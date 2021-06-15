PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPs

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Chamber Deputies is holding a plenary sitting at this point debating on the simple motion of censure filed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) against the Minister of European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, with the vote to follow on Tuesday. The meeting is led by Vice President of the Deputies…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday said that the text of the motion of censure to be tabled by the Social Democrats in Parliament on June 14 will also be sent to those from AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) to maybe make "additions." "On June 14, we will table…

- Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban, says the governing coalition's objective is to have a new Ombudsman elected by the end of the parliamentary session. He also said that there has been no decision made yet at the level of the coalition regarding the…

- Senators and deputies have issued a negative vote, on Tuesday, on the draft decision that would have established a Parliamentary Investigation Committee regarding the real situation, the situation reported by the authorities, the evolution of public health indicators and measures to protect the health…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will "certainly" submit a motion of censure in this parliamentary session, depending on the discussions in the governing coalition, party's chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday. "The PSD will certainly submit a motion of censure in this parliamentary session,…

- The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputies, Alfred Simonis, said on Monday that if a party leaves the governing coalition, a motion of censure may no longer be needed, because the new Government must come to Parliament for the investiture vote. He added that he had not discussed…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that for the Liberals there is no other political solution of government than the current coalition and stressed that Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) must make a new proposal…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said Social Democrats are going to submit a motion of censure in the current parliamentary session, for, at this moment, Parliament "no longer represents the will of the people." "We will try to gather as many signatures as possible. It would be…