Un pacient cu Covid-19, care a avut nevoie de oxigen și are simptome, s-a externat din spital, pe baza deciziei CCR. Raed Arafat: ,,E un pericol pentru familie și apropiați”

Putin a menționat o mină cu efect întîrziat în Constituție

În Republica Moldova a început strângerea de semnături pentru demiterea preşedintelui

Câinii din armata germană, antrenaţi pentru a detecta persoanele infectate cu noul coronavirus

ALDE taie în carne vie: continuă înlocuirea conducerilor neperformante

Accident mortal în Timiș. Un bărbat și-a pierdut viața, după ce mașina în care se afla a fost spulberată de două TIR-uri

FOTO/Pamflet: O groapă şi doi muncitori. “Mobilizare şi eficienţă” marca Apa Serv

Beat și fără permis un șofer de 24 de ani din Siret a găsit ce-a căutat

Accident grav între două maşini şi un TIR. O persoană a decedat, alte două au fost rănite

PERICOL pe drumurile publice din Dâmbovița

Ponta to Orban: You managed to destroy Romanian companies

Publicat:
Ponta to Orban: You managed to destroy Romanian companies

The leader of the deputies of the group, , stated on Monday that the has managed to "destroy" all Romanian companies and leave Romanians "without a future."

"Mr. Orban, you managed to destroy all Romanian companies, you left Romanians with installments at the bank, with fines to pay, practically without a future. Yes, it seems this is what you usually do. When you said - I have no connection to Unifarm - it was like hearing you say you have no relation with the contract with Iordache, in 2008, with Transalpina, when you said you had no connection

