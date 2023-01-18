Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Georgiana Lobonț și Rareș Ciciovan pozează într-o familie fără probleme și fericită, chiar dacă soțul intrepretei de muzică populară a confirmat divorțul. Aceștia… [citeste mai departe]

Vlăduț Popa (CSU Alba Iulia), transferat de Hermannstadt | Din Liga 3, pe prima scenă în 6 luni Apărătorul Vlăduț Popa a făcut pasul spre prima scenă, fiind prezentat recent de Hermannstadt, în 6 luni acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria municipiului Galaţi a anunţat că o creşă nouă va funcţiona în clădirea fostului centru de transfuzii din cartierul Ţiglina 1, finanţarea în valoare de 3 milioane de lei fiind asigurată prin Planul Naţional de… [citeste mai departe]

The head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic within the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplant (IUBCvT) Targu Mures, Dr. Horatiu Suciu, declared that the new Heart Institute, for which… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Sectorului 5 și Universitatea ,,Nicolae Titulescu” din București au semnat un parteneriat prin care 100 de studenți ai prestigioasei instituții de învățământ universitar vor face practică în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Totul a ieșit la iveală când una dintre persoanele care ar fi achiziționat un bilet de la fostul șef al delegației pentru partida Franța-Maroc nu a putut intra pe stadion din… [citeste mai departe]

Acea sticlă de plastic îți poate face mai mult rău decât bine deoarece plasticul din care sunt fabricate sticlele conține o substanță chimică, numită Bisfenol.  Această substanță periculoasă se poate transferă… [citeste mai departe]

Înghețată și flămândă, felina a reușit să-și adune ultimele puteri și să-i atragă atenția femeii. "Mă durea sufletul s-o văd așa... Am dat un telefon la… [citeste mai departe]

Șase persoane au fost duse la audieri în urma a 14 percheziții făcute miercuri dimineață, în județul Argeș. Cei șase indivizi sunt suspectați că, timp de 3 ani și jumătate, ar… [citeste mai departe]

Fiind considerat unul dintre cei mai periculoși infractori din… [citeste mai departe]


Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

Publicat:
Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially supplying German-made heavy Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but cautioned […] The post Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency

14:40, 14.12.2022 - Sweden has outlined Europe’s security as the primary task for its six-month presidency of the European Union from the start of next year, according to Bloomberg. The Nordic nation will prioritize continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s path toward the EU,…

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

10:45, 16.11.2022 - US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…

European Parliament votes to support Croatia’s Schengen entry

13:46, 10.11.2022 - The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

Poland signs deal with South Korea to build second nuclear plant

12:10, 31.10.2022 - Poland reached a deal with South Korea to develop the European nation’s second nuclear power plant, accelerating its efforts to become energy independent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., a state-run nuclear plant operator, signed a letter…


