patru minori din Alba, suspectați de polițiști că au furat mai multe articole de îmbrăcăminte Moda le-a adus dosare… [citeste mai departe]

Vine vacanţa de la finalul Modulului 2. Elevii intră în libere de joi

Elevii vor intra în vacanţă de joi, după finalizarea cursurilor, urmând să se întoarcă la şcoală pe data de 9 ianuarie, potrivit calendarului aprobat de Ministerul Educaţiei. Pentru prima dată structura noului an şcolar include cinci module de învăţare şi… [citeste mai departe]

Trucuri ca să împachetezi frumos cadourile de Crăciun. Detalii la care trebuie să fii atent

Crăciunul bate la ușă, așa că toată lumea se pregătește să ofere cadouri celor dragi. De regulă, când oferim un cadou este foarte important modul de ambalare, pentru că acesta poate spori valoarea darului. Un cadou… [citeste mai departe]


Portugal ‘stands by Romania’ in Schengen fallout

Portugal strongly backs Romania’s entry into the visa-free , de Sousa told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart, , on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along with Bulgaria, was denied entry into the Schengen club by Austria and the Netherlands on 8 December, despite the […] The post Portugal ‘stands by Romania’ in Schengen fallout appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives at Olt 1st Training Battalion in Caracal

13:46, 20.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, on Tuesday, his counterpart from the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Romania, at the "Olt" 1st Training Battalion in Caracal, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Croatia to join Schengen but EU ministers block Bulgaria and Romania

18:50, 08.12.2022 - Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…

Reuters: Romania și Bulgaria vor fi lasate pe dinafara cel puțin șase luni

10:35, 08.12.2022 - Opoziția condusa de Austria va impiedica Bulgaria și Romania sa obțina joi aprobarea de a se alatura zonei Schengen, dar se așteapta ca cele 26 de țari membre sa admita Croația, transmite agenția Reuters, care citeaza surse diplomatice europene. Intrucat toate țarile membre trebuie sa fie de acord pentru…

Romania: Austria’s objections on Schengen bid are factually incorrect

10:25, 07.12.2022 - The Romanian Government has rejected the objections raised by Austria related to the country’s Schengen bid, objections broadly concerning alleged illegal migrant flows crossing Romania’s borders and reaching Austria, according to Romania-Insider.  On Thursday, EU Interior Ministers are set to vote…

Bulgaria threatens Netherlands and Austria with countermeasures for Schengen

12:11, 06.12.2022 - Bulgaria is threatening countermeasures if the Netherlands and Austria veto its Schengen accession, Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Monday, adding that “common sense may prevail” in the remaining days until the crucial vote is taken, according to Euractiv. Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia are…

Enel confirms Romania exit plan

11:30, 23.11.2022 - Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…

EU Commission lifts CVM monitoring on Romania

10:45, 23.11.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…

Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis

11:40, 04.10.2022 - Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo…


