PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPs

PNL's Orban: The motion of censure will not get any votes from coalition MPsPublicat:
National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the motion of censure tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Citu government will not get any votes from the coalition's lawmakers, adding that any of his colleagues endorsing him in the competition for the leadership of the party deciding in favour of the Social Democrats' approach is out of the question.
"Out of the question; anyone who knows my career knows very clearly that I have never made any deal with PSD and I will not do it as long as I am in public life. (...)…
