Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Stiri Recomandate

Ştirbu (PNL): Am votat pentru o Românie mai bună, pentru un judeţ Olt dezvoltat

Ştirbu (PNL): Am votat pentru o Românie mai bună, pentru un judeţ Olt dezvoltat

Deputatul liberal de Olt Gigel Ştirbu, candidat pe primul loc pe lista PNL pentru Camera Deputaţilor, a declarat duminică, la ieşirea de la urne, că a votat pentru o Românie mai bună şi pentru un judeţ dezvoltat, potrivit Agerpres. "Am… [citeste mai departe]

Dănuţ Bica (PNL) a votat pentru dezvoltarea României şi a judeţului Argeş

Dănuţ Bica (PNL) a votat pentru dezvoltarea României şi a judeţului Argeş

Deputatul liberal Dănuţ Bica a afirmat că a votat pentru dezvoltarea României şi a judeţului Argeş, potrivit AGERPRES. Lockdown după alegeri? Alexandru Rafila: 'Următoarele săptămâni vor demonstra cât de bine a fost gestionată această pandemie'… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta, în ziua alegerilor: Ca de fiecare dată, eu am votat pro, nu am votat contra ceva. Ştiu că multă lume votează contra

Victor Ponta, în ziua alegerilor: Ca de fiecare dată, eu am votat pro, nu am votat contra ceva. Ştiu că multă lume votează contra

Liderul Pro România, Victor Ponta, a declarat, duminică, la ieşirea de la urne, că îşi doreşte ca în 2021 România să iasă din criză… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE majorează cu 2% rata reglementată a rentabilităţii pentru operatorii de distribuţie şi transport de electricitate şi gaze naturale

ANRE majorează cu 2% rata reglementată a rentabilităţii pentru operatorii de distribuţie şi transport de electricitate şi gaze naturale

Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei propune acordarea unui stimulent de 2% peste rata reglementată… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Virgil Musta anticipează creșterea contaminărilor în ianuarie

Medicul Virgil Musta anticipează creșterea contaminărilor în ianuarie

Medicul Virgil Musta, de la Spitalul de Boli Infecţioase „Victor Babeş” din Timişoara, se așteaptă la creșterea contaminărilor cu noul coronavirus în luna ianuarie. Medicul recomandă sărbători în familia... [citeste mai departe]

Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta on Sunday stated, at the exit from the polls, that he wants Romania to come out of the crisis in 2021 and voted for people who know how to do that. "Like every time, I voted "in favour," I didn't… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment meteo: Atenționare de vreme rea pentru mai multe zone ale țării

Avertisment meteo: Atenționare de vreme rea pentru mai multe zone ale țării

Metorologii au emis atenţionări nowcasting de vreme rea. Conform Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie, vântul va sufla cu rafale care pot ajunge 110 kilometri pe oră. În anumite zone ale țării va fi burniță și se va depune polei. Atenționare… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe vacanța de iarnă 2020-2021. Elevii intră în vacanța de iarnă înainte de Crăciun

Când începe vacanța de iarnă 2020-2021. Elevii intră în vacanța de iarnă înainte de Crăciun

Vacanța de iarnă 2020-2021 începe pe 23 decembrie și va dura până pe 10 ianuarie. Cursurile nu se vor desfășura pe durata vacanței, astfel că elevii și profesorii scapă de orele online pe durata vacanței… [citeste mai departe]

Brașov: Amendă de 10.000 de lei, după ce mai multe persoane au fost filmate petrecând la o cabană

Brașov: Amendă de 10.000 de lei, după ce mai multe persoane au fost filmate petrecând la o cabană

Polițiștii din Brașov au aplicat o amendă de 10.000 de lei, după ce mai multe persoane, care nu respectau regulile de distanțare și de protecție, au fost filmate la o cabană din masivul Postăvarul.… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate alegeri parlamentare 2020 județul Dolj. Lista candidaţilor la Senat şi Camera Deputaţilor

Rezultate alegeri parlamentare 2020 județul Dolj. Lista candidaţilor la Senat şi Camera Deputaţilor

Duminică, pe 6 decembrie, românii îşi aleg parlamentarii pentru următorii 4 ani. Locuitorii cu domiciul în județul Dolj sunt chemați la urne între orele 7.00 și 21.00 pentru a-și vota viitorii senatori… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

Publicat:
Ponta: I want Romania out of crisis in 2021; I voted for people who know how to do that

leader on Sunday stated, at the exit from the polls, that he wants Romania to come out of the crisis in 2021 and voted for people who know how to do that.

"Like every time, I voted "in favour," I didn't vote "against" something. I know a lot of people vote "against". I voted "in favour" and I want to get out of the crisis in 2021. That's why I voted for people who know how to do precisely that. Few people [at the polling stations - editor's note], but I hope that those who come will be "in favour" of something and not "against" something. There is little hope,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Ciolacu: I vote for Romanians to take their lives back, against incompetence and indolence

10:25, 06.12.2020 - The chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Sunday morning, after leaving the polls, that he voted for "Romanians to take their lives back", but also against "incompetence and indolence". "I voted today for the Romanians to take their lives back, I voted today…

Ciolos: It is time for Parliament to get closer to Romanian society

10:25, 06.12.2020 - The co-chair of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday, in Zalau, at the exit from the polls, that Parliament must get closer to the Romanian society, a reason for which he voted for new people in politics. "I voted…

Firea: I vote thinking of parliamentary majority to better manage healtyh crisis

08:55, 06.12.2020 - The first vice-chair of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Gabriela Firea, said that she voted with the thought of a parliamentary majority to bring a governmental formula "with competent people" for a better management of the sanitary crisis. "I voted with the thought of a parliamentary majority…

Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party

16:55, 08.11.2020 - The delegates to the Pro Romania - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Congress voted by a wide majority the merger of the two political formations, with Victor Ponta being designated as the new party's candidate for the prime minister office.Moreover, the Congress that took place…

PM Orban on celebrating National Day: That parade will certainly no longer be held

20:00, 01.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday that the National Day would be celebrated in compliance with the rules of health protection, but the parade would not be organized as in previous years. "Of course we will celebrate National Day, but all the rules of health protection will be observed (...)…

Dan Barna: I voted for a Romania that is changing

12:40, 27.09.2020 - Leader of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Dan Barna on Sunday stated in Sibiu that he voted for new people in politics and encouraged Romanians to go to the polls because the health protection measures are observed."I voted for a Romania that is changing, a…

Health Minister Nelu Tataru: I believe today is the day when we make a change

12:30, 27.09.2020 - Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday voted for the change of the local administration and also for a change of mentality, saying that this is the when "we will put things back in order" in the Romanian society."I have voted the same as I have voted in the past 15 years, since I came to…

Firea: I voted thinking of all our children, young people, adults, grandparents

08:10, 27.09.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, declared on Sunday morning that she voted in the local elections thinking of all the children in Bucharest, all our young people, adults and grandparents."I voted early this morning. I am glad that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 decembrie 2020
Bucuresti 2°C | 6°C
Iasi -4°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 11°C
Timisoara 6°C | 15°C
Constanta 5°C | 9°C
Brasov -2°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.12.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 127.981,20 6.899.185,68
II (5/6) 2 21.330,20 -
III (4/6) 255 167,29 -
IV (3/6) 3.479 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.088.876,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 decembrie 2020
USD 4.0024
EUR 4.8725
CHF 4.4931
GBP 5.3819
CAD 3.1113
XAU 236.693
JPY 3.8477
CNY 0.6126
AED 1.0896
AUD 2.9702
MDL 0.2325
BGN 2.4913

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec