Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

Stiri Recomandate

Ce propuneri au partidele din Consiliul Local pentru bugetul Câmpinei din anul 2023

Ce propuneri au partidele din Consiliul Local pentru bugetul Câmpinei din anul 2023

După cum CâmpinaTV.ro a scris deja, proiectul bugetului local al municipiului Câmpina pentru anul 2023 se află deja pe site-ul instituției, în procedura impusă de lege pentru consultare publică. În zilele următoare, din informațiile… [citeste mai departe]

2023 începe cu scumpiri: vizate sunt în primul rând băuturile spirtoase

2023 începe cu scumpiri: vizate sunt în primul rând băuturile spirtoase

Preţul la raft al băuturilor spirtoase va creşte în acest an ca urmare a majorării cu 6% a nivelului accizei la alcool şi băuturi alcoolice de la 1 ianuarie 2023, susţin reprezentanţii Spirits România, asociaţie ce reuneşte principalii producători şi… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: Nu e criză de ibuprofen şi paracetamol în România

Alexandru Rafila: Nu e criză de ibuprofen şi paracetamol în România

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat marţi, după întâlnirea cu distribuitorii de medicamente, că în România nu este o criză de paracetamol şi ibuprofen, menţionând că urmează să fie stabilită o procedură prin care toate farmaciile să fie aprovizionate… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de rabie într-o localitate din județul Satul Mare

Focar de rabie într-o localitate din județul Satul Mare

Într-o localitate din județul Satul Mare este alertă! O vulpe turbată s-a jucat cu un câine dintr-o gospodărie, apoi a fost găsită moartă. Potrivit analizelor, se pare că avea rabie. Câinele, cât și stăpânul au fost vaccinați anti-rabic, deoarece a atins animalul sălbatic. Autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Duș gratuit” pentru cei care trec pe o stradă din Alba Iulia: „Încă un „succes” edilitar al biroului Urbanism”

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Duș gratuit” pentru cei care trec pe o stradă din Alba Iulia: „Încă un „succes” edilitar al biroului Urbanism”

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Duș gratuit” pentru cei care trec pe o stradă din Alba Iulia: „Încă un „succes” edilitar al biroului… [citeste mai departe]

Servicii medicale de bază şi pentru unele persoane neasigurate, din 2023

Servicii medicale de bază şi pentru unele persoane neasigurate, din 2023

De la începutul acestui an persoanele neasigurate au acces la serviciile de bază oferite de medicii de familie, potrivit noii legislaţii din domeniul sănătăţii, care prevede ajutoare de la stat şi pentru persoanele cu afecţiuni oncologice, dar şi pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Ucrainei la Londra: Occidentul trimite arme expirate în Ucraina. Nu ne-am așteptat niciodată la un sistem Patriot

Ambasadorul Ucrainei la Londra: Occidentul trimite arme expirate în Ucraina. Nu ne-am așteptat niciodată la un sistem Patriot

Țările occidentale aprovizionează Ucraina cu arme care au expirat deja, a declarat într-un interviu acordat revistei Newsweek ambasadorul ucrainean… [citeste mai departe]

Pharma companies: There are sufficient stockpiles of ibuprofen, paracetamol, antivirals, antibiotics in Romania

Pharma companies: There are sufficient stockpiles of ibuprofen, paracetamol, antivirals, antibiotics in Romania

About 20 local and international pharma companies said on Tuesday at a meeting with officials of the Romanian Ministry of Health and the National Agency of Medicines and Medical… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce să înlocuieşti drojdia în aluat. Sigur ai în casă ingredientul banal, e trucul anului

Cu ce să înlocuieşti drojdia în aluat. Sigur ai în casă ingredientul banal, e trucul anului

Atunci când pregătești cele mai pufoase gogoși sau vrei să-i surprinzi pe cei dragi cu plăcinte sau chifle proaspete, trebuie să folosești drojdie sau maia pentru a pregăti aluatul. Cu toate acestea, experții… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ne revenim după mâncarea grea de sărbători. Sfaturile prețioase ale specialiștilor

Cum ne revenim după mâncarea grea de sărbători. Sfaturile prețioase ale specialiștilor

Nutriționiștii ne dau câteva sfaturi pentru a scăpa cât mai curând de kilogramele depuse în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă. Consumul de lichide și plimbările fac minuni pentru a reveni la o formă cât mai bună. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

Publicat:
Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

Poland’s prime minister argued strongly Tuesday against the country’s adoption of the ’s common euro currency in the foreseeable future, claiming that its recent adoption in Croatia caused “chaos” and a cost of living spike, according to AP News. said that replacing Poland’s national currency, the zloty, with the euro would […] The post Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area

11:40, 02.01.2023 - Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union‘s youngest member joined both the EU‘s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe, according to Reuters. At the Bregana border crossing with neighbouring…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

Romania’s consumer price inflation increases to 16.76% y/y in Nov

11:21, 13.12.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose 16.76% y/y in November, compared to an increase of 15.32% in October, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 21.55%, while non-food prices saw a 16.17% increase, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv

14:45, 15.11.2022 - European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

European Parliament votes to support Croatia’s Schengen entry

13:46, 10.11.2022 - The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

Le Maire says Europe energy independence would cut inflation

11:30, 07.11.2022 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stepped up demands for the European Union to take swift and firm action to respond to U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate law, according to Bloomberg.  France is concerned that several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act discourage investment in the EU and…

European gas rises as timelines for key EU crisis measures slip

12:01, 26.10.2022 - European natural gas prices rose as timelines for some key EU measures to contain the energy crisis were pushed back further, according to Bloomberg.   Benchmark futures rose as much as 5%, but are still headed for the biggest monthly decline this year. European Union energy ministers on Tuesday set…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 11 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 9°C
Iasi -2°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 9°C
Timisoara 4°C | 8°C
Constanta 5°C | 10°C
Brasov 1°C | 6°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5868
EUR 4.9253
CHF 4.9798
GBP 5.582
CAD 3.4259
XAU 276.378
JPY 3.4759
CNY 0.6767
AED 1.2488
AUD 3.1629
MDL 0.2396
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec