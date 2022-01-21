PNL's Citu suggests PSD chair discuss with STB union leader who is PSD member

Stiri Recomandate

Jamileh Alamolhoda, Prima Doamnă a Iranului, vrea să scrie o carte similară celei scrise de Michelle Obama

Jamileh Alamolhoda, soţia preşedintelui iranian Ebrahim Raisi, intenţionează să scrie o carte similară celei scrise de fosta Primă Doamne a SUA, Michelle Obama, informează vineri dpa.… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu, acuzații dure: Ce înseamnă acest șantaj?

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, a declarat că din partea unor constructori există "un soi de şantaj" pentru că aceştia nu respectă termenele şi ştiu că, dacă se reziliază contractele, durează mai mult de un an până la organizarea unei noi licitaţii şi reluarea lucrărilor,… [citeste mai departe]

O familie de români a sechestrat timp de 10 ani un bătrân din Italia ca să îi fure pensia. Ce au făcut cu banii

O familie de români este acuzată că ar fi profitat de un pensionar din Mirandola, provincia Modena, ocupându-i ilegal casa şi beneficiind de pensia pe care o primea.… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Arad închide majoritatea centrelor de vaccinare, din cauza puţinelor solicitări

Primăria Arad a decis să închidă temporar, începând de luni, majoritatea centrelor de vaccinare din oraş, din cauză că există puţine solicitări de administrare a serului anti-COVID-19, iar echipele medicale alocate nu… [citeste mai departe]

Razboiul nu inceteaza: PSD acuză BLESTEMATA COALIȚIE din Sectorul 1

Urmare a unui anunt privind viitoare proiecte de parteneriat intre Primaria Capitalei si cea a Sectorului 1, Alexandru Petrescu acuză vehement neputința celor 2 edili bucureșteni. Într-o postare pe facebook, liderul PSD Sector 1 atacă frontal, cerând coalitiei PNL-USR… [citeste mai departe]

Adda, cu ochii în lacrimi în fața fanilor. Boala cu care se confruntă încă din adolescență: «Mă țin tare pentru el»

Adda, în vârstă de 29 de ani, este una dintre cele mai apreciate artiste ale industriei muzicale românești. Iubită de public și cunoscută pentru atitudinea… [citeste mai departe]

Primul liceu din București care se întoarce la cursurile online după ce 41 de elevi și 11 profesori s-au infectat cu COVID-19

Cursurile cu prezență fizică vor fi suspendate pentru zece zile la Colegiul Naţional „I. L. Caragiale” din București, începând de săptămâna viitoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Toader, presedintele PSD Prahova: Da, mi-ar placea sa revin la Consiliul Judetean

Invitat în emisiunea Observatorul Prahovean LIVE, Bogdan Toader, deputat și președinte al PSD Prahova, a fost întrebat dacă va candida din nou la șefia Consiliului Județean Prahova. După ce ultimele alegeri, din 2020, la președinția… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Liviu Dragnea după ce Irina Tănase a ajuns la DNA. Ce a spus fostul șef PSD (exclusiv)

După o perioadă destul de lungă în care totul părea „lapte și miere”, Liviu Dragnea și Irina Tănase rupeau relația lor de aproape 8 ani. Totul ar fi plecat de la dezvăluirile unui membru din anturajul… [citeste mai departe]

Sporul casei – sfaturi de îngrijire pentru planta care aduce belșug în casă

Sporul casei este una dintre cele mai populare flori anuale, datorită florilor lor abundente și viu colorate și capacității lor de a crește în zone umbroase. Florile standard de sporul casei vin într-o varietate de culori, inclusiv alb, roșu,… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Citu suggests PSD chair discuss with STB union leader who is PSD member

Publicat:
PNL's Citu suggests PSD chair discuss with STB union leader who is PSD member

The leader of the (PNL), , said, on Friday, in , when asked about the possible solutions regarding the (STB) strike and whether what is happening there is a political situation, that the union leader is a member of the (PSD) and "if it's political, it must be solved politically."

Citu added that the PSD chair, , could tell the STB union leader to "leave the protest for a while" so Bucharesters don't suffer, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I don't know the details very well, but if…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


