Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of August

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday that he would have liked the local elections "to kick-start a larger political project, a USL [former political alliance Social Liberal Union - ed.n.] 2024", and his own candidacy for the office…

- The candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, expressed, on Thursday, his trust that the right-wing parties will "have the wisdom" to reach "an agreement" in what regards candidacies for local elections, as they have done in his case, designating him joint candidate for the Bucharest Mayoralty."I…

- The Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), MEP Eugen Tomac, states that, at the level of the Capital, National Liberal Party (PNL)-Save Romania Union (USR)-PMP will not have common candidates for the sector halls and "there will be no common lists against PSD [Social Democratic Party]" for…

- The Senate plenary meeting has passed on Tuesday, as the decision-making legislative Chamber, the draft law establishing the Directorate Investigating Environment Offenses (DIIM) - "the National Anticorruption Directorate of Forests" ("DNA-ul Padurilor) initiated by MPs of the Save Romania Union…

- The Senate, as the first notified chamber, on Friday passed the bill regarding the extension of the mandates of the local elected officials. A number of 100 senators voted in favour and 28 abstained.The bill, initiated by Marcel Ciolacu and Alfred Simonis (the Social Democratic Party -…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will continue to support, together with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance, and possibly the People's Movement Party (PMP), Nicusor Dan as candidate for the Bucharest Mayor, emphasizing…

- The PNL (National Liberal Party) government works on a strategy to bring DIaspora back home by raising the net salary in the agricultural sector up to 3,000 lei, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, stated on Monday, at the debate on the simple motion of censure submitted by the PSD (Social…

- The acting president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday evening, on the private television station Romania TV, that he talked with the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, as well as with that of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, for…