Portugal's government plunged into chaos following Prime Minister Antonio Costa's unexpected resignation Tuesday, hours after police raided his official residence and confirmed his implication in a corruption probe, according to Politico. With the country's leadership now in flux, it falls to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to exercise his constitutional right to appoint a new prime minister.
