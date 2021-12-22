Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the European Union to change its tax regulations […] The post Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters. The one-day ‘Eastern…

- The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters. Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

- Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

- The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters. Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

- Romania‘s designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the European Union‘s poorest…

- Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

- European Union governments committed to a joint EU–U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. and European Union officials…