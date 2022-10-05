Poland is in talks with US about gaining nuclear weapons

Stiri Recomandate

Sirop natural din hrean – Regenerează memoria, auzul, văzul și te ajută să slăbești mai ușor – Rețeta

Sirop natural din hrean – Regenerează memoria, auzul, văzul și te ajută să slăbești mai ușor – Rețeta

Amestecul de mai jos este foarte eficient mai ales dacă este coroborat cu 10 sau 15 minute de mers pe jos. În afară de faptul că ajută în arderea grăsimilor, sprijină și funcționarea… [citeste mai departe]

Pecica: Se lucrează la reproiectarea școlii noi

Pecica: Se lucrează la reproiectarea școlii noi

La Pecica se lucrează intens pentru a găsi soluțiile cele mai potrivite pentru reproiectarea școlii noi, la intrarea în oraș dinspre Arad. Proiectul, care se dorește a fi finanțat prin PNRR, înglobează multe tehnologii eficiente energetic. „Lucrăm, împreună cu specialiștii, la reproiectarea școlii noi,… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC: Analiza de laborator confirmă că unul dintre oţeturile comercializate pe piaţă, retras temporar de la comercializare, este acid acetic

ANPC: Analiza de laborator confirmă că unul dintre oţeturile comercializate pe piaţă, retras temporar de la comercializare, este acid acetic

”În urma unor verificări desfăşurate de Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC), cu aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

S&P Global: Scăderea activităţii economice în zona euro s-a adâncit, nimicind orice speranţe că regiunea ar putea evita recesiunea

S&P Global: Scăderea activităţii economice în zona euro s-a adâncit, nimicind orice speranţe că regiunea ar putea evita recesiunea

Scăderea activităţii economice în zona euro s-a adâncit în septembrie, nimicind orice speranţe că regiunea ar putea evita recesiunea,… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE-Putin preia prin decret sub controlul Rusiei Centrala Nucleară Zaporijjea,care devine ”proprietate federală” rusă

UPDATE-Putin preia prin decret sub controlul Rusiei Centrala Nucleară Zaporijjea,care devine ”proprietate federală” rusă

Centrala Nucleară Zaporijjea este ocupată de către trupe ruse de mai multe luni, însă este gestionată de către ingineri ucraineni. ”Guvernul se va… [citeste mai departe]

Pod rutier nou peste râul Sebeș, la Căpâlna. Primăria Săsciori solicită avizul de mediu

Pod rutier nou peste râul Sebeș, la Căpâlna. Primăria Săsciori solicită avizul de mediu

Pod rutier nou peste râul Sebeș, la Căpâlna. Primăria Săsciori solicită avizul de mediu Pod rutier nou peste râul Sebeș, la Căpâlna. Primăria Săsciori solicită avizul de mediu Primăria Săsciori a solicită avizul… [citeste mai departe]

Ștafeta veteranilor, ediția a IX-a

Ștafeta veteranilor, ediția a IX-a

Ștafeta veteranilor, eveniment organizat de Invictus România în contextul manifestărilor dedicate Zilei Armatei României, a plecat astăzi, 5 octombrie, din București, și va sosi, pe 25 octombrie, la Carei.             Echipele de ștafetă, formate din alergători și bicicliști, au plecat din Capitală pe trei trasee, reprezentate… [citeste mai departe]

Alec Baldwin ajunge la o înțelegere cu familia Halynei Hutchins și scapă de proces

Alec Baldwin ajunge la o înțelegere cu familia Halynei Hutchins și scapă de proces

Familia Halynei Hutchins, directoarea de imagine ucisă pe platoul de filmare al peliculei „Rust” în 2021, și Alec Baldwin, au ajuns la o înțelegere nedezvăluită în procesul de moarte ilicită intentat împotriva actorului și a altor… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Rapidului a cerut ca Lucian Rusandu să nu mai arbitreze meciurile echipei giuleștene

Conducerea Rapidului a cerut ca Lucian Rusandu să nu mai arbitreze meciurile echipei giuleștene

Rapid București a anunţat, miercuri, că i-a transmis o scrisoare deschisă preşedintelui Comisiei Centrale a Arbitrilor, Kyros Vassaras, în care a cerut ca Lucian Rusandu să nu mai arbitreze meciurile… [citeste mai departe]


Poland is in talks with US about gaining nuclear weapons

Publicat:
Poland is in talks with US about gaining nuclear weapons

Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but until now officials

