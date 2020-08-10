Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of August

Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of AugustPublicat:
In the first ten days of August 2020, the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) transferred to the accounts of seven parties - the Social Democratic Party (PSD); the National Liberal Party (PNL); the Save Romania Union (USR); the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the People's Movement Party (PMP); Pro Romania and the National Force Party subsidies to the tune of 6,044,078.77 lei in all. According to AEP, the Social Democratic Party received 3,024,003.61 lei, the National Liberal Party - 1,678,483.05 lei, the Save Romania Union - 448,149.88 lei, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Party…
