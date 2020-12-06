Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Sunday morning, after leaving the polls, that he voted for "Romanians to take their lives back", but also against "incompetence and indolence". "I voted today for the Romanians to take their lives back, I voted today…

- The co-chair of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday, in Zalau, at the exit from the polls, that Parliament must get closer to the Romanian society, a reason for which he voted for new people in politics. "I voted…

- The first vice-chair of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Gabriela Firea, said that she voted with the thought of a parliamentary majority to bring a governmental formula "with competent people" for a better management of the sanitary crisis. "I voted with the thought of a parliamentary majority…

- The delegates to the Pro Romania - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Congress voted by a wide majority the merger of the two political formations, with Victor Ponta being designated as the new party's candidate for the prime minister office.Moreover, the Congress that took place…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday that the National Day would be celebrated in compliance with the rules of health protection, but the parade would not be organized as in previous years. "Of course we will celebrate National Day, but all the rules of health protection will be observed (...)…

- Leader of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dan Barna on Sunday stated in Sibiu that he voted for new people in politics and encouraged Romanians to go to the polls because the health protection measures are observed."I voted for a Romania that is changing, a…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday voted for the change of the local administration and also for a change of mentality, saying that this is the when "we will put things back in order" in the Romanian society."I have voted the same as I have voted in the past 15 years, since I came to…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, declared on Sunday morning that she voted in the local elections thinking of all the children in Bucharest, all our young people, adults and grandparents."I voted early this morning. I am glad that…