Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

iPad Pro și MacBook Pro vor avea ecrane OLED

iPad Pro și MacBook Pro vor avea ecrane OLED

Apple va introduce pe piață modelele iPad Pro și MacBook Pro, cu ecrane OLED. Acestea vor folosi tehnologia OLED care permite o luminozitate mai mare. Problema actuală este că tehnologia este scumpă și procesul de producție nu este complet dezvoltat, așa că sursele spun că primele unități nu vor fi lansate până… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescentă de 18 ani, căutată de polițiștii arădeni

Adolescentă de 18 ani, căutată de polițiștii arădeni

Oana Gabriela Leuștean a plecat voluntar de la domiciliul ei de pe strada Patria în 6 noiembrie și nu a mai revenit. Dispariția fetei a fost sesizată de tatăl ei polițiștilor Serviciului de Investigații Criminale. Se pare că adolescenta a mai plecat, în trecut, de acasă, dar a revenit… [citeste mai departe]

Tratamentul anti-COVID dezvoltat de Regeneron a demonstrat o protecție de cel puțin opt luni

Tratamentul anti-COVID dezvoltat de Regeneron a demonstrat o protecție de cel puțin opt luni

Compania americană Regeneron Pharmaceuticals a anunţat că o singură doză a tratamentului său anti-COVID-19, ce constă într-un cocktail de anticorpi, a redus cu 81,6% riscul de a contracta această maladie în intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost deschis un dosar penal în cazul morții cântărețului de muzică populară Petrică Mîțu Stoian

A fost deschis un dosar penal în cazul morții cântărețului de muzică populară Petrică Mîțu Stoian

A fost deschis un dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă în cazul cântărețului de muzică populară Petrică Mîțu Stoian. În vârstă de 61 de ani, acesta a murit la Secția ATI a Spitalului Județean… [citeste mai departe]

Skoda Karoq facelift: debutul este programat pentru 30 noiembrie

Skoda Karoq facelift: debutul este programat pentru 30 noiembrie

Skoda Karoq a debutat în 2017, ca al doilea SUV al mărcii din Mlada Boleslav și înlocuitorul lui Yeti. Anul trecut, Karoq a fost al doilea cel mai vândut model Skoda, o performanță pe care a menținut-o și în prima jumătate a lui 2021. Pentru a păstra viu interesul clienților,… [citeste mai departe]

COP26: Barack Obama îi critică pe Donald Trump pentru cei patru ani de mandat împotriva protecției climatice

COP26: Barack Obama îi critică pe Donald Trump pentru cei patru ani de mandat împotriva protecției climatice

Fostul președinte american, Barack Obama, participă luni la conferința ONU privind schimbările climatice de la Glasgow, alături de emisarul special al SUA pentru climă, John Kerry,… [citeste mai departe]

Vasluienii refuză tratamentul cu anticorpi monoclonali de frică să nu se facă experimente pe ei

Vasluienii refuză tratamentul cu anticorpi monoclonali de frică să nu se facă experimente pe ei

Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Vaslui a primit zece flacoane de anticorpi monoclonali pentru pacienţii COVID, însă medicii au administrat până la această oră o singură doză. Doi pacienţi eligibili pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Studenți la sport, reținuți pentru că vindeau droguri colegilor: PCCOCS vine cu detalii, după descinderile recente

Studenți la sport, reținuți pentru că vindeau droguri colegilor: PCCOCS vine cu detalii, după descinderile recente

Doi studenți ai unei universități din capitală au fost plasați în arest pentru circulație ilegală de droguri, în favoarea unui grup. Decizia a fost luată astăzi de… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Municipiului Constanta,Vergil Chitac: Pe stradutele din zona peninsulara vreti zona pietonala sau parcare?“

Primarul Municipiului Constanta,Vergil Chitac: Pe stradutele din zona peninsulara vreti zona pietonala sau parcare?"

"Ne uitam cu invidie la Cluj, la Oradea ori la Timisoara, apoi ne plangem de cat de rau e la Constantaldquo;, afirma Vergil Chitac, primarul municipiului Constanta,… [citeste mai departe]

Şcoala-fantomă din Iaşi. Motivul pentru care lucrarea începută acum 15 ani zace neterminată

Şcoala-fantomă din Iaşi. Motivul pentru care lucrarea începută acum 15 ani zace neterminată

Cel mai probabil, temelia şcolii din localitatea ieşeană Alexeni se va degrada, cu timpul, iar unitatea de învăţământ din sat va rămâne una fantomă. În tot acest timp, autorităţile locale ridică din umeri. [citeste mai departe]


Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt of mass forced entry into […] The post Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

EU should pay for walls against migrants, 12 nations tell bloc

15:25, 08.10.2021 - Twelve member states have urged the European Union to pay for countries to build walls to prevent illegal migration, in a letter sent to the bloc’s executive arm. Ministers from nations including Austria, Greece, Hungary and Poland describe a physical barrier as an effective border measure that serves…

French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU

13:06, 08.10.2021 - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…

Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania

16:25, 07.10.2021 - Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg.  Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European…

Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

17:00, 30.09.2021 - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

European Commission endorses Romania’s E29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan

11:40, 28.09.2021 - The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…

Google hits back at EU attack on its mobile money-making machine

12:25, 27.09.2021 - Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…


