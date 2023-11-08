Stiri Recomandate

România are 13 produse alimentare recunoscute și înregistrate la nivel european

În Jurnalul Oficial al Uniunii Europene s-a publicat la începutul lunii, Regulamentul de punere în aplicare (UE) 2023/2452 al Comisiei din 26 octombrie 2023 de înregistrare a unei denumiri în Registrul indicațiilor geografice protejate… [citeste mai departe]

Se îngroașă gluma la FC Botoșani: 15 etape fără nici o victorie în SuperLiga

(P) Ajunși la jumătatea sezonului normal al SuperLigii României, FC Botoșani este singura echipă din campionat care nu a obținut nicio victorie în primele 15 etape. Echipa finanțată de Valeriu Iftime traversează cea mai dificilă campanie… [citeste mai departe]

OPPO, lider global în tehnologie, partener FRF cel puțin în următorii doi ani

Federația Română de Fotbal și OPPO anunță semnarea unui parteneriat prin care brandul global devine sponsor oficial al echipei naționale feminine și furnizor al telefonului oficial pentru toate loturile naționale de fotbal. În următorii doi… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Ne dorim pentru Moldova şi Ucraina ca aderarea să se producă repede, dar asta nu înseamnă de azi pe mâine

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat miercuri, în Belgia, că noi, România, ne dorim pentru Moldova şi Ucraina ca aderarea să se producă repede,… [citeste mai departe]

Criteriile de alegere a unui service auto de încredere cu tractare în Timișoara

Servisarea auto este o necesitate pentru orice proprietar de vehicul. Iar când intervine o problemă neașteptată care necesită tractare, este esențial să aveți la îndemână un service auto de încredere. În acest articol, vom explora importanța… [citeste mai departe]

O casă din Reşiţa a fost distrusă de un incendiu

O casă din municipiul Reşiţa a fost distrusă de un incendiu care a pornit de la un scurtcircuit electric, pentru stingerea focului, care se propagase şi la o anexă din vecini, pompierii militari fiind nevoiţi să intervină mai bine de trei ore, a informat miercuri Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de… [citeste mai departe]

Indignare după asasinarea lui Adrian Kreiner: Trebuie legi ca și în Arabia Saudită!

Moartea omului de afaceri sibian Adrian Kreiner , bătut crunt în propria casă de indivizi până acum neidentificați, a stârnit numeroase reacții de indignare, dar și unele semne de întrebare. Adrian Kreiner a murit marți seară… [citeste mai departe]

Cântăreața Adda, succes în lupta cu boala Lyme, după un tratament de un an și jumătate: „Am luat 4.650 de pastile în total”

Adda a anunțat pe Facebook că a terminat tratamentul pentru boala Lyme, pe care l-a urmat în ultimii ani. Artista le-a povestit fanilor… [citeste mai departe]

El Nino va dura până în aprilie 2024. Fenomenul înregistrează deja temperaturi record pe întreg globul

El Nino va dura până în aprilie 2024. Fenomenul înregistrează deja temperaturi record pe întreg globulTiparul climatic El Nino în curs de desfăşurare va dura cel puţin până în aprilie… [citeste mai departe]

Finlanda oferă profesorilor printre cele mai mari salarii din țară. Ce inovație au adus în sistemul educațional

Pentru al șaselea an consecutiv, Finlanda a fost aleasă pe primul loc în topul statelor cu cei mai fericiți oameni din lume. Aici, se oferă profesorilor printre cele… [citeste mai departe]


Portugal in political crisis after PM António Costa resigns

Publicat:
Portugal in political crisis after PM António Costa resigns

Portugal’s government plunged into chaos following ’s unexpected resignation Tuesday, hours after police raided his official residence and confirmed his implication in a corruption probe, according to Politico. With the country’s leadership now in flux, it falls to de Sousa to exercise his constitutional right to appoint a new prime […] The post Portugal in political crisis after PM Antonio Costa resigns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

