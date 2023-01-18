Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

- Sweden has outlined Europe’s security as the primary task for its six-month presidency of the European Union from the start of next year, according to Bloomberg. The Nordic nation will prioritize continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s path toward the EU,…

- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

- US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…

- The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

- Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

- Poland reached a deal with South Korea to develop the European nation’s second nuclear power plant, accelerating its efforts to become energy independent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., a state-run nuclear plant operator, signed a letter…