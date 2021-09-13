Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

Stiri Recomandate

Satu Mare, primul județ din România care intră în scenariul galben

Judeţul Satu Mare a intrat în scenariul galben, având o incidenţă a infectărilor, cumulate la 14 zile, de 2,53 cazuri la mia de locuitori. Celelalte judeţe şi municipiul Bucureşti rămân în scenariul verde din punctul de vedere al infectărilor cu noul coronavirus.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației despre numărul persoanelor vaccinate din învățământ

Ministrul Educaţiei Naţionale, Sorin Cîmpeanu, afirmă că proporţia angajaţilor din învăţământ care s-au vaccinat anti-COVID este „mult peste dublul mediei naţionale”, însă arată că numărul cadrelor didactice şi al personalului din sistem care s-au… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE Anunțul, o “eroare umană”/Nicușor Dan taie stimulentele pentru nou-născuți și pentru persoanele cu handicap

UPDATE Primarul Nicuşor Dan a precizat că nu se pune problema ca stimulentele financiare pentru nou-născuţi, voucherele materna şi stimulentele pentru persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a îmbrăcat Carmen Iohannis, soția președintelui, în prima zi de școală. A atras toate privirile 

"Doresc tuturor un an şcolar cu rezultate foarte bune şi să nu ne încurce pandemia, să scăpăm de ea. Toate cele bune, mult succes şi bucurie tot anul nou şcolar", a declarat, luni,… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare exemplară la Băicoi. Noul an şcolar începe în cele mai bune condiţii

Mobilizare exemplară la Băicoi. Noul an şcolar începe în cele mai bune condiţii. Acest lucru se întâmplă graţie implicării întregii comunităţi: administraţie locală, oamenii legii, preoţi, dascăli, părinţi, elevi şi simpli cetăţeni.… [citeste mai departe]

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Our strategic stake is to achieve 21st century education for 21st century Romania

The stake in Education is to achieve, through the "Educated Romania" project, whose implementation will be approved by the Government this week, "the 21st century education for the 21st… [citeste mai departe]

COVID Cluj: Aproape 150 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore

În prima zi de școală, în județul Cluj, au fost depistate 143 de cazuri noi de coronavirus.Situația epidemiologică în județul Cluj se prezintă astfel: Rata incidenței pe județul Cluj : 1,50În ultimele 24 de ore, 143 persoane au fost confirmate Covid-19… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Arșinel, întâlnire cu Ion Caramitru înainte să moară. Lui Cătălin Măruță nu i-a venit să creadă

Alexandru Arșinel este extrem de îndurerat în urma veștilor primite recent. Acesta și-a condus recent un prieten pe ultimul drum. Actorul a mărturisit ce s-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Organizatorii maratonului din Brighton şi-au prezentat scuze pentru traseul prea lung

Organizatorii maratonului din Brighton, oraş în sudul Marii Britanii, au prezentat scuze alergătorilor participanţi după ce au anunţat că traseul a fost prea lung, informează DPA. Evenimentul, desfăşurat duminică pe distanţa de… [citeste mai departe]

imagini fabuloase cu Emma Răducanu. Jucătoarea de tenis cu origini românești, omagiată pe site-ul federației britanice

Site-ul federației britanice de tenis (LTA) a celebrat performanța reușită de Emma Răducanu, 18 ani, câștigătoarea-surprinză a probei feminine de la US… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across , according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making his first trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. […] The post Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Borrell calls for EU rapid-reaction force

14:01, 30.08.2021 - European Union‘s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

Commission starts legal action against 23 EU countries over copyright rules

17:50, 26.07.2021 - The European Commission said on Monday that France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law and asked the group to explain the delays, according to Reuters.  The copyright rules that were adopted two years…

FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

12:25, 12.07.2021 - England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters.  The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…


