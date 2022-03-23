Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 1.000 de participanți la „Marşul pentru viaţă", la Vicovu de Sus

 Aproape 1.000 de participanți, în majoritate elevi ai Liceului Tehnologic „Ion Nistor" din Vicovu de Sus, au fost prezenți miercuri, 23 martie, la acțiunea „Marşul pentru viaţă", ediția a V-a.Mesajul pe care l-au scandat participanții pe parcursul… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina. Consilier al lui Zelenski, despre negocierile cu Rusia: „Destul de dificile"

Ucraina cataloghează miercuri drept ”dificile” negocierile pe care le poartă cu Rusia, în vederea unei încetări a ostilităţilor, la fel ca Moscova, mai înainte, iar ambele părţi se acuză reciproc de… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar 23 martie 2022. Cât costă euro și dolarul la aproape o lună de la invazia Rusiei în Ucraina

Moneda naţională a scăzut, miercuri, în raport cu euro, dar a crescut comparativ cu dolarul american, potrivit cursului anunțat de BNR.Cursul pentru euro anunţat de Banca Naţională a… [citeste mai departe]

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat un proiect de lege care prevede înfiinţarea Institutului de promovare a vinului românesc

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, miercuri, un proiect de lege care prevede înfiinţarea Institutului de promovare a vinului românesc, în subordinea Oficiului Naţional… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrare RAJA în Constanța. Se oprește apa în cartierul Tomis Nord

Având în vedere complexitatea lucrărilor, dar și volumul mare de apă de la nivelul conductei avariate, cu diametrul de 600 mm, de pe bd. Tomis (bl.T14) din municipiul Constanța, a fost necesară sistarea furnizării apei potabile și pe tronsonul care asigură alimentarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ursul Masha, salvat de la circul din Ucraina

Vă dau o veste inedită. A călătorit o noapte întreagă, pe un culcuș moale de paie. Peste 30 de ore cu mașina pe ruta Ucraina-România în drum spre libertate. Acum este la adăpost, se bucură de liniște și pace. Masha a pășit astăzi pentru prima oară în pădure, în România! Cu pași timizi la început … Post-ul Ursul… [citeste mai departe]

Traian Băsescu este fost colaborator al fostei Securități din vremea regimului comunist, stabilește definitiv ICCJ

Judecătorii ICCJ au stabilit, miercuri, definitiv, că fostul președinte al României Traian Băsescu a fost colaborator al fostei Securități, după ce a respins recursul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr fără permis de conducere a fost prins de polițiștii din Brașov în timp ce conducea cu o viteză de 155 de km/h

Polițiști din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Brașov efectuează cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de “conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Invitați din Franța și Germania au participat la ateliere și spectacole de teatru la Sibiu

Două grupuri de tineri din Franța și Germania s-au aflat, zilele trecute, în vizită la Sibiu, în cadrul proiectului european Erasmus +, Open Houses, din care fac parte Teatrul Național „Radu Stanca” Sibiu, Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

A început ediția 2022 a Concursului Național Interdisciplinar "ARISTOTEL", singurul concurs de cultură generală, logică, matematică și creativitate pentru elevi

Au început înscrierile pentru o nouă ediție a Concursului… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

Poland is preparing to expel 45 Russian diplomats after arresting a low-level civil servant on suspicion of spying, joining a counter-espionage crackdown that’s sweeping the ’s eastern wing, according to Bloomberg in Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday, government spokesman said. Polish intelligence has identified 45 diplomats as […] The post Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO wants to avoid getting dragged into a war with Russia by mistake

12:46, 18.03.2022 - Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

Zelenskyy urges EU to grant Ukraine ‘immediate membership’

14:50, 28.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”…

EU sanctions hit Russian officials, companies, lawmakers

19:15, 23.02.2022 - European Union sanctions against Russia took effect Wednesday, targeting senior government officials, several companies and hundreds of lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist parts of southeast Ukraine, according to AP News. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets…

Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

14:10, 17.02.2022 - Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the European Union member state, according to Bloomberg.  Following repeated criticism from the European Commission, which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen…

EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concerns

11:20, 16.02.2022 - The EU’s top court on Wednesday ruled that Brussels can cut funds to countries experiencing rule-of-law problems, rejecting a legal challenge from Poland and Hungary, according to Politico. In the highly anticipated judgment with decisions read out loud in Hungarian and Polish, the Court of Justice…

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack

10:50, 14.01.2022 - Several Ukraine government websites were down Friday, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a cyberattack, according to Bloomberg.   The websites of Ukraine’s foreign, agriculture and education ministries were among those that were down, some with their content replaced by messages in Russian, Polish…

Polish president says he vetoed media law

15:25, 27.12.2021 - Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…


