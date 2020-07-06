Ponta to Orban: You managed to destroy Romanian companies

Ponta to Orban: You managed to destroy Romanian companiesPublicat:
The leader of the deputies of the Pro Europa group, Victor Ponta, stated on Monday that the Orban Government has managed to "destroy" all Romanian companies and leave Romanians "without a future."
"Mr. Orban, you managed to destroy all Romanian companies, you left Romanians with installments at the bank, with fines to pay, practically without a future. Yes, it seems this is what you usually do. When you said - I have no connection to Unifarm - it was like hearing you say you have no relation with the contract with Iordache, in 2008, with Transalpina, when you said you had no connection…
