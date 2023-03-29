Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

BREAKING NEWS: Starea de urgență ar putea fi prelungită cu încă 60 de zile, începând cu 6 aprilie

BREAKING NEWS: Starea de urgență ar putea fi prelungită cu încă 60 de zile, începând cu 6 aprilie

Starea de urgență s-ar putea prelungi cu încă 60 de zile. Guvernul a aprobat în ședință pentru această inițiativă. Un singur membru al Cabinetului de Miniștri însă s-a abținut. Astfel, proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Conferința „Embrionul uman - conglomerat de celule sau persoană? Incursiune în Tradiția ...

Conferința „Embrionul uman - conglomerat de celule sau persoană? Incursiune în Tradiția ...

Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților organizează joi, 30 martie, de la ora 18:00, conferința „Embrionul uman - conglomerat de celule sau persoană? Incursiune în Tradiția creștină", susținută de Petru Cernat,… [citeste mai departe]

La Constanta a avut loc un spectacol-concert dedicat centenarului incoronarii Reginei Maria (GALERIE FOTO + VIDEO)

La Constanta a avut loc un spectacol-concert dedicat centenarului incoronarii Reginei Maria (GALERIE FOTO + VIDEO)

Ieri, 28 martie, a fost programat de la ora 18:30 spectacolul caritabil "Regina Maria, Ganduri catre tara", ce a avut loc la Centrul Multifunctional Educational pentru Tineret… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis o primeste pe ambasadoarea SUA, la Palatul Cotroceni

Iohannis o primeste pe ambasadoarea SUA, la Palatul Cotroceni

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis o primeste, miercuri, pe ambasadoarea Statelor Unite la Bucuresti, Kathleen Kavalec, anunta Administratia Prezidentiala.Intalnirea urmeaza sa aiba loc la ora 12,00, la Palatul Cotroceni.Noul ambasador al SUA a ajuns in Romania la inceputul lunii februarie.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Noua sală de desfășurare a probei teoretice în vederea obținerii permisului de conducere a fost inaugurată în incinta Mercur City Center: Are 14 stații de lucru și sistem de supraveghere performant

VIDEO| Noua sală de desfășurare a probei teoretice în vederea obținerii permisului de conducere a fost inaugurată în incinta Mercur City Center: Are 14 stații de lucru și sistem de supravegere performant

VIDEO|… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Şoşoacă a ajuns pe lista duşmanilor de stat ai Ucrainei

Diana Şoşoacă a ajuns pe lista duşmanilor de stat ai Ucrainei

Diana Șoșoacă a fost pusă pe lista dușmanilor Ucrainei de către organizația Mirotvoreț, care din 2014, după prima agresiune rusească împotriva țării, întocmește o listă a persoanelor publice care promovează propaganda statului agresor sau atacă prin declarații suveranitatea… [citeste mai departe]

MApN: România şi India cooperează, în premieră, în domeniul apărării

MApN: România şi India cooperează, în premieră, în domeniul apărării

Secretarul de stat pentru politica de apărare, planificare şi relaţii internaţionale, Simona Cojocaru, efectuează, în perioada 27 – 31 martie, o vizită oficială în India, la invitaţia secretarului de stat pentru apărare Giridhar Aramane. Potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Slujba Canonului cel Mare, oficiată de Preasfințitul Iustin la Catedrala Episcopală „Sfânta Treime" din Baia Mare

Slujba Canonului cel Mare, oficiată de Preasfințitul Iustin la Catedrala Episcopală „Sfânta Treime” din Baia Mare

În această zi, miercuri, în săptămâna a cincea a Postului Mare, se oficiază Denia Canonului cel Mare al Sfântului Andrei Criteanul, numit și „Canonul lacrimilor”.… [citeste mai departe]

Document: Se modifica lista afectiunilor medicale care nu permit obtinerea permisului de portarma

Document: Se modifica lista afectiunilor medicale care nu permit obtinerea permisului de portarma

A fost publicat in dezbatere publica, Ministerul Sanatatii, un proiect de lege prin care sa fie introdusa o noua lista a afectiunilor medicale care nu permit detinerea sau, dupa caz, purtarea ori folosirea… [citeste mai departe]


Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine

Publicat:
Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according to Euractiv. At the Polish-Romanian intergovernmental consultations in Bucharest, […] The post Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

12:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

18:40, 22.02.2023 - A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

17:35, 21.02.2023 - The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces, according to AP News. According to some estimates, Ukraine is…

Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

12:45, 21.02.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people, according to AP News. In his long-delayed…

Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

15:26, 07.02.2023 - Russia‘s defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an “unpredictable” escalation, according to Reuters. “The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible,” Defence…

Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials

09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…


