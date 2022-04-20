Polytechnic University of Timisoara inaugurates CloudPUTing node

Stiri Recomandate

Samsung a lansat oficial în România noi telefoane din seria de volum Galaxy A

Samsung a lansat oficial în România noi telefoane din seria de volum Galaxy A

​Samsung a lansat oficial în România două noi modele din seria Galaxy A, unul cu ecran de 6,4 inci, iar altul cu ecran de 6,5 inci, ambele având baterie de 5.000 mAh și modul cu patru camere foto pe partea din spate. [citeste mai departe]

Tenis. Rusia si Belarus au fost excluse de la Wimbledon

Tenis. Rusia si Belarus au fost excluse de la Wimbledon

Rusii si belarusii, in frunte cu Daniil Medvedev, au fost exclusi miercuri de la editia 2022 a turneului de tenis de la Wimbledon, ca raspuns la invadarea Ucrainei, au anuntat organizatorii competitiei din capitala Marii Britanii. Potrivit unui comunicat al All England Lawn Tennis Club, "in… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniunea lunară a Colegiului prefectural Ilfov. Controale extinse, în apropierea Paştelui

Reuniunea lunară a Colegiului prefectural Ilfov. Controale extinse, în apropierea Paştelui

◉ Atenție la etichetarea corectă a produselor de post! ◉ Ordinea și siguranța publică, în grija polițiștilor ◉ Toți ”Curățăm România” de deșeuri @ Este verificată respectarea normelor sanitare și pentru siguranța… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectil din timpul războiului găsit în cimitir la Gherla

Proiectil din timpul războiului găsit în cimitir la Gherla

Lucrările de curățenie efectuate miercuri dimineață în cimitirul de pe strada Fizeșului/Liviu Rebreanu din Gherla au dus la descoperirea unui proiectil exploziv din timpul războiului. Găsitorii au sunat la 112 și o echipă pirotehnică din cadrul ISU Cluj s-a deplasat la locul indicat.… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, convorbire cu preşedintele Bulgariei. Ce au discutat cei doi oficiali

Iohannis, convorbire cu preşedintele Bulgariei. Ce au discutat cei doi oficiali

Klaus Iohannis a discutat, miercuri, telefonic, cu preşedintele Bulgariei, Rumen Radev. Cei doi şefi de state au decis să continue coordonarea eforturilor celor două ţări pentru a oferi sprijin umanitar Ucrainei şi refugiaţilor ucraineni. [citeste mai departe]

Flutur: Lucrările de pe axa rutieră strategică 1 Suceava-Iași vor fi reluate în cel mult o lună și jumătate

Flutur: Lucrările de pe axa rutieră strategică 1 Suceava-Iași vor fi reluate în cel mult o lună și jumătate

Președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, estimează că lucrările de pe axa rutieră strategică 1 Suceava-Iași vor fi reluate în cel mult o lună și jumătate.… [citeste mai departe]

Loturi cu ouă de găină, retrase de pe rafturile magazinelor, în ajun de Paști: Ce a depistat ANSA

Loturi cu ouă de găină, retrase de pe rafturile magazinelor, în ajun de Paști: Ce a depistat ANSA

Agenția Națională pentru Siguranța Alimentelor vă informează că operatorul din domeniul alimentar SRL „Intervetcom” a inițiat procedura de retragere din rețeaua de comerț și rechemare de la clienți… [citeste mai departe]

România schimbă legislaţia ca să poată dona echipamente militare Ucrainei

România schimbă legislaţia ca să poată dona echipamente militare Ucrainei

Guvernul modifică legislaţia în vigoare pentru ca Ministerul Apărării Naţionale, Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, SRI, SIE, SPP şi STS să poată dona unei ţări aliate sau partenere echipamente pe care le au în rezervă [citeste mai departe]

Primăria va acorda ajutoare sociale pentru circa 12 mii de familii din capitală, cu prilejul sărbătorilor de Paști

Primăria va acorda ajutoare sociale pentru circa 12 mii de familii din capitală, cu prilejul sărbătorilor de Paști

Primăria Municipiului Chișinău informează că circa 12 mii de familii din capitală vor beneficia de ajutoare materiale cu prilejul sărbătorilor de Paști. Valoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Pescuit in prohibitie. Ce amenda a incasat un pensionar prins cu undita pe malul Begai

Pescuit in prohibitie. Ce amenda a incasat un pensionar prins cu undita pe malul Begai

Jandarmii lugojeni au anuntat ca au demarat primele controale pentru depistarea celor care incalca perioada de prohibitie. Pana pe 7 iunie, pescuitul este interzis in toate apele curgatoare. Un barbat de 70 de ani din Iosifalau… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Polytechnic University of Timisoara inaugurates CloudPUTing node

Publicat:
Polytechnic University of Timisoara inaugurates CloudPUTing node

of Timisoara (UPT) inaugurated, on Wednesday, the high-performance CloudPUTing node, an investment of 4,000,000 lei in digitalization and innovation, which will help professors in research and students to implement their projects.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land, validated as UNESCO Global Geopark

20:25, 13.04.2022 - Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land has obtained, on Wednesday, the official validation as UNESCO Global Geopark, thus being recognized as a territory with natural and cultural values of global importance, informs the Buzau County Council (CJ). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

EduMin: 'School year to have 5 learning modules and 5 vacations, we intend to give up mid term exams'

21:40, 30.03.2022 - Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Wednesday that the school year 2022 - 2023 will have five learning modules and five school holidays, the intention being to give up the mid term exams. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,583 on over 33,000 tests in 24h

13:56, 30.03.2022 - aAs many as 3,583 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 693 from the previous day, with more than 33,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

DefMin Dincu meets ambassador Gebauer to discuss current regional security

19:56, 09.03.2022 - Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu on Wednesday welcomed Germany's ambassador in Bucharest Peer Gebauer to discuss the main coordinates of bilateral defence co-operation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Humanitarian transport with 3 tonnes of aid leaves for Chernivtsi

08:45, 09.03.2022 - A humanitarian transport with 3 tonnes of aid left, on Wednesday, for Chernivtsi, announced the eastern Bacau County's prefect Lucian-Gabriel Bogdanel. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to meet, Wednesday evening, European Commission President

21:35, 02.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is meeting, Wednesday evening, starting at 21:30 hrs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Interior Ministry: 1,070 Ukrainian asylum seekers since onset of conflict

20:35, 02.03.2022 - As many as 1,070 Ukrainian refugees have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Wednesday evening, going on to say that the asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation. Fii la curent cu…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,130 people immunised in last 24h, including 232 children aged 5-11

20:00, 23.02.2022 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,130 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 970 first doses, 2,065 second doses, and 3,095 third doses. Fii…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 18°C
Iasi 4°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 17°C
Constanta 7°C | 15°C
Brasov 0°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 440.546,40 2.607.518,00
II (5/6) 13 11.296,06 -
III (4/6) 665 220,82 -
IV (3/6) 12.104 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.264.335,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2022
USD 4.5496
EUR 4.9422
CHF 4.8003
GBP 5.9302
CAD 3.6261
XAU 284.915
JPY 3.5536
CNY 0.7098
AED 1.2386
AUD 3.3826
MDL 0.2477
BGN 2.5269

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec