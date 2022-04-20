Polytechnic University of Timisoara inaugurates CloudPUTing node

Polytechnic University of Timisoara inaugurates CloudPUTing nodePublicat:
The Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT) inaugurated, on Wednesday, the high-performance CloudPUTing node, an investment of 4,000,000 lei in digitalization and innovation, which will help professors in research and students to implement their projects.
