PNL's Citu suggests PSD chair discuss with STB union leader who is PSD member

- The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Friday, referring to the possibility of the proposal by the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Florin Citu of mandating the green COVID certificate for the employees in health and education, that his position is "of support" for any action that…

- Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that he has learned from the public space that National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Florin Citu proposed Alexandru Rafila as prime minister, adding that he agrees with this option and will convince his colleagues that it is…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated on Wednesday that the problem in the negotiations for the formation of a governing coalition is that both the PNL, as well as the Social Democratic Party (PSD) want to be first to propose a Prime Minister and claimed a solution…

- National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, regarding the possible exclusion from the party of Ludovic Orban, that it will be an internal decision, adding that any member of the PNL who violates the party statutes has to bear the consequences. He was asked…

- The National Political Bureau of the PNL (National Liberal Party) will meet on Monday, starting with 7.00 pm, at the party's headquarters, to make a decision regarding the negotiations with USR (Save Romania Union) and PSD (Social Democratic Party). "As you know, since the beginning of my…

- The political solution of a government that includes both the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "the only one" at this turning point for Romania, said on Friday the chairman of the Social-Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, who stressed that if the "war" between the two…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu said on Thursday, regarding the appeal made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu to solve the political crisis, that this represents the first step PSD is taking in supporting a minority government, agerpres reports. "I think…

- National chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, about the formation of a new government, that "absolutely all options are under consideration." Asked at the PSD headquarters if he rules out support for a minority government or PSD coming to rule,…