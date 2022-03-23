Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”…

- European Union sanctions against Russia took effect Wednesday, targeting senior government officials, several companies and hundreds of lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist parts of southeast Ukraine, according to AP News. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets…

- Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the European Union member state, according to Bloomberg. Following repeated criticism from the European Commission, which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen…

- The EU’s top court on Wednesday ruled that Brussels can cut funds to countries experiencing rule-of-law problems, rejecting a legal challenge from Poland and Hungary, according to Politico. In the highly anticipated judgment with decisions read out loud in Hungarian and Polish, the Court of Justice…

- Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

- Several Ukraine government websites were down Friday, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a cyberattack, according to Bloomberg. The websites of Ukraine’s foreign, agriculture and education ministries were among those that were down, some with their content replaced by messages in Russian, Polish…

- Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…