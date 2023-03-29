Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and Eastern Europe with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according to Euractiv. At the Polish-Romanian intergovernmental consultations in Bucharest, […] The post Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

