PNL's Ciuca says government programme includes policies of PNL and PSD

Stiri Recomandate

Sesiunea de înscriere în Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, regiunea Sud-Muntenia, s-a finalizat în patru minute

Sesiunea de înscriere în Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, regiunea Sud-Muntenia, s-a finalizat în patru minute

Înscrierile pentru Regiunea Sud-Muntenia în Programul "Casa Verde Fotovoltaice", demarate miercuri, s-au încheiat în doar patru minute, a anunţat Administraţia Fondului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

„Uța” Lipă, pupila lui Cioloș, recuperată de PSD de la PDL, noul vătaf al Sportului

„Uța” Lipă, pupila lui Cioloș, recuperată de PSD de la PDL, noul vătaf al Sportului

Ca să mascheze neputința Gabrielei Firea, premierul desemnat Marcel Ciolacu va desființa Ministerul Sportului și va înființa o agenție pentru sport pentru o protejată a fostului primar al Capitalei. Ministerul Sportului… [citeste mai departe]

(live) Aleșii locali, distrați la ședința CMC. Consilieră: „Domnule președinte, faceți liniște. Chiar e bătaie de joc”

(live) Aleșii locali, distrați la ședința CMC. Consilieră: „Domnule președinte, faceți liniște. Chiar e bătaie de joc”

Aleșii locali din CMC revin astăzi în ședință, pentru a continua examinarea subiectelor de pe ordinea de zi, stabilită pentru 30 mai și examinată… [citeste mai departe]

IGSU:Peste 1.500 de misiuni gestionate de pompieri, in ultimele 24 de ore

IGSU:Peste 1.500 de misiuni gestionate de pompieri, in ultimele 24 de ore

BULETIN DE PRESA14 iunie 2023 Peste 1.500 de misiuni gestionate de pompieri, in ultimele 24 de ore In cursul zilei de ieri, 13 iunie a.c., salvatorii au actionat in cazul a 1.561 de misiuni pentru stingerea incendiilor, acordarea de prim ajutor, descarcerare,… [citeste mai departe]

Un cetățean german a devenit peste noapte român. Aventura lui „Vasile”

Un cetățean german a devenit peste noapte român. Aventura lui „Vasile”

Dresda (în germană Dresden) este un oraș din Germania – locul unde escrocii se ascund pentru a scăpa de justiție. Sascha, un cetățean german în vârstă de 39 de ani, a locuit aici luni de zile, doar că sub numele de Vasile Radu – având un pașaport… [citeste mai departe]

Poluarea, pericol pentru viață

Poluarea, pericol pentru viață

Ore de ecologie în aer liber, pentru elevii Colegiului National „Johannes Honterus” din Brașov. Elevii din ciclul primar de la Colegiul Național „Johannes Honterus” din Brașov au parte zilele acestea de ore de educație ecologică. Astfel, în 12 iunie, elevii au avut parte de o oră de educație ecologică în aer liber, care, prin jocuri interactive… [citeste mai departe]

Apropiații fraților Tate au rămas fără bolizii de lux. Mașinile au fost ridicate de procurorii de la DIICOT Cluj! - FOTO

Apropiații fraților Tate au rămas fără bolizii de lux. Mașinile au fost ridicate de procurorii de la DIICOT Cluj! - FOTO

Apropiații fraților Tate au rămas fără bolizii de lux! În urma celor 13 percheziții efectuate la data de 13 iunie, de către polițiștii Brigăzii de Combatere… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu urmările atacului cu rachete de croazieră asupra oraşului Odesa. Bilanţul victimelor

Imagini cu urmările atacului cu rachete de croazieră asupra oraşului Odesa. Bilanţul victimelor

Rusia a lansat patru rachete de croazieră Kalibr asupra orașului ucrainean Odesa în cursul nopţii trecute, dintre care două au fost doborâte. În urma atacului, trei persoane au murit, iar alte 13 au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Arad border policemen apprehend 27 migrants hidden in a truck loaded with soft drinks

Arad border policemen apprehend 27 migrants hidden in a truck loaded with soft drinks

Authorities within the Nadlac Border Crossing Point (PTF) apprehended 27 migrants hiding in a truck driven by a Turkish citizen, transporting soft drinks to Austria.The truck was checked on the way out of the country "based on the… [citeste mai departe]

Liga 5 – Vinga şi Păuliş II şi-au primit medaliile!

Liga 5 – Vinga şi Păuliş II şi-au primit medaliile!

ARAD. Ultima rundă în Liga 5 la fotbal, al doilea eşalon valoric, a luat sfârşit, două dintre echipele campioane, Athletico Vinga (Seria A) şi Păulişana II Păuliş (Seria B) fiind premiate, în cadru festiv, de conducerea AJF Arad, reprezentată de preşedintele Răzvan Cadar şi secretarul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PNL's Ciuca says government programme includes policies of PNL and PSD

Publicat:
PNL's Ciuca says government programme includes policies of PNL and PSD

(PNL) Chairman and President of the stated on Wednesday that in the government programme, there are included policies of the PNL and the (PSD), the programme having been drafted together by the specialized structures of the two parties, underscoring that the future Finance minister, , will take the necessary measures in order to increase collection, continue the absorption of European funds, as well as investments.

"In the drafting of this programme there are the policies of the PNL and the PSD's policies. The programme

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL's Ciuca: PNL offered UDMR Energy Ministry; their request was Development Ministry

11:35, 14.06.2023 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Liberals' first choice for the formation of the new Government was "to stay in the protocol," mentioning that when this was no longer possible, the PNL offered the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) the Ministry…

President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

14:40, 31.05.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the leaders of the governing coalition to present, in the shortest possible time, the conclusions of the negotiations with the trade unions in education and the measures that the Government can adopt, so that the school year should be concluded in good conditions,…

Gov't rotation/PM Ciuca: Any formula is open; we are cutting down the number of ministries

12:40, 24.05.2023 - Gov't rotation/PM Ciuca: Any formula is open; we are cutting down the number of ministries. Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, at Florica Villa, in Arges county, regarding the coalition negotiations on the ministries of the new Government,…

PM Ciuca says King Charles III visit to Romania on gov't agenda

16:16, 16.05.2023 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Tuesday that King Charles III will visit Romania on June 2, mentioning that this activity is included on the government agenda."It is an activity that is planned, it is on the government agenda. We are part of the programme…

PSD's Ciolacu argues government rotation is to be completed by 1 June

09:11, 11.05.2023 - PSD's Ciolacu argues government rotation is to be completed by 1 June.Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says the government rotation shall be "definitely" complete by 1 June, mentioning that there is dialogue being carried out in the coalition on this topic, told Agerpres.…

PSD supports turnover taxation, a measure in the spirit of Directive 1164 (Sen. Zamfir)

14:15, 21.04.2023 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir declared on Friday, in a press conference held in central Alba Iulia, that his party supports turnover taxation, a measure that would be included in the government programme that the party's president, Marcel Ciolacu, will present after assuming the…

PSD's Ciolacu: There will definitely be rotation of PMs

20:45, 22.03.2023 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday said he is convinced that there will be a rotation of Romania's prime ministers, and the future government will function better."Definitely, there will be this rotation; it is a first in politics. It is something agreed…

PSD's Ciolacu: Equalising retirement age, assumed under Recovery and Resilience Plan

11:10, 16.03.2023 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that equalising the retirement age for women and men is a commitment assumed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).Asked on Digi 24 private television broadcaster what the PSD's option is regarding the equalisation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 iunie 2023
USD 4.5911
EUR 4.9609
CHF 5.0671
GBP 5.7692
CAD 3.438
XAU 289.891
JPY 3.2902
CNY 0.6417
AED 1.2501
AUD 3.111
MDL 0.2582
BGN 2.5364

Urmareste stirile pe: