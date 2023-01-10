Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union‘s youngest member joined both the EU‘s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe, according to Reuters. At the Bregana border crossing with neighbouring…

- President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

- European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose 16.76% y/y in November, compared to an increase of 15.32% in October, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 21.55%, while non-food prices saw a 16.17% increase, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

- European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

- The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stepped up demands for the European Union to take swift and firm action to respond to U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. France is concerned that several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act discourage investment in the EU and…

- European natural gas prices rose as timelines for some key EU measures to contain the energy crisis were pushed back further, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 5%, but are still headed for the biggest monthly decline this year. European Union energy ministers on Tuesday set…