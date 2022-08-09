Police and Prison unions, picket the Ministry of Finance

Stiri Recomandate

Agenţi FBI au descins la reşedinţa lui Donald Trump din Mar-a-Lago, Florida

Agenţi ai Biroului Federal de Investigaţii (FBI) au descins la reşedinţa fostului preşedinte american Donald Trump din Mar-a-Lago, în statul american Florida, anunţă fostul lider de la Casa Albă, iar, conform unor surse judiciare, ancheta vizează… [citeste mai departe]

De la Boldur la Palatul Cotroceni sau drumul plin de gropi al „României educate”

Săptămâna trecută directoarea Şcolii Gimnaziale din Boldur, Flavia Cut-Lupulescu a fost schimbată intempestiv din funcţie cu Sorina Ştoi. Pe lângă multe alte talente care ar fi trebuit să stea la baza numirii, noua directoare are… [citeste mai departe]

Companiile farmaceutice continuă să facă o avere din vaccinurile anti-coronavirus

Firma germană de biotehnologie BioNTech, care împreună cu gigantul american Pfizer a dezvoltat primul vaccin împotriva Covid-19, a raportat luni o creştere de 30,1% a cifrei de afaceri în primul semestru până la 9,57 miliarde de euro,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de peste 150.000 de lei pentru unitățile de alimentație publică din județ. Ce nereguli au descoperit inspectorii DSVSA Bacău

Direcția Sanitară Veterinară și pentru Siguranța Alimentelor Bacău a realizat, în perioada iunie-iulie, peste 400 de controale… [citeste mai departe]

Unele simptome de COVID-19 persistă și după doi ani de la infectare

Trei noi studii cu privire la efectele pe termen lung ale infectării cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 aduc informații importante despre boala „COVID lung” (long-COVID), o afecțiune cu încă foarte multe necunoscute chiar și pentru oamenii de știință. [citeste mai departe]

Ploi cu descărcări electrice la nord și vreme caniculară la sud: Ce temperaturi se așteapă astăzi în țară

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat prognozează pentru astăzi, 9 august, ploi în localitățile din nordul țării și temperaturi generoase la sud. Valorile termice se vor ridica… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila revine cu precizări despre pastilele cu iod: Se iau numai în caz de expunere după un incident nuclear

Ministerul Sănătății face precizări, luni seara, despre pastilele cu iod, după ce ministrul Alexandru Rafila a fost criticat de medicii de familie pentru că a îndemnat populația… [citeste mai departe]

Lada cu tradiții deschisă de casa alegorică Reghin

Municipiul Reghin s-a numărat printre participanții celei de a XVI-a ediții a Festivalului Văii Mureșului, la loc de cinste și în acest an fiind căsuța alegorică care și-a primit oaspeții cu o parte din frumusețile și tradițiile zonei Reghin. „După trei ani de pauză, Reghinul a revenit la Festivalul… [citeste mai departe]

Nu este o glumă! Poliția de Frontieră condusă de Vasiloi (PAS) recomandă celor care vor să treacă hotarul la Leușeni să meargă la… Costești

În dimineața zilei de azi, 9 august, în punctul de trecere Leușeni s-au format, din nou, patru cozi… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 96 de metri cubi de material lemnos confiscat de poliţişti la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute

La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, peste 80 de efective au fost angajate în acţiuni punctuale pentru prevenirea şi combaterea faptelor de natură a prejudicia fondul forestier. În activităţi au fost… [citeste mai departe]


Police and Prison unions, picket the Ministry of Finance

Police and Prison unions, picket the Ministry of Finance

and Prison unions are picketing the Ministry of Finance in Bucharest, on Tuesday, demanding that the Wages framework law to be applied, granting bonuses provided by law, as well as updating and recalculating state military pensions.

