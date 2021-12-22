Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban face o previziune neașteptată - Ce partide vor rezista până în 2024, „din păcate pentru România”

Fostul președinte al PNL susține că actuala coaliţie aflată la guvernare va rezista.„După forţele care au fost implicate în construcţia acestei alianţe contra… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan anunță că situaţia căldurii în apartamentele din Capitală e mai bună decât anul trecut

„Avem puţin mai mult de două luni de când am dat drumul la căldură, deci putem să facem o comparaţie cu anul trecut. În situaţia acestui an, din punct de vedere statistic - şi avem toate… [citeste mai departe]

Americanii promit UE că nu va negocia pe la spatele europenilor cu Rusia

Şeful diplomaţiei americane Antony Blinken şi şeful diplomaţiei europene Josep Borrell au convenit miercuri că "orice discuţie privind securitatea europeană" cu Rusia "se va face în coordonare şi cu participarea Uniunii Europene", potrivit unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul de stat pe 2022 a fost adoptat pe articole de plenul reunit. A trecut un amendament AUR pentru Mitropolia Basarabiei și unul PSD pentru MDLPA

Deputaţii şi senatorii au aprobat, miercuri noaptea, în şedinţa plenului reunit, proiectul de buget… [citeste mai departe]

Profesor de la Harvard, găsit vinovat pentru legături ascunse cu China. El a primit milioane de dolari de la o universitate din Wuhan

Un eminent profesor de chimie de la Harvard, Charles Lieber, a fost găsit vinovat de un tribunal federal din Boston pentru că a ascuns… [citeste mai departe]

Păreri PEFOC – beneficiile montării unui coș de fum profesional “Made in Germany”

Am profitat de faptul că meșterii PEFOC au peste două decenii de experiență în comercializarea și montajul profesional al tuturor soluțiilor de încălzire alternativă, fie că vorbim despre seminee ieftine , focare premium… [citeste mai departe]

În 21 decembrie 2021 fuse Revoluțiune cu voie de la Polițiune

În ziua de 21 decembrie 2021, AUR și alte organizații nemulțumite de restricțiile pandemiei au manifestat vrând să arate că izbucnirea revoltei anticomuniste din București, la 21 decembrie 1989, trebuie omagiată pe măsură. La 32 de ani de la izbucnirea revoluției din București,… [citeste mai departe]

Vești de la meteorologi! Temperaturi de primăvară de Crăciun

Directorul Administraţiai Naţionale de Meteorologie (ANM), Elena Mateescu, a explicat, la Antena 3, cum va fi vremea în următoarea perioadă. "După două-trei zile cu ger, vreme chiar geroasă noaptea şi dimineaţa, în ajunul Crăciunului şi chiar în ziua de Crăciun şi după, vremea… [citeste mai departe]

Frenezia cumpărăturilor a pus stăpânire și pe Ploiești!

Nicoleta Dumitrescu După blocajele din trafic și aglomerația de la magazine, în mod special cele alimentare, e clar că vine Crăciunul, al doilea pe timp de pandemie! Scăderea cazurilor de infectări cu noul virus se vede în agitația ce a pus stăpânire pe Ploieşti încă de acum câteva… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Supremă din Spania a anulat amenda de 2,1 milioane de euro primită de Pique

Curtea supremă din Spania a anulat amenda de 2,1 milioane de euro aplicată în 2016 fundașului Gerard Pique, în vârstă de 34 de ani, de la FC Barcelona, în urma unei dispute legate de declarațiile sale fiscale din 2008. Curtea Supremă… [citeste mai departe]


Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February

Publicat:
Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the to change its tax regulations […] The post Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

