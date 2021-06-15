PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPs

Stiri Recomandate

Acum e momentul! Alături de Nechita!

A crescut practic sub ochii mei… De acum 11 ani, când flerul antrenorului Adrian Lăcătuș a adus-o la București. Aici unde deja Maria Claudia Nechita, născută pe 15 august 1993 este din 2011 componentă de bază a Clubului Sportiv al Armatei, Steaua, dar și a lotului național. Iar de când Lăcătuș,”părintele” boxului feminin de… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, fost preşedinte al Senatului, a obţinut marţi, 15 iunie, o victorie importantă la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, în dosarul în care DNA îl acuză de săvârşirea infracţiunilor de abuz în serviciu… [citeste mai departe]

Condiţia vaccinării sau a testării la evenimente este discriminatorie Curtea de Apel Cluj a anulat mai multe dispoziţii din Hotărârea de Guvern care se referă la condiţionarea participării la diferite evenimente a doar a persoanelor vaccinate şi a celor care… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Valeriu Gheorghiţă consideră că perspectiva unui nou val de îmbolnăviri, în special în sezonul rece, este… [citeste mai departe]

Colegii de alianță continuă să se faulteze. De această dată, mărul discordiei este organigrama Primăriei Timișoara, care urmează… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul podului și drumului de la Solventul merge înainte. Primăria Timișoiara se află în faza de evaluare a ofertelor depuse pentru licitația pentru studiul de fezabilitate (SF) + proiectul tehnic (PT). The post Trei oferte pentru Podul Solventul appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

  Perspectiva unui nou val COVID este cât se poate de clară, iar foarte probabil varianta Delta – care a alimentat al doilea… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape jumătate dintre români, respectiv 40%, iau în considerare posibilitatea de a încheia un contract pentru furnizarea de electricitate cu altă companie decât în prezent, a afirmat, marţi, Remus Ştefureac, director INSCOP, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Românii sunt de acord cu exploatarea rezervelor de gaz natural din ţărmul românesc al Mării Negre, arată barometrul Securităţii Energetice, lansat, marţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimul sondaj de opinie realizat de IRES, în luna mai, confirmă ascensiunea PSD, care practic a crescut în preferințele românilor „fără să facă nimic”, cum a remarcat gazda emisiunii. PSD este… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPs

National chairman of the (PNL) said on Tuesday that the motion of censure tabled by the opposition (PSD) against the Citu government will not get any votes from the coalition's lawmakers, adding that any of his colleagues endorsing him in the competition for the leadership of the party deciding in favour of the ' approach is out of the question.

"Out of the question; anyone who knows my career knows very clearly that I have never made any deal with PSD and I will not do it as long as I am in public life. (...)…

