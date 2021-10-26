PNL's Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Turceni caută doi consilieri debutanți în cadrul Compartimentului Management de proiecte

Dacă ți-a plăcut cartea și ai studii universitare de licență absolvite cu diplomă, ai timp până pe 5 noiembrie să-ți depui dosarul pentru angajare la Primăria Orașului Turceni pentru a ocupa postul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 35 de ani a fost arestat preventiv pentru trafic de droguri de risc: deţinea peste 4 kg de canabis

Un bărbat de 35 de ani a fost arestat preventiv, după ce anterior fusese reţinut de procurorii DIICOT - Biroul Teritorial Mehedinţi, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de trafic… [citeste mai departe]

Halucinant. În ultimul protocol Covid, antibioticele sunt permise doar copiilor

Deși tot mai mulți medici au atras atenția asupra obligativității administrării antibioticelor pacienților Covid, Ministerul Sănătății insistă să le interzică, susținând că ar fi un abuz. Pe de altă parte, în cazurile pediatrice, antibioticele… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă contrele politice pe seama împrumutului primăriei

■ cei patru consilieri USR se opun, în continuare, împrumutului solicitat de primar ■ consideră că alocarea a 8.563.492 de lei pentru reabilitarea policlinicii nu s-ar justifica ■ Unul din proiectele importante înscris pe ordinea de zi a şedinţei ordinare de consiliu local rămîne… [citeste mai departe]

Misiunea celor 22 de medici moldoveni în România se încheie

Misiunea lucrătorilor medicali moldoveni în România se încheie miercuri. Cei 22 de angajaţi din sănătate au lucrat cot la cot cu colegii lor din Iaşi şi au oferit asistenţă pentru sute de pacienţi cu forme extrem de grave de COVID-19. [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) IAȘI: Adolescentul electrocutat pe un vagon de tren, în stare stabilă

În ceea ce privește cazul adolescentului care a fost electrocutat pe un vagon de cale ferată într-o stație din județul Bacău și care a fost transferat la Iași, acesta se află într-o stare medicală stabilă și merge către ameliorare. Managerul… [citeste mai departe]

Alfred Simonis, soluţie pentru Colterm: “Fritz şi Nica să se ia de mână, să se ducă la Bucureşti şi să rezolve situația!”

Preşedintele PSD Timiş, Alfred Simonis, afirmă că primarul Dominic Fritz şi preşedintele CJ Timiş, Alin Nica, ar trebui să meargă… [citeste mai departe]

Marco Verratti (PSG), accidentat, va fi indisponibil patru săptămâni

Mijlocaşul italian al echipei Paris SG, Marco Verratti, s-a ales cu ''o leziune serioasă a muşchilor oblici'' şi va fi indisponibil timp de patru săptămâni, a anunţat marţi gruparea din Ligue 1, scrie AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Astfel, foarte probabil el va rata… [citeste mai departe]

Când vor fi recuperate cele două săptămâni de vacanță ale elevilor. Ce spune ministrul Educației

Când vor fi recuperate cele două săptămâni de vacanță ale elevilor. Ce spune ministrul Educației Cele două săptămâni de vacanţă vor fi recuperate, cel mai probabil, în luna ianuarie, spune ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government

Publicat:
PNL's Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government

-designate sent on Tuesday, to the leaders of parliamentary parties, a document where he proposes a political truce through which a minority Government could be supported for a limited amount of time, the chairman of PNL () , announced.

"Today, the Prime Minister-designate sent to the parliamentary party leaders a document, which in fact represents a truce, through which all these political parties will support this minority Government, for a specified period of time, which we will discuss and support in the

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


