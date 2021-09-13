Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union‘s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

- The European Commission said on Monday that France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law and asked the group to explain the delays, according to Reuters. The copyright rules that were adopted two years…

- England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

- European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

- Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters. The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…