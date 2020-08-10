Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of August

Stiri Recomandate

PNL Galați, atacat tot mai intens de lideri din interiorul partidului

Când un coleg de partid își contrazice șeful de partid putem vorbi despre democrație și... The post PNL Galați, atacat tot mai intens de lideri din interiorul partidului appeared first on Știri de Galați .

Dorin Cioabă s-a vindecat de COVID-19. La predica de duminică le-a cerut romilor să folosească măști și dezinfectant

Autointitulatul rege al romilor, Dorin Cioabă, s-a vindecat de COVID-19 şi, duminică, a predicat la biserica din comunitatea sa cu mască şi le-a transmis…

Incendiu in Mamaia Sat! Un apartament, cuprins de flacari

Pompierii actioneaza in Mamaia Sat. In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in Mamaia Sat. Din primele informatii, este vorba despre un incendiu la un apartament

Băsescu, despre sesizarea Avocatului Poporului la CCR pe Legea carantinării: Cred că doamna Weber exagerează. Curtea să dezbată peste 2 ani

Europarlamentarul PMP Traian Băsescu a spus, luni, la B1 TV, că sesizarea Avocatului Poporului, Renate Weber,…

Pachetele cu alimente pentru nevoiaşi, distribuite la Cantina de Ajutor Social

Primăria Călăraşi a început de luni, 10 august, distribuirea pachetelor cu ajutoare alimentare către persoanele aflate în dificultate. Astfel, între orele 08.30 – 16.00, Direcţia de Asistenţă Socială Călăraşi distribuie la sediul Cantinei de…

La volan, cu 1,30 mg/l alcoolemie, pe DN1-E60

La data de 9 august a.c., în jurul orei 19.10, poliţiştii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier au depistat un conducător auto de 49 de ani, din municipiul Cluj-Napoca, în timp ce se deplasa pe DN1 E60, deşi...

Testat pozitiv cu COVID-19, Antonio Banderas asigură că se simte relativ bine

Actorul spaniol Antonio Banderas, care luni a împlinit 60 de ani, a anunţat că este obligat să-şi serbeze ziua de naştere din izolare, având în vedere că a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19, relatează EFE. Banderas a explicat pe contul său de Twitter…

Politistul Alin Unguras va fi inmormantat miercuri. Dumnezeu sa-l odihneasca in pace!

Alin Unguras, tanarul politist care si-a pierdut viata duminica intr-un tragic accident cu ATV-ul, va fi condus miercuri 12 august pe ultimul drum, de toti cei care l-au iubit si indragit.In astfel de momente cuvintele sunt de prisos,…

”Prahova în Acțiune”, primul partid care a depus la BEC dosarele candidaților pentru Primăria și Consiliul Local Câmpina

Astăzi, la Biroul Electoral de Circumscripție Câmpina au fost depuse primele dosare de candidați pentru alegerile locale din 27 septembrie. "Prahova…


Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of August

Publicat:
Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of August

In the first ten days of August 2020, the (AEP) transferred to the accounts of seven parties - the (PSD); the (PNL); the (USR); the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the People's (PMP); and the subsidies to the tune of 6,044,078.77 lei in all. According to AEP, the received 3,024,003.61 lei, the - 1,678,483.05 lei, the - 448,149.88 lei, the Alliance of Liberals and

